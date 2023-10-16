Software-update: LosslessCut 3.58.0

LosslessCut logo (75 pix)Versie 3.58.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een crossplatform en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 3.58.0
  • Feature: Keyboard action programmatic control via CLI
  • Feature: HTTP API #980 #868
  • Feature: lossless speedup/slowdown #1712
  • Feature: select segments by tag
  • Feature: Allow customising merged file name #938 #916 #96 #1691
  • Feature: allow setting min padding for output file name #1690
  • Feature: visualize segment tags in seg list
  • Feature: allow deleting supporting files only, without closing file #1703
  • Feature: VIDEO_TS folder support
  • Add "quit" keyboard shortcut
  • Add closeCurrentFile action
  • Bump electron to 27
  • Add setting for export confirm in settings page
  • Translation updates
  • Move overwrite existing button #1688
  • Fix webp image export #1693 and fix quaility param for webp
  • Fix broken black/silence detection #1705
  • Fix development setup
  • Improve "Resulting file names" - make it show the actual resulting file names (if error) #1732
  • Fixes and improvements

LosslessCut 3.53.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.58.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LosslessCut
Download https://github.com/mifi/lossless-cut/releases/tag/v3.58.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-10-2023 10:21 6

16-10-2023 • 10:21

6

Bron: LosslessCut

Update-historie

19-03 LosslessCut 3.65.0 10
01-11 LosslessCut 3.64.0 4
07-10 LosslessCut 3.63.0 0
08-'24 LosslessCut 3.62.0 1
05-'24 LosslessCut 3.61.1 2
05-'24 LosslessCut 3.61.0 1
12-'23 LosslessCut 3.59.1 13
10-'23 LosslessCut 3.58.0 6
08-'23 LosslessCut 3.56.0 0
04-'23 LosslessCut 3.55.2 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

LosslessCut

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
3
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
CH4OS
16 oktober 2023 13:32
Het zou fijn zijn als er gewoon een normale installer komt voor LosslessCut. Zo te zien is dat er nog steeds niet, spijtig genoeg.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @CH4OS16 oktober 2023 20:51
Het staat in de Windows store en voor de rest is het een kwestie van een archive uitpakken en opstarten.
CH4OS
@Bor16 oktober 2023 23:18
Ah, dat het in de Microsoft Store staat wist ik niet. Ik zal daar eens checken dan, want dat moet dan pas erbij gekomen zijn! :) Bedankt!

EDIT:
Hmmm, Winget kan de tool in elk geval niet vinden, spijtig genoeg. :(

EDIT2:
In de Microsoft Store zie ik hem ook staan, maar dan kost 'ie even 20 euro.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 16:15]

danoam @CH4OS17 oktober 2023 09:02
Chocolatey heeft hem wel.
Globefrotter @Bor17 oktober 2023 11:44
In de Windows Store staat deze GPL app, die dus gratis zou zijn, voor € 20!
De appx versie op de downloadpagina van de LosslessCut site is niet te installeren: krijg melding dat er geen geldig certificaat is en het feest gaat niet door.....
Jazco2nd
@CH4OS17 oktober 2023 00:11
Voor Windows misschien niet, bij Fedora en Manjaro zit het gewoon in de app store. Werkt prima. Flatpak en gratis.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq