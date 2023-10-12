Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 23.10.1 heeft AMD onder meer ondersteuning voor de spellen Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Lords of the Fallen en Counter Strike 2 toegevoegd. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • The Lords of the Fallen
Anti-Lag+ Support
  • Counter Strike 2
Fixed Issues
  • Intermittent app crash while playing Starfield on Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics Products.
  • Intermittent driver crash while playing Counter Strike 2 with MSAA or FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
  • Improvements to stutter experienced while playing Counter Strike 2.
  • EA SPORTS FC 24 may fail to open on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
  • System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.
  • The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encode format while streaming select games with AMD Link.
Known Issues
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.
  • Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.
  • Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
  • For users who previously installed an AMD Software insider preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Cageman1984 12 oktober 2023 08:13
De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen.
Ik snap dat gewoon niet. Ook niet na de uitleg. Raar!

Hoe update je je gpu drivers op je systeem dan eigenlijk het beste? Gewoon express settings eroverheen? Of altijd eerst ddu (of die cleanup tool) en dan opnieuw?
Anonymoussaurus
@Cageman198412 oktober 2023 08:14
If it ain't broken, don't fix it. Gewoon express installatie, DDU alleen gebruiken als je issues ondervindt.
revengeyo @Anonymoussaurus12 oktober 2023 23:56
Daar ben ik ook al achter. Vorige maand na een ddu in veilige modus kwam ik windows niet meer in. Ik moest toen een nieuwe windows installatie doen
wildhagen @Cageman198412 oktober 2023 08:14
Hoe update je je gpu drivers op je systeem dan eigenlijk het beste? Gewoon express settings eroverheen? Of altijd eerst ddu (of die cleanup tool) en dan opnieuw?
Ik gebruik die cleanup tool eigenlijk nooit. Gooi direct de nieuwe versie over de oude heen, heb ik tot nu toe nooit problemen mee gehad eerlijk gezegd.
paco2013 @Cageman198412 oktober 2023 09:57
Ik doe ALTIJD er over heen ik instal wel alleen de driver, en ook via aperaat beheer, en werkelijk met geen 1 driver problemen
Visgek82 12 oktober 2023 08:33
Kijk uit met deze driver. de vorige 2 versies zorgen voor mij voor onverklaarbare en bijna complete system hangs in chronium based browsers. dagen gezocht naar de oorzaak, bleek aan de AMD driver te liggen (23.9.2 en 23.9.3) , ik zie hier geen fixes voor staan , dus bij deze een waarschuwing. bij mij ging het beeld op 1 fps gedurende 8-9 seconden in edge en chrome.
wildhagen @Visgek8212 oktober 2023 08:35
Had ik dus ook op mijn 6700XT, het klinkt alsof dit is opgelost:
System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.
Deze driver heb ik net geïnstalleerd, en tot nu toe geen freeze meer gehad. Hiervoor had ik het om de 10 minuten vandaag (werk al sinds 06:00).

Fingers crossed dus, maar het lijkt nu OK.

Edit: we zijn ruim een uur verder, geen enkele freeze meer gehad.

Visgek82 @wildhagen12 oktober 2023 08:39
Dit is niet de bug waar ik het over heb. die heeft ook niets met video afspelen te maken.
wildhagen @Visgek8212 oktober 2023 08:41
Dat klopt, maar zoals ik al zei had ik het probleem dus ook zonder videos afspelen bij gewoon browsen bijvoorbeeld. En na installatie van deze driver is dat dus ook direct weg.

Het zou onder water dus hetzelfde probleem, en oplossing, kunnen zijn.
Settler11 @wildhagen12 oktober 2023 11:11
Ah top. Ik had deze issue ook. Ik kon het alsnog 'verhelpen' door freesync uit te zetten op de monitor. Zo ff checken!
caspar M @Visgek8212 oktober 2023 08:41
Mocht je dit nog steeds hebben, probeer anders eens in de settings van chrome/firefox etc hardware acceleratie uit te zetten. Dan gebruikt hij de CPU ipv GPU voor het afspelen van video content in de browser.

Tot ze dit weer eens een keer gefixed hebben.
Visgek82 @caspar M12 oktober 2023 08:44
nee hoor, ik ben een driver versie terug gegaan en nooit meer problemen gehad :) vandaar.

Ik ga hardware acceleratie niet uitzetten voor een driver bug.

Na van alles geprobeerd te hebben, inclusief een complete herintall (die vlak na het installeren van de nieuwe driver ook weer problemen gaf).

Secsytime @Visgek8212 oktober 2023 21:42
Had ik dus ook last van.. bijzonder irritant.
Grozno 12 oktober 2023 07:45
Ik zie geen fix voor de problemen die gebruikers hebben met 23.9.2 en 23.9.3. Ik wacht nog wel even met installatie.

