Software-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.10.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 23.10.2 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Lords of the Fallen en Forza Motorsport aangebracht. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • The Lords of the Fallen
  • Forza Motorsport
Fixed Issues
  • Intermittent app crash while playing Starfield on Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Products.
  • Intermittent driver crash while playing Counter Strike 2 with MSAA or FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
  • Improvements to stutter experienced while playing Counter Strike 2.
  • EA Sports FC 24 may fail to open on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
  • System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.
  • The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encode format while streaming select games with AMD Link.
  • Intermittent app crash in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled.
Known Issues
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.
  • Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.
  • Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
  • For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fabrikant
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-10-2023 16:56
38 • submitter: Elzooi

18-10-2023 • 16:56

38

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: Fabrikant

Update-historie

08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 26
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
18-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 26
02-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 13
20-08 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 60
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (38)

-Moderatie-faq
38
38
22
0
0
14
Wijzig sortering
Anonymoussaurus
18 oktober 2023 16:59
Known Issues
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
Tjonge jonge, ik zit nog steeds op 23.5.2 omdat dat de laatste driver is die dat issue niet heeft. Duurt het echt bijna een half jaar om dat probleem op te lossen? Wil graag upgraden i.v.m. eventuele security vulnerabilities, nieuwe features en performance improvements, maar ja, dit is een vervelende bug. Ook weer niet zó belangrijk though, dus misschien update ik wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 22 juli 2024 16:58]

MeltedForest @Anonymoussaurus18 oktober 2023 17:28
Elke game / launcher heeft wel een fps overlay. Wat is er zo bijzonder aan die van AMD?
Anonymoussaurus
@MeltedForest18 oktober 2023 17:47
Omdat ik gewoon 1 universeel programma wil wat zowel fps als andere statistieken laat zien zonder dat ik third-party programma's nodig heb.
Settler11 @Anonymoussaurus18 oktober 2023 23:26
Heb je zelf dan wel eens getest met de nieuwste versie en de games die je dan bezit? Het hoeft niet te zeggen dat de games die jij speelt geen fps pakt. Tot zover heb ik er geen last van.
Anonymoussaurus
@Settler1118 oktober 2023 23:53
Ja klopt, dat is waar, en ook de reden om misschien toch wel te updaten. Bedankt voor het zetje, ik ga updaten. :)
Settler11 @Anonymoussaurus19 oktober 2023 00:13
Np's! Ik heb dan net ff gedowngraded! :+ Geintje, al zit ik wel op 23.10.1 en die .2 kan die blijkbaar niet vinden (amd check for updates knoppie')
Anonymoussaurus
@Settler1119 oktober 2023 00:15
Krijg nou wat... Ik kan alleen 23.9.3 vinden. Naja, dan toch maar niet updaten. :+
m.z
@Anonymoussaurus19 oktober 2023 04:56
Ik had 23.9.1 en inderdaad alleen 23.9.3. Dacht dat misschien naar deze update de nieuwere versie zou zien............ nou nee, zelfs niet als Recommended + Optional is geselecteerd.
Robertdw @m.z19 oktober 2023 11:55
Ik had 23.9.1 en inderdaad alleen 23.9.3. Dacht dat misschien naar deze update de nieuwere versie zou zien............ nou nee, zelfs niet als Recommended + Optional is geselecteerd.
Wat voor kaart hebben jullie? Oudere kaarten worden niet altijd ondersteund.
m.z
@Robertdw19 oktober 2023 17:30
Goed dat je het vraag. Ik heb een 7900 XTX, dus denk dat eerder een bug is, niet door de kaart zelf. Ik heb eerder een 10.x versie geïnstalleerd gehad, waarbij hij toen wel nieuwe versies aanbood, maar kreeg problemen met zwart scherm, na stand-by, dus was naar 9.1 gegaan. Al is deze versie nog erger.
Ianlutnl @Anonymoussaurus18 oktober 2023 17:16
Nvidia heeft al lang hetzelfde probleem in hun eigen overlay. Tot mijn verbazing krijgen zowel AMD als Nvidia het allebei niet voor elkaar om een goed werkende performance-overlay te implenteren. Je zult het voorlopig helaas met name moeten hebben van 3rd party overlays.
ivo1969 18 oktober 2023 18:16
Sinds versie 23.9.2 zegt programma aan dat driver is bijgewerkt.
Nu werk ik met een Lenovo Thinkpad E15 gen 2 AMD Ryzen 5 5400U processor en AMD Radeon RX Vega 6

