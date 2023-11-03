Software-update: AnyDesk 8.0.5

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 8.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.3 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.5 (Windows)

New Features
  • Introduced Dark Mode
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed Ctrl-Alt-Del Dynamic Config
  • Fixed Preset Password config in Custom Clients
  • Fixed banner that notifies about Dynamic Config updates
  • Fixed bug that allowed access to clipboard text when permission was not granted
  • Fixed bug that could cause gcapi.dll to be written to disk by Custom Clients
  • Fixed handling of Windows Server Addresses in Address Book
  • Fixed behavior of Acccount page in settings when using Dynamic Config
  • Fixed bug that allowed Windows to go to sleep during active outgoing Sessions
  • Fixed potential crash when closing AnyDesk
  • Fixed UI glitch that caused the main menu to display in the wrong location
  • Fixed crash when opening About panel in settings in incoming only clients

AnyDesk 7.2.3 (macOS)

New Features
  • Refined design of the Accept Window
  • If the remote side has few displays connected they can be switched using Host+ key combination
  • Hold the Option Key to open AnyDesk session in the new tab.
Fixed Bugs
  • The issue, when clicks on the macOS login window were sometimes ignored is resolved
  • AnyDesk suspends its session when the remote display is being put to sleep and resumes it on user activity
  • "desk_rt_ipc_error" message when trying to connect to the Login Screen is fixed
Known Issues
  • It's not possible to edit certain text fields in AnyDesk Preferences on macOS Sonoma 14.0.0. It's an OS issue that is expected to be resolved in upcoming OS updates.

AnyDesk 8.0.4 (Windows)

Other Changes:
  • improved in app message system to honor licenses correctly

AnyDesk 8.0

Versienummer 8.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Roel1966 3 november 2023 19:19
Zijn er mensen die met zowel Teamviewer als Anydeks ervaring hebben want ik ben wel eens benieuwd wat dan de voordelen/nadelen zijn Anydesk ten opzicht van Teamviewer. Ik gebruik zelf al sinds jaar en dag Teamviewer voor dan puur mensen op afstand te kunnen helpen.
Lampiz @Roel19663 november 2023 19:38
Ik heb het prive gebruikt voor familie, maar op een gegeven moment overgestapt naar de ingebouwde Quick Assist (van Windows naar Windows). Cross platform werkte AnyDesk prima.
Kosten technisch zaten er in ieder geval veel voordelen aan.
Roel1966 @Lampiz3 november 2023 19:45
naar de ingebouwde Quick Assist (van Windows naar Windows).
Heb ik mijzelf nooit zo in verdiept en gebruik zelf liever dan iets externs wat niet van Microsoft is.
Kosten technisch zaten er in ieder geval veel voordelen aan.
Dat staat wel gelijk aan Teamviewer want voor prive gebruik is die ook gratis net als Anydesk.
1DMKIIN @Roel19663 november 2023 20:42
Dat staat wel gelijk aan Teamviewer want voor prive gebruik is die ook gratis net als Anydesk.
Hierin zou ik er toch nog eens de reactie-backtrack van vorige releases van AnyDesk en TeamViewer op nalezen ... enkel dit miniem aantal ervaringen op Tweakers laat de 'gratis' -voor beide- inmiddels alvast even een beetje verwateren... ;)
Roel1966 @1DMKIIN3 november 2023 21:50
Ik ga even dan uit van mijn eigen ervaringen met Teamviewer en puur alleen hulp op afstand en tja, tot nu toe heb ik Teamviewer in elk geval altijd gratis kunnen gebruiken.
mrooie @Roel19664 november 2023 07:23
Vergeet de shortcut van QuickAssist niet: CTRL+𐌎+Q

Zelf gebruik ik tegenwoordig alleen maar Quick Assist of heel af en toe een Anydesk sessie voor een Mac.
Rynelan @mrooie5 november 2023 16:55
Quick Assist is mijn 'nood' tool wanneer ik klanten tref waarbij AnyDesk niet wilt werken door firewall e.d.

