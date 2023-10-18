Software-update: Camtasia 2023.3.1

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2023.3.1 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2023.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Camtasia 2023.3.1

Updates for IT Administrators
  • Added Offline Activation option for users with restricted internet access.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented selection tabs from reattaching to the playhead when selection duration is 0.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented selection tabs from being dragged past one another.
  • Fixed a possible crash if Camtasia is launched multiple times before the sign in workflow is completed.

Camtasia 2023.3.0

Camtasia Rev: Simplify Your Video Creation Journey

Camtasia now offers an effortless video creation workflow called Camtasia Rev. Now a part of Camtasia, Rev is designed to help you make great content faster than ever. With just a few clicks, Rev enables you to seamlessly blend screen recordings, webcam footage, and audio into captivating videos. New recordings immediately enter the Rev interface where you transform the raw recording into a near-completed product with size, layout, background, effect, and filter selections. From here, you can send the video to Camtasia's non-linear editor for further editing and enhancements or export it immediately. To get started, simply toggle on the Camtasia Rev switch, and make your next video as fast as "Click. Click. Done!"

Grab Your Favorite Assets Directly in Camtasia!

Assets are now easier than ever to access and add to your projects! You can now browse over 20 million professional, royalty-free video assets directly in Camtasia. Add polish to your video with photos, videos, audio, and customizable digital content, without ever leaving the editor!

Visual Effects
  • Added Visual Effect: Mask
Edit Faster and Sound Better with Audiate!

Camtasia and Audiate now have improved syncing to help users edit video and enhance audio faster than ever. Seamlessly hop back and forth between Audiate and Camtasia to edit your video like text. Audiate has also added the ability to to sync Dynamic Captions with Camtasia so you can add exciting, bold captions to your videos.

Filters
  • Renamed Sullen Siren to Sullen.
  • Renamed Tasteful Goddess to Tasteful.
  • Renamed Goddess to Citrus.
Recorder
  • Added option to Recorder preferences: Mirror camera preview.
  • Recorder streams for screen recording, camera, microphone, and system audio are now on by default.
Visual FX
  • Updated Remove Background Visual Effect:
  • Added Property: Quality
  • Added Property: Feather
  • Added Property: Opacity
  • Added Property: Blur
  • Added Property: Ease In
  • Added Property: Ease Out
  • Updated Border Visual effect:
  • Added Property: Use alpha.
  • Border thickness property now ranges from - to 50.
  • Ease In and Ease Out are now supported.
Cropping
  • Updated behavior while in Crop mode: moving a media moves it inside the constraints of the crop rectangle.
Performance Improvements
  • Improved Canvas preview performance when changing the slider values of dynamic assets.
Bug Fixes
  • Removed Beta badge from "Use GPU encoding" option in MP4 encoding settings.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when recording system audio on a silent system.
  • Fixed an issue where drag to restore a maximized window could shrink the window.
  • Fix a hang that could occur when changing the active timeline tab while the preview is playing.
  • Camtasia's file picker dialog now remembers the location of the most recently used folder when opening a project.
  • Fixed a bug that caused playback to stop when selecting a media on the timeline.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause sliders for Dynamic Properties to move erratically when dragged.
  • The correct error is now shown when trying to save to a file that exceeds the maximum file path length.
  • Fixed a crash when assetproj has unknown font.

