Software-update: Firefly III 6.0.27

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changed
  • v2 index has better overview of bills (now called subscriptions)
Deprecated
  • My attempt to build the v3-layout is now officially deprecated and removed. To see the new layout (in beta), use FIREFLY_III_LAYOUT=v2.
Fixed
  • Issue 7970 Bad redirect for mass edit/delete forms.
  • Issue 7983 Bad math in the calculation of liabilities
  • Issue 7973 Bad account validation broke certain imports
  • Issue 7981 Menu had a bad link, thanks @Maxco10!
  • Slack alerts now use the correct URL
  • Better htaccess files thanks to Softaculous.
  • Issue 7986, issue 7992 Fix exception when calling specific end points
  • Issue 7990 Remove unused translations
Security
  • Change htaccess rules so certain files can't be accessed.
API
  • Issue 7972 The API needed start
    and end parameters for transactions, this is no longer the case.
  • New APIs for user group and rights management. Not yet documented.

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.0.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.0.27
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 16-10-2023 10:14 6

16-10-2023 • 10:14

6

Bron: Firefly III

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (6)

6
6
4
0
0
2
smaw 16 oktober 2023 20:32
Ik ben benieuwd naar ervaringen omtrent deze tool, ik heb het ook een keer geprobeerd, maar elke keer klopte mijn saldo's niet. Dat kwam dan voornamelijk door spaardoelen. Nu hadden ze (vroeger) ook API's met bepaalde banken dat je direct kon inladen (volgens mij KNAB of BUNQ?) iemand enig ervaringen hiermee? wat ik graag zou willen, is gewoon af en toe op de sync knop drukken, en dan zelf tags etc eraan toevoegen en vanuit daar overzichten te krijgen, of is dat te simpel gedacht?
Firefly III
@smaw17 oktober 2023 08:43
Dat werkt en dat kan gewoon, doe ik zelf al jaren op die manier.

https://docs.firefly-iii.org/data-importer/
smaw @Firefly III17 oktober 2023 18:05
Top dank je wel voor je reactie, dan gaat het dus via een externe partijen? wat ik eigenlijk mis, zijn een soort instructie video's waarin een paar banken worden uitgelegd hoe je die het beste kunt opzetten in Firefly III en hoe je dan de tool het beste kunt gebruiken. Is dat misschien een idee voor de toekomst?
Firefly III
@smaw22 oktober 2023 17:42
Sorry, maar daar heb ik echt geen tijd voor.
kondamin 17 oktober 2023 02:30
Kan ik dit lokaal draaien of moet ik er echt een webserver voor opzetten ?
Firefly III
@kondamin17 oktober 2023 08:43
Lokaal kan op Docker containers.

