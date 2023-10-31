Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 546.01 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Desynced, Jusant en RoboCop: Rogue City. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Desynced, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City. Fixed Gaming Bugs [Halo Infinite] Increased loading times after updating to driver 545.84 [4337526]

[Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711] Fixed General Bugs Windows Event Viewer incorrectly logs an error when NVTOPPS stops [4331318]

LG C3 OLED TV does not show up as a validated G-SYNC Compatible display in the NVIDIA Control Panel [4247350]

Stable Diffusion significant performance reduction after driver update [4166994]

Workaround outlined here. Open Issues A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows. [4251314]

[Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted [4349586]

Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update [4335862]