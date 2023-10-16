Versie 3.58.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een crossplatform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 3.58.0
- Feature: Keyboard action programmatic control via CLI
- Feature: HTTP API #980 #868
- Feature: lossless speedup/slowdown #1712
- Feature: select segments by tag
- Feature: Allow customising merged file name #938 #916 #96 #1691
- Feature: allow setting min padding for output file name #1690
- Feature: visualize segment tags in seg list
- Feature: allow deleting supporting files only, without closing file #1703
- Feature: VIDEO_TS folder support
- Add "quit" keyboard shortcut
- Add closeCurrentFile action
- Bump electron to 27
- Add setting for export confirm in settings page
- Translation updates
- Move overwrite existing button #1688
- Fix webp image export #1693 and fix quaility param for webp
- Fix broken black/silence detection #1705
- Fix development setup
- Improve "Resulting file names" - make it show the actual resulting file names (if error) #1732
- Fixes and improvements