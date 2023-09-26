Astonsoft heeft versie 11.7.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.7.1: EssentialPIM category colors for events will now synchronize with event colors in Google Calendar.

The path to a note will now appear in the title bar when the item is opened in a separate window.

Improvements have been made in importing events from iCal (ics) files.

Several visual enhancements have been made to the Vertical View (In Groups) in Mail.

It is now possible to search for tasks (Ctrl+Q) using their path field.

Smart Lists in Tasks should now function as expected.

Tasks grouped by due date now belong to the correct groups.

Several enhancements have been implemented regarding direct WinEPIM – AndroidEPIM synchronization.

The "Precondition Failed" error for iCloud synchronization has been resolved.

Various other minor issues have been fixed, and stability has been improved.