//Edit: Ik heb nog hetzelfde probleem met deze driver. Adrenalin crashed direct na starten. Ook voor deze maar weer een bug report gedaan via AMD's tool.

BramT @Grozno12 oktober 2023 08:41
Er zitten hier juist aardig wat fixes in mbt stutters/freezes.

Maar als je naar het probleem refereert van de instellingen-reset na iedere boot, dan is die inderdaad nog niet opgelost. Het lijkt ook iets te zijn i.c.m. de laatste windows-updates.
m.z
@BramT12 oktober 2023 09:04
Ik denk dat er hierna wordt refereert: nieuws: Windows-upgrade veroorzaakt onder meer problemen met AMD-software en ...
RedNas74 @BramT12 oktober 2023 21:03
Nadat ik Windows 11 copilot uitgeschakeld heb, heb ik geen driver crashes meer gehad. Niet met de vorige en ook niet met deze nieuwe driver.
paco2013 @Grozno12 oktober 2023 09:55
Mensen hebben met elke driver wel problemen, het gaat er over of jij die ook krijgt, en daar kan niemand antwoord op geven alleen jij als je hem installeert
Grozno @paco201312 oktober 2023 10:03
Correct. Bij 23.9.3 ben ik terug gegaan naar 23.9.1 om te zorgen dat ik mijn PC goed kon gebruiken.
paco2013 @Grozno12 oktober 2023 12:39
Je kan ook alleen de driver installeren in plaats van adrenaline helemaal, heeft bij mij, gelukkig nooit voor problemen gezorgd
wildhagen 12 oktober 2023 08:02
System freeze or black screen when playing video files on Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Products.
Argh. Ik begon al aan mijn systeem te twijfelen. Dit issue heb ik dus regelmatig op mijn 6700XT, dan hangt het hele systeem voor een paar seconden en dan gaat hij weer door. De ene dag doet hij dat om de 10 minuten, andere dagen gebeurt het misschien één of twee keer.

Meteen driver even installeren, kijken of dit erg vervelende probleem is opgelost.
haelerien @wildhagen13 oktober 2023 10:30
JA!
Random black screens op mijn RX 6800 al sinds aankoop. Voor de rest doet hij het prima, maar af en toe moet ik 1.5 seconden op een zwart scherm kijken. Niet ideaal in competitieve games.
Eens zien of deze update dat rechtzet.
wildhagen @haelerien13 oktober 2023 10:36
Bij mij draait de nieuwe driver nu meer dan 24 uur, en tot nu toe heb ik geen enkele freeze meer gehad. Dit lijkt dus wel opgelost inmiddeld in deze driver.
biomechanical 12 oktober 2023 13:24
Blijkbaar is deze driver niet voor vega. Krijg deze namelijk niet geïnstalleerd!
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.
Radeon™ RX 7900/7800/7700/7600 Series Graphics
Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics
Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics

qanthony 12 oktober 2023 21:12
Alle versies na 23.8.2 werken bij mij niet qua GUI. Icoontje is rechtsonder netjes zichtbaar, maar het openen lijkt niks te doen (wel een popup van Windows om toestemming te geven). Zowel DDU als AMD's eigen removal tool geprobeerd, niks helpt.

Had gehoopt dat het gefixed zou zijn in deze versie, maar helaas :( .
londonertje 14 oktober 2023 09:15
hmm kan deze driver niet meer vinden op de AMD Site en Adrenalin pakt hem ook niet ... heb ook het probleem met video op mijn 6600 heel irritant.
Joostk @londonertje14 oktober 2023 20:32
Inderdaad de driver lijkt op dit moment niet meer te downloaden te zijn op de site of via de AMD Software zelf.
Waarschijnlijk heeft dat te maken met de Anti Lag support die in deze driver zit en bans veroorzaak in de nieuwe Counter Strike game.

Visgek82 12 oktober 2023 09:43
Het issue waar ik het eerder over had :

https://www.reddit.com/r/..._browsers_and_videos_lag/ , het lag dus aan een probleem met freesync. Het lijkt wel in deze driver opgelost te zijn (iig , 1 persoon zegt het , dat is weinig betrouwbaar).
tucker88 28 oktober 2023 18:10
En het ging een lange tijd goed, maar inmiddels deze update gedraaid en kon weer beginnen aan het AMD-drivertje-herinstalleren verhaal. Reboot na Adrenalin update... "Het lijkt erop dat windows update uw AMD driver heeft vervangen.." na via apparaatbeheer de kaart eruit gegooid te hebben en een reboot werkt het automagisch weer.

