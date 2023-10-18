AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 23.10.2 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Lords of the Fallen en Forza Motorsport aangebracht. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Lords of the Fallen

Forza Motorsport Fixed Issues Intermittent app crash while playing Starfield on Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Products.

Intermittent driver crash while playing Counter Strike 2 with MSAA or FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Improvements to stutter experienced while playing Counter Strike 2.

EA Sports FC 24 may fail to open on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encode format while streaming select games with AMD Link.

Intermittent app crash in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled. Known Issues Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.

Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings. Important Notes Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.