Software-update: WingetUI 2.1.0

WingetUI logo (79 pix)De finalrelease van WingetUI versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • .NET Tool package manager is now fully supported in WingetUI
  • WingetUI can now filter packages depending on their source
  • Chocolatey installed packages have been fixed
  • Notifications will be shown again if enabled
  • WingetUI can now be installed on a local environment
  • Winget does now support custom sources
  • WingetUI is now digitally signed
  • Arm systems will automatically use arm64 winget versions.
  • Packages won't be outdated anymore on the discover packages section
  • Theme switching won't require restarting WingetUI. Instead, the new theme will be applied instantaneously.
  • Installed, blacklisted and upgradable packages will show special icons to distinguish them from regular packages.
  • The package importer is now much faster.
  • Winget will handle locales properly
  • Chocolatey will be added to path automatically if certain conditions are met
  • Command-line outputs are more responsive
  • Improved package parsing
  • Interface appearance and behaviour improvements
  • Custom icon databases will be configurable
  • Markdown parsing has been improved
  • Lots of other bugfixes and improvements
What's Changed
  • Fix typo in #1252
  • Change Winget Releaser job to ubuntu-latest in #1286
  • Update lang_zh_CN translations in #1290
  • Support markdown on scoop in #1317
  • [NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318
  • Allow custom icon data base in #1319
  • Bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 in #1338
  • Fix typo in licenses section in #1343
  • Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345
  • Finish Implement winget sources in #1352
  • Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353
  • Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361
  • Center PackageInfoPopupWindow Position when Opened in #1370
  • Reorganize code in #1375
  • Add support for .Net Tool in #1382
  • Update translations from Tolgee in #1390
  • Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1391

WingetUI

Versienummer 2.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/2.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-09-2023 19:03 19

23-09-2023 • 19:03

19

Bron: WingetUI

Update-historie

30-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.6 10
15-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.4 13
28-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.2 4
16-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.1 4
03-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.0 0
27-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.7 4
16-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.5 9
07-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.4 7
16-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.1 4
11-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.0 11
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Reacties (19)

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Da_maniaC 24 september 2023 08:26
Kunnen deze tools ook voor de packages die je installeert alle instellingen eenvoudig backuppen of exporteren?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Da_maniaC24 september 2023 08:45
Nee, WingetUI doet niets anders dan al bestaande tools zoals Winget gebruiken en de resultaten hiervan in een GUI tonen waar je de tool kan aansturen. Voor winget is dat wat mij betreft overkill gezien winget zelf al super simpel is. WingetUI gaat ook nog eens met regelmaat in de fout. Ook vanuit veiligheidsoopunt is er het eea op te merken over deze tool. Zie de commentaren bij de vorige versies in de downloads sectie.

Wat mij betreft een aanrader. Ik vraag mij af waarom we dit blijven opnemen hier.
ViTO_xp @Bor24 september 2023 13:55
Beetje kort door de bocht, hoe krijg jij dan een notificatie?

Zit jij dan elk uur winget op je commandline in te rammelen? Of regel jij dat anders?
Verlicht ons!
Robertdw @ViTO_xp24 september 2023 19:46
Batchfile? Taskscheduler?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Robertdw24 september 2023 20:31
Er zijn meerdere opties om een notificatie te krijgen wanneer er een update is. Je moet jezelf denk ik vooral afvragen of het draaien van een tool als WingetUI welke o.a. security nadelen kent door het gebruik van de vele unsigned scripts en dll's de moeite waard is om zo iets simpels te verzorgen. Een x daags Winget (of minder vaak) draaien zo toch ruim voldoende moeten zijn lijkt mij.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Da_maniaC24 september 2023 20:34
Deze tool doet helemaal niets met instellingen. Er is geen backip mogelijkheid en ook geen export mogelijkheid. De tool bestaat uit niets anders dan een aantal scripts die reeds bestaande tools als Winget ,Chocolatey en Scooop aanroepen. De functionaliteit die niet in die tools zit zit over het algemeen ook niet in WingetUI. Je bent wat mij betreft beter uit wanneer je 1 bron voor updates kiest en die actief volgt. Dan maak je jezelf ook niet onnodig afhankelijk en kwetsbaar van tools als WingetUI waar op zich al het eea op aan te merken is (zie de opmerkingen bij diverse vorige versies).
Busy-Today-88 23 september 2023 20:02
Fijne tool, maakt het installeren van een (privé) systeem makkelijk en snel.
Megamind @Busy-Today-8823 september 2023 20:45
Makkelijker dan choco?
IrBaboon79 @Megamind23 september 2023 21:23
Combineert een (of een aantal) van die package managers met een UI… dus ja, wel ietsje handiger dan op cmdline prullen. Categorie ‘handig maar niet onontbeerlijk’.
William_H @IrBaboon7923 september 2023 22:29
Voordeel is natuurlijk ook dat je maar dit programma hoeft op te starten om te zien welke programma's er geüpdatet moeten worden.
Natuurlijk kun je ook "winget upgrade --all" te runnen in Powershell, maar sommige mensen hebben graag een programma om dit te zien/doen.
Wouterie @William_H25 september 2023 08:42
En toch is het wonderlijk dat ik verschillende resultaten krijg wanneer ik via de command line naar updates zoek of via de UI. Bijvoorbeeld: Microsoft .NET Windows Desktop Runtime 7.0 [Microsoft.DotNet.DesktopRuntime.7] Version 7.0.11 krijg ik alleen via PowerShell, wat overigens niet werkt, maar dat is weer een ander verhaal. En zo zijn er meer voorbeelden die ik uiteraard niet paraat heb.
beerse
@Wouterie25 september 2023 09:29
Daar zit mogelijk een verschil: Als je chocolatey gebruikt op de commandline, dan worden ook de afhankelijkheden bijgewerkt. Als je winget gebruikt op de commandline, dan worden veranderde afhankelijkheden mogelijk niet meegenomen. Als je deze wingetui gebruikt is het maar net welke van deze ze onder water gebruikt voor de installatie.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@William_H24 september 2023 08:46
Dat hoeft helemaal niet in powershell. Winget draait gewoon vanaf cmd.exe ;)

Winget is dermate simpel dat een extra tool, die je ook weer moet updaten en welke in dit geval zeker zijn eigen issues introduceert, echt onwenselijk is in mijn ogen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 14:55]

IrBaboon79 @William_H23 september 2023 22:57
Yep, het kan ook in je tray runnen zelfs; het is erg handig en ergens ook een beetje vreemd dat Microsoft zoiets er niet standaard bijdoet…wel begrijpelijk anders gaan er mensen klagen over allerlei packages als die breken…
Roerdomp @IrBaboon7924 september 2023 19:28
ergens ook een beetje vreemd dat Microsoft zoiets er niet standaard bijdoet
Is dat niet gewoon de Microsoft Store wat hun betreft? :o
beerse
@Roerdomp25 september 2023 09:26
Nee. Microsoft heeft gelukkig veel verschillende software repositories en even zo vele oplossingen. }>

Microsoft is naar mijn idee de fout in gegaan toen ze naast de standaard windows-updates andere, losse oplossingen begonnen aan te bieden voor de download en installatie van software. Dat zou allemaal met de zelfde bronnen en alle microsoft bronnen moeten kunnen werken.

Het aller mooiste zou zijn dat als het operating system zichzelf bijwerkt dat ook alle software die uit deze repositories komt wordt bijgewerkt.
Busy-Today-88 @Megamind23 september 2023 21:21
Choco zit ook in deze app geïntegreerd. Je krijgt het beste van beide werelden. ;)
StGermain 25 september 2023 09:30
Ik gebruik het al een tijdje maar er zijn toch geregeld packages waarbij het installeren niet lukt, als ze er nu ook nog in zouden slagen duidelijk te maken waarom zou mooi zijn.
andru123 23 september 2023 23:13
Leuk, deze nieuwsberichten over tools, ik heb vele nieuwe tools hier ontdekt.

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