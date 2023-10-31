Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 546.01 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 546.01 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Desynced, Jusant en RoboCop: Rogue City. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Desynced, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [Halo Infinite] Increased loading times after updating to driver 545.84 [4337526]
  • [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]
Fixed General Bugs
  • Windows Event Viewer incorrectly logs an error when NVTOPPS stops [4331318]
  • LG C3 OLED TV does not show up as a validated G-SYNC Compatible display in the NVIDIA Control Panel [4247350]
  • Stable Diffusion significant performance reduction after driver update [4166994]
    Workaround outlined here.
Open Issues
  • A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows. [4251314]
  • [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted [4349586]
  • Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update [4335862]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 546.01 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 669,17MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-10-2023 16:20
27 • submitter: shaswin

31-10-2023 • 16:20

27

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

20-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.52 WHQL 21
13-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.40 WHQL 49
01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
31-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL 33
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
27
27
6
2
0
11
Wijzig sortering
TheDeeGee 31 oktober 2023 16:54
Nog steeds die Windows 10 bug, dan blijven lekker bij 537.58.
Bazvv @TheDeeGee31 oktober 2023 17:11
Wat bedoel je met die Windows 10 bug?
Als je doelt op Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update [4335862]
Dat herstelt zich na een herstart van je computer.
Nolimit89 @TheDeeGee31 oktober 2023 16:58
Je kunt ook gewoon Windows 11 installeren. Is wat makkelijker.
rjberg @Nolimit8931 oktober 2023 17:27
Niet altijd. Mijn desktop pc kan het, maar mijn laptop heeft een 7300hq die niet ondersteund wordt.

Wel geef ik toe dat volgens de planning de EOL van Win10 over ongeveer 2 jaar is. NVIDIA wil misschien niet veel werk doen voor iets wat over 2 jaar vanzelf is opgelost.
IamGrimm @Nolimit8931 oktober 2023 17:04
Iets met kanten en wallen, maar daarnaast is Windows 11 installeren zeker niet makkelijker ipv niets doen en een tijdje een driver versie niet updaten.
Silence @IamGrimm31 oktober 2023 17:10
Hoezo "zeker niet makkelijker" ik heb in max 30min windows 11 up & running en dan nog misschien 30min voor de applicaties te installeren die ik gebruik.
IamGrimm @Silence31 oktober 2023 17:49
Ok, hier zijn je twee opties:

1. Niks doen.

2. 60 min install procedure.

Je kan alsnog beweren dat "Niets doen" moeilijker is dan "Iets wel doen" maar dan zou je het fout hebben.

Dat daargelaten, de suggestie om Windows opnieuw te installeren omdat je GPU driver een bug heeft is zeggen dat je een nieuwe fiets moet kopen omdat je ketting er af ligt. Het is onzin om het te suggereren. Het is nog stommer om te zeggen dat het makkelijker is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door IamGrimm op 23 juli 2024 01:56]

Bweap @Silence31 oktober 2023 17:19
Niet iedereen hun hardware is 11 compatible maybe?
Silence @Bweap31 oktober 2023 17:29
Dan ben je geen echte tweaker ;)
Groax @Silence1 november 2023 09:47
Niet iedere tweaker heeft hier geld voor omdat ze een gezin hebben of weet ik het.
Silence @Groax1 november 2023 10:25
Dan nog is het zo te tweaken dat je die checks omzeilt
TheDeeGee @Nolimit8931 oktober 2023 20:59
Nee dank je, is mij nog te vaak in het nieuws met bugs en issues.
Raven__NL @TheDeeGee1 november 2023 06:38
En nu heb je geen issues/bugs? :o

Elke Windows versie heeft wel bugs/issues. Sterker nog; Elke app/game heeft wel issues/bugs. Dus daar moet je echt niet naar kijken. Windows 11 draai ik al vanaf dag 1 zonder echt issues te hebben gehad. En het is alleen maar verbeterd. Niet zo blind staten als je een artikeltje leest over een windows bug. Het gros van de users heeft daar geen hinder van het is maar een klein percentage afhankelijk van usage/specs etc
TheDeeGee @Raven__NL1 november 2023 11:54
Zou best naar Windows 11 willen overstappen, mits het inmiddels mogelijk is om een kleine taakbalk te hebben zoals in Windows 7/10.
Raven__NL @TheDeeGee1 november 2023 11:55
https://www.startisback.com/ ?
TheDeeGee @Raven__NL1 november 2023 11:56
Maar waarom moet ik betalen voor een basis functie die al 20 jaar in Windows zit?
Raven__NL @TheDeeGee1 november 2023 12:54
Oh je bent zo ene, over alles iets te zeuren hebben, succes verder ;)

