Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changed
Deprecated
- v2 index has better overview of bills (now called subscriptions)
Fixed
- My attempt to build the
v3-layout is now officially deprecated and removed. To see the new layout (in beta), use
FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2.
Security
- Issue 7970 Bad redirect for mass edit/delete forms.
- Issue 7983 Bad math in the calculation of liabilities
- Issue 7973 Bad account validation broke certain imports
- Issue 7981 Menu had a bad link, thanks @Maxco10!
- Slack alerts now use the correct URL
- Better htaccess files thanks to Softaculous.
- Issue 7986, issue 7992 Fix exception when calling specific end points
- Issue 7990 Remove unused translations
API
- Change htaccess rules so certain files can't be accessed.
- Issue 7972 The API needed start
and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case.
- New APIs for user group and rights management. Not yet documented.