Het werkt, maar prettig vind ik het niet. Dus zou QA alleen aanraden voor 'die ene keer'. Maar gebruik iets anders als je vaker op deze manier remote werk verricht.
Houtenklaas @Roel19663 november 2023 20:37
Yep. Beide gebruikt om oude vader op afstand te helpen. Doordat pa geen knopjesvrees had en begrippen als "dubbelklikken" voor hem vreemd waren trok Teamviewer aan de bel wegens "professioneel gebruik". En wat je ook doet daarna, je bent kansloos. Overgestapt op Anydesk wat in mijn optiek net wat vloeiender werkt, maar in de basis deden ze beide wat ze voor mij moesten doen, remote scherm en toetsenbord overnemen. Inmiddels volledig over op Anydesk. Die trapten kortgeleden OOK op de rem, maar kon keurig uitleggen dat ik vrijwilligerswerk deed bij een stichting met maatschappeljik doel zonder winstoogmerk en na een foto en oprechte belangstelling ervoor kon ik verder. Alleen dat was al een warm bad vergeleken met Teamviewer. Fancy features dus nooit gebruikt en dan werken ze beide prima. Alleen ervaring met Anydesk van/naar andere OS'en dat werkt prima, maar dat zal Teamviewer ook wel onder de knie hebben denk ik.
Roel1966 @Houtenklaas3 november 2023 21:48
Doordat pa geen knopjesvrees had en begrippen als "dubbelklikken" voor hem vreemd waren trok Teamviewer aan de bel wegens "professioneel gebruik"
Ik heb het zelf nooit meegemaakt met Teamviewer maar ik waarschuw mensen dan ook altijd om Teamviewer NIET te installeren en alleen te laten opstarten. Dan krijg je dus niet die keuze te zien tussen thuisgebruik en professioneel gebruik waarmee je dat probleem omzeilt. Plus dan ook dat ik nooit kapot ervan ben dat Teamviewer op de achtergrond dan mee opstart.
Houtenklaas @Roel19663 november 2023 23:40
Dan was je bij mijn pa volstrekt kansloos. Die kon dat echt niet vanzelf aanzwengelen. Die kon in twee seconden dingen stukmaken die mij een kwartier kostten om te fixen. Met 54km ertussen, was Teamviewer pure noodzaak. En als je vroeg wat hij precies had gedaan was het antwoord steevast "niks". Nooit gedacht dat ik dat zou missen :'(
Roel1966 @Houtenklaas3 november 2023 23:49
Grijnzz, ja, dan is het een beetje hopeloos.
MrX_Cuci @Roel19664 november 2023 16:09
Beide zakelijk gebruikt. Anydesks gebruiken we nog steeds zakelijk. Werken beide goed, maar Anydesk vele malen goedkoper en werkt net iets fijner naar mijn idee. Kan zelfs vanaf de inlog prompt van Windows inloggen. Bij TeamViewer ging dat niet. Tevens zijn alle versies backwards compatible. Ook dat was bij TeamViewer een probleem. Bij Anydesks geen zwart scherm als je ergens als admin bij moet zijn. Of dat nu nog steeds zo is bij TeamViewer weet ik niet.
Roel1966 @MrX_Cuci4 november 2023 18:43
Werken beide goed, maar Anydesk vele malen goedkoper en werkt net iets fijner naar mijn idee.
Dat is wel een punt ja maar eerlijk gezegd geen idee wat de prijzen van Teamviewer en Anydesk zijn omdat ik Teamviewer alleen persoonlijk gebruik.
Tevens zijn alle versies backwards compatible. Ook dat was bij TeamViewer een probleem.
Klopt, dat was inderdaad een tijdje dat je dan eerst moest updaten maar volgens mij is dat nu niet meer. Althans kon laatst nog gewoon een oudere versie gebruiken in combi met een nieuwe versie.
Bij Anydesks geen zwart scherm als je ergens als admin bij moet zijn. Of dat nu nog steeds zo is bij TeamViewer weet ik niet.
Dat antwoord moet ik je schuldig blijven en eerlijk gezegd nog niet uitgeprobeerd.
Darude1234 @Roel19664 november 2023 16:34
Ik heb ze zelf beide jaren gebruikt. Ergens in eind 2014 een Corporate-license lifetime license aangeschaft voor versie 10 voor € 2000,-. Een hoop geld, maar we gebruiken het veel voor support van over het algemeen wat oudere mensen (60-72 jaar).
Later kregen we toch wat problemen met de versie omdat een aantal mensen via andere al een nieuwere versie van Teamviewer op hun pc had staan waardoor we iedere keer meldingen kregen dat zij een nieuwere versie gebruikte, en wij konden dus niet upgraden naar een nieuwere versie omdat de licentie dat niet toestond. Uiteindelijk zijn we toch maar overstag gegaan en hebben we Anydesk aangeschaft voor €300,- per jaar. Teamviewer was vele malen duurder: €164,- per maand i.p.v. €300/12 = 25,- per maand

En ik denk dan altijd: Als ik vanuit Den Haag met de trein naar Groningen moet om iemand te helpen ben ik 2,5 uur en 30 euro: enkele reis, dus feitelijk 5 uur en 60 euro lichter.
Daarmee heb ik dus met 1x iemand helpen de Anydesk licentie van 25 euro per maand al dik terugverdiend.

Nu afgelopen jaar kwam ik erachter dat onze corporate licentie voor versie 10 weer bleek te werken voor de laatste versie 15. Dus daar hebben we weer gebruik van kunnen maken.
Maar kreeg nu van de week een mailtje, dat dit eind dit jaar ook einde verhaal is en dat ze dus de lifetime licenses kennelijk ook gaan blokkeren. Beetje belachelijk waarom ze het dan een lifetime license noemde toentertijd, maar ik heb me er maar bij neergelegd.

Qua evaring van beide programma's:
Voor Windows maakt het eigenlijk niet echt verschil voor standaard remote support (scherm kunnen zien en controle van muis en toetsenbord overnemen). Beide programma's werken daar prima voor. Ik heb het idee dat Teamviewer qua feauture set een wat uitgebreider assortiment heeft, maar dat hebben wij verder nooit gebruikt. Wij gebruiken het puur en alleen om het scherm te kunnen zien en het toetsenbord en muis te kunnen bedienen.

Bij MAC-gebruikers is het altijd wat lastiger omdat je daarop eerst toegang moet geven in de permissies om het scherm te kunnen delen. Ik weet niet wat het is, en moet toegeven dat het een onderbuik gevoel is, maar bij Teamviewer gaat dat om de een of andere reden altijd net iets makkelijker, dan dat, dat bij Anydesk gaat. Bij Teamviewer kun je in de meeste gevallen direct al wel het scherm zien en hoeven ze in de permissies alleen nog maar aan te geven dat je ook de besturing (accessibilty o.i.d. dacht ik [ben geen mac gebruiker]) mag overnemen, maar dat kun je ze al instrueren omdat je hun scherm al ziet.
Bij Anydesk hadden wij altijd het probleem dat het scherm standaard grijs bleef en dan moesten ze eerst in de permissies instellen dat Anydesk de Screen recording permission mocht hebben.

Waar dat hem in zit weet ik niet precies, maar het is puur mijn ervaring in deze, dat dit met Teamviewer om een of andere reden altijd makkelijker werkte.

Verder heb ik qua gebruik nooit zoveel verschil gemerkt. Beide programma's werken prima in deze.

Ik weet nog niet wat wij eind dit jaar gaan doen, maar ik denk dat we weer terug gaan naar Anydesk. €30 of €165 scheelt nogal wat.

Voor Windows gebruikers, gebruiken we tegenwoordig ook veel Quick Assist (CTRL+WIN+Q), dat werkt ook prima. Maar voor MAC heb je zoiets voor zover ik weet niet.

Ik kwam laatst wel een tool 'Rustdesk' tegen: https://rustdesk.com
Die schijn je ook zelf te kunnen hosten, maar heb daar nog niet echt tijd in gestoken.
Misschien dat ik dat nog eens ga proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Darude1234 op 23 juli 2024 08:09]

fransv @Darude12344 november 2023 17:16
Ik gebruik al een tijdje Supremo van nanosystems.it met betaalbare solo licentie ipv Teamviewer
blackgoku @Roel19664 november 2023 20:22
Ik vind Rustdesk erg goed, als het effe kan gebruik ik geen teamviewer meer.
Rynelan @Roel19665 november 2023 16:51
Ik gebruik AnyDesk praktisch dagelijks zakelijk.

Voorheen gebruikte wij TeamViewer. Grootste reden van de wissel naar AnyDesk was puur de kosten die een stuk lager zijn.