Hogere versies zijn niet meer van nut voor deze?
Whatts @ivo196918 oktober 2023 18:46
"Adrenalin 23.9.2 (WHQL Recommended)"
Dat is de laatste "aanbevolen" versie zo je wil, hogere versies zijn "optional".
Robertdw @Whatts18 oktober 2023 19:41
Volgens mij is dat inderdaad de laatste driver versie voor Vega kaarten.
kered @ivo196918 oktober 2023 19:52
Ik vermoed dat polaris en vega geen feature updates meer krijgen, maar dat is nog niet officieel bevestigd. Hopelijk komen er nog wel bugfix- en beveiligingsupdates als dat nodig is.
Jay77 @ivo196918 oktober 2023 23:59
Het betreft een combi driver en voor Vega en Polaris chips lijkt de ontwikkeling op een andere interval of zelfs gestaakt te zijn.
Dus je kunt gewoon de combi driver ophalen, maar ik vermoed dat 23.9.2 voorlopig de laatste versie is.
Robertdw 18 oktober 2023 19:45
Op de site van AMD lees ik dat deze versie speciaal is uitgebracht ivm de anti cheat bans problemen met Antilag+ in een paar games. Redactie waarom vermelden jullie dat niet.
ThijsTheWise @Robertdw18 oktober 2023 21:04
Klopt. 23.10.1 stellen ze niet meer beschikbaar, grootste verschil in .2 is dat anti lag+ geloof ik compleet is uitgeschakeld.
Thonz @Robertdw18 oktober 2023 23:52
nieuws: AMD schakelt Anti-Lag+ tijdelijk uit en wil onterecht verbannen spele...
ExManolo 18 oktober 2023 17:24
Ik heb de AMD Pro version 23Q3 geïnstalleerd, daar kan ik meer instellen, is daar ook iets mee?
Robertdw @ExManolo18 oktober 2023 18:01
Die is voor andere kaarten dan Adrenalin
paco2013 @Robertdw18 oktober 2023 20:48
Wat? Hoe kom je daar bij, werkt gewoon op elke kaart, gaat niet om welke kaart die je hebt maar waar gebruik je hem voor
Robertdw @paco201319 oktober 2023 12:03
Zag op de AMD site staan voor Pro cards. Maar waarschijnlijk verkeerd begrepen. Sorry
batumulia 18 oktober 2023 17:14
System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.
Niet alleen bij bestanden, heb dit ook met verschillende Windows store apps zoals Netflix en AppleTV. Meer mensen die hier last van hebben?
haelerien @batumulia19 oktober 2023 08:54
Ik had ook random black screens sinds aankoop van rx 6800. Gisteren deze driver geïnstalleerd, voorlopig nog niet tegengekomen - maar ook nog niet lang genoeg kunnen testen om met zekerheid te zeggen dat het is opgelost (+ n=1).
PietWijnstra @batumulia20 oktober 2023 09:41
Ik heb dit probleem als ik game met op een tweede scherm een paar apps en een website.
Als ik via Windows+P het tweede scherm uitschakel krijg ik geen enkele freeze.
user549890 18 oktober 2023 23:37
Geen enkele driver van AMD wilt mijn overclock onthouden na een reboot...
cool1971 @user54989019 oktober 2023 08:12
Je kan de boel toch exporteren? Nieuwe install en importeren...
user549890 @cool197123 oktober 2023 21:19
Dat bedoel ik niet. Welke driver ik ook probeer, ze onthouden nooit mijn settings na een reboot.
cool1971 @user54989024 oktober 2023 08:03
Ik weet wat je bedoelt maar dat is altijd al zo, daarom zit de export functie er ook op, kan je de instellingen weer importeren na een nieuwe update.
paco2013 @user54989019 oktober 2023 12:32
Gebruik je ook msi afterburner erbij soms
user549890 @paco201323 oktober 2023 21:20
Uiteindelijk wel ja want daarmee kan ik de oc behouden na reboot.
Stennypenny @user54989022 oktober 2023 12:32
Dit is een issue van Windows 10 na de laatste moment 4 update.

Probleem is bekend bij hun, nu alleen nog de vraag wanneer zij dit gaan fixen.

Ik heb zelf ook de issue dat ik bij elke reload van m'n systeem, de overclock opnieuw moet "applyen". Het is even niet anders :(
m.z
@Stennypenny23 oktober 2023 02:08
Dit gebeurd ook bij Windows 11. Het is me opgevallen dat het bij 23.9.1 niet zo het geval is, terwijl daarvoor en met versie 23.10.x weer het zelfde liedje is.
user549890 @Stennypenny23 oktober 2023 21:21
Ik heb het bij de laatste Win 11 versie.
erto 19 oktober 2023 15:29
Eerst kon ik via de software Adrenalin Edition zoeken naar updates en installeren, maar nu vindt hij de nieuwste driver niet meer? is er iets mis of moet ik deze nieuwste driver gewoon handmatig downloaden en installeren over de andere? iemand een idee?
Robertdw @erto19 oktober 2023 17:42
Ik krijg hem ook niet aangeboden in Adrenaline. Kan zijn dat hij nog komt. Maar speel die spellen niet waarover het gaat dus wachten het nog maar even af.
Robertdw @Robertdw23 oktober 2023 12:18
Lees nu ook dat die antilag+ functie alleen in 7000 serie kaarten zit. Ik heb een 6700xt kaart dus vandaar dat ik die .2 driver niet nodig heb en dus ook niet aangeboden krijg.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq