Versie 3.58.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een crossplatform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 3.58.0 Feature: Keyboard action programmatic control via CLI

Feature: HTTP API #980 #868

Feature: lossless speedup/slowdown #1712

Feature: select segments by tag

Feature: Allow customising merged file name #938 #916 #96 #1691

Feature: allow setting min padding for output file name #1690

Feature: visualize segment tags in seg list

Feature: allow deleting supporting files only, without closing file #1703

Feature: VIDEO_TS folder support

Add "quit" keyboard shortcut

Add closeCurrentFile action

Bump electron to 27

Add setting for export confirm in settings page

Translation updates

Move overwrite existing button #1688

Fix webp image export #1693 and fix quaility param for webp

Fix broken black/silence detection #1705

Fix development setup

Improve "Resulting file names" - make it show the actual resulting file names (if error) #1732

Fixes and improvements