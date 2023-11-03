Versie 8.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.3 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.5 (Windows) New Features Introduced Dark Mode Fixed Bugs Fixed Ctrl-Alt-Del Dynamic Config

Fixed Preset Password config in Custom Clients

Fixed banner that notifies about Dynamic Config updates

Fixed bug that allowed access to clipboard text when permission was not granted

Fixed bug that could cause gcapi.dll to be written to disk by Custom Clients

Fixed handling of Windows Server Addresses in Address Book

Fixed behavior of Acccount page in settings when using Dynamic Config

Fixed bug that allowed Windows to go to sleep during active outgoing Sessions

Fixed potential crash when closing AnyDesk

Fixed UI glitch that caused the main menu to display in the wrong location

Fixed crash when opening About panel in settings in incoming only clients AnyDesk 7.2.3 (macOS) New Features Refined design of the Accept Window

If the remote side has few displays connected they can be switched using Host+ key combination

Hold the Option Key to open AnyDesk session in the new tab. Fixed Bugs The issue, when clicks on the macOS login window were sometimes ignored is resolved

AnyDesk suspends its session when the remote display is being put to sleep and resumes it on user activity

"desk_rt_ipc_error" message when trying to connect to the Login Screen is fixed Known Issues It's not possible to edit certain text fields in AnyDesk Preferences on macOS Sonoma 14.0.0. It's an OS issue that is expected to be resolved in upcoming OS updates. AnyDesk 8.0.4 (Windows) Other Changes: improved in app message system to honor licenses correctly