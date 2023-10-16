Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changed v2 index has better overview of bills (now called subscriptions) Deprecated My attempt to build the v3 -layout is now officially deprecated and removed. To see the new layout (in beta), use FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2 . Fixed Issue 7970 Bad redirect for mass edit/delete forms.

Issue 7983 Bad math in the calculation of liabilities

Issue 7973 Bad account validation broke certain imports

Issue 7981 Menu had a bad link, thanks @Maxco10!

Slack alerts now use the correct URL

Better htaccess files thanks to Softaculous.

Issue 7986, issue 7992 Fix exception when calling specific end points

Issue 7990 Remove unused translations Security Change htaccess rules so certain files can't be accessed. API Issue 7972 The API needed start

and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case.

and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case. New APIs for user group and rights management. Not yet documented.