Ik kan alles doen wat ik nodig heb. Hoofdzakelijk natuurlijk remote support, makkelijk wisselen tussen meerdere monitors bij klant, systeem overnemen met wachtwoord (dus geen acceptatie klant vereist), bestanden heen en weer sturen, schermopnames maken enz.

TeamViewer kan dit allemaal ook. Dus vandaar dat kosten het grootste verschil maakte.

Ik ben persoonlijk dik tevreden over AnyDesk.
Vestedmarius 3 november 2023 17:26
Jammer dat de linux versie niet meer geupdate wordt
Andreas01 @Vestedmarius3 november 2023 21:46
Dat vroeg ik me laatst ook al af, maar schijnbaar lopen de Windows/macOS/Linux versies sowieso niet gelijk? :?
fastedje @Vestedmarius4 november 2023 10:45
Met Linux kan je met krdc op KDE en een ssh verbinding prima je desktop sharen en overnemen. Het gebruikt wel vnc als protocol en er zal wel minstens 1 ssh server in je firewall open moeten staan.

Een beetje handig persoon met scripts en ssh kan prima wat reverse tunnels opzetten voor als je geen firewall wilt openen aan een kant.
sus @fastedje10 november 2023 13:54
Maar nu de anydesk client op linux om een windows bak over te nemen. Denk dat @Andreas01 dat bedoeld - is hier overigens eenzelfde usecase.
Andreas01 @sus10 november 2023 16:51
Ik gebruik AnyDesk op Linux inderdaad om een Windows PC remote te kunnen besturen. Dit is ook voor werk en dit kan dus niet echt veranderd worden.
Brummetje 3 november 2023 16:42
Erg goed programma, beetje jammer alleen dat ze dit jaar de prijs enorm hebben verhoogd. Wij zijn daardoor nu ook overgestapt op Splashtop.
SmokingCrop @Brummetje3 november 2023 18:03
Anydesk is voor ons veel goedkoper dan Splashtop dankzij het verschil in gebruiker vs gelijktijdige sessie.Dit jaar overgestapt van Teamviewer naar Anydesk, want die prijzen bij Teamviewer slaan nergens meer op tov. de concurrentie.

We hebben maar 2 gelijktijdige sessies nodig en komen dan op 60 euro per maand bij Anydesk.
Bij Splashtop SOS Unlimited zouden we aan 217 euro per maand komen voor de 7 gebruikers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SmokingCrop op 23 juli 2024 08:09]

Brummetje @SmokingCrop3 november 2023 18:05
Bij ons juist andersom. Wij hebben sowieso 5 gelijktijdige verbindingen nodig.

Vind het alleen erg jammer dat wij als klant sinds het begin een hele dikke middelvinger krijgen qua kosten. In het begin enorm geholpen met testen en bugs doorgeven en niks voor terug krijgen.

Erg zonde want was een goed pakket.
aZuL2001 4 november 2023 00:59
Na jaren Teamviewer gebruikt te hebben (met licentie) werd ik hun business model een beetje zat. Voor ZZPer vond ik het te duur geworden.

Tijdje met Anydesk gespeeld, veel overeenkomsten, werkt ook goed.

Via tip van reacties hier uitgekomen bij DWService.
Okay, iets minder fraai grafisch, maar doneer graag aan dit project.
Zeker de moeite van het testen waard imho.
William_H @aZuL20014 november 2023 10:31
Kijk ook eens naar Rustdesk dan. De OSS variant van Anydesk. Zelf ga ik denk ik hier naar overstappen, omdat Anydesk de laatste tijd ook z'n geldwolf-neigingen krijgt.
aZuL2001 @William_H5 november 2023 18:12
DWService is ook OSS. 😉
zx9r_mario 3 november 2023 20:27
AnyDesk is een beetje fout bedrijf
Murfy @zx9r_mario3 november 2023 21:46
Omdat ze Russische klanten bediening? Goed verhaal zeg.
zx9r_mario @Murfy3 november 2023 21:48
Teamviewer was wel gestopt
Megamind @zx9r_mario4 november 2023 02:06
En Heineken ook niet meer drinken dan maar
Murfy @Megamind4 november 2023 08:34
Ik ben Belg, dus drink ik sowieso niet :+