- Of wen aan de 'nieuwe start/task bar' - Naar mijn mening helemaal niks mis mee en doet alles wat ik ervan verlang. Prima evolutie van de oude.
- Schaf startisback aan voor 5,- lifetime!!
- Of zoek een freeware alternatief
Silence @TheDeeGee3 november 2023 15:40
Je kan updaten de hotfix is er :)
TheDeeGee @Silence3 november 2023 16:33
Had er achteraf geen last van aangezien ik geen transparantie-effecten gebruik, maar heb in middels geupdate naar de hotfix ^^
Roel1966 31 oktober 2023 19:00
Ben eens benieuwd of deze update ook een aantal bugs in Windows 11 oplost met vooral beeld rendering die af en toe wel eens de mist in gaat. Althans regelmatig dat vooral binnen Edge het beeld niet altijd correct rendert en er vreemde artifacts ontstaan. Heb dit probleem alleen binnen Edge maar verder bij geen enkel ander programma of app.
MikeRoG
@Roel196631 oktober 2023 21:43
Dit klinkt als deze bug;
Small checkerboard like pattern may randomly appear in Chromium based applications [3992875]
NVIDIA zegt dat het geen driver-bug is. Vermoedelijk ligt het aan Windows.
https://www.nvidia.com/en...-released-101023/3391292/

Als je in Edge hiernaartoe gaat: edge://flags/ en zoek "Choose ANGLE graphics backend
" en zet hem op "D3D9 of OpenGL" dat de artifacts verdwijnen.

Wellicht werkt dit ook voor jou.
Roel1966 @MikeRoG31 oktober 2023 22:14
Dit klinkt als deze bug;
Small checkerboard like pattern may randomly appear in Chromium based applications [3992875]
Klopt, ik omschreef het als artifacts maar het zijn inderdaad van die checkerboard achtige patterns.
Als je in Edge hiernaartoe gaat: edge://flags/ en zoek "Choose ANGLE graphics backend
" en zet hem op "D3D9 of OpenGL" dat de artifacts verdwijnen.
Meteen gedaan en eerst eens op OpenGL gezet maar zo te zien zijn de artifacts weg.

Uiteraard hartelijk dank voor de tip !!
svideo 31 oktober 2023 18:08
En je blijft dromen:
Een asio driver voor de hdmi poort!
ODF 31 oktober 2023 19:41
Iemand al ervaring of deze driver je games laat crashen? De vorige twee drivers deden dat wel en voor mij is versie 537.84 betrouwbaar.

[Aanvulling] De driver 546.01 zorgt er nog steeds voor dat mijn games crashen, ik ga weer terug naar 537.84. Voor wie het wil weten ik draai Windows 11 [/Aanvulling]

[Reactie gewijzigd door ODF op 23 juli 2024 01:56]

anzaya @ODF31 oktober 2023 22:02
Raar, hier geen problemen.
6Pac @ODF31 oktober 2023 23:28
Geen problemen hier, maar ik zit dan ook op de Windows 11 insider beta 23H2 (22635.2552)
Wat ik wel weet is dat een recente windows update de oorzaak van crashen is bij veel spellen.
Kijk even of je KB5031354 hebt geinstalleerd, en zo ja zou dat wel eens heel goed mogelijk de oorzaak kunnen zijn.
Om het zeker te weten zou je die update kunnen verwijderen, en testen of je spellen niet meer crashen.
ODF @6Pac1 november 2023 01:06
Ik zal eens kijken of ik die update heb. Blijft het toch vreemd dat versie 537.58 geen problemen geeft en de 54*.** drivers wel.

[Aanvulling] Ik heb update KB5031354 gedeïnstalleerd en daarna de 546.01 drivers geïnstalleerd. Moet zeggen dat mijn games minder snel crashden, maar ze crashen uiteindelijk allemaal. Dus dit is helaas niet de oplossing. [/Aanvulling]

[Reactie gewijzigd door ODF op 23 juli 2024 01:56]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq