De finalrelease van WingetUI versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changelog
What's Changed
- .NET Tool package manager is now fully supported in WingetUI
- WingetUI can now filter packages depending on their source
- Chocolatey installed packages have been fixed
- Notifications will be shown again if enabled
- WingetUI can now be installed on a local environment
- Winget does now support custom sources
- WingetUI is now digitally signed
- Arm systems will automatically use arm64 winget versions.
- Packages won't be outdated anymore on the discover packages section
- Theme switching won't require restarting WingetUI. Instead, the new theme will be applied instantaneously.
- Installed, blacklisted and upgradable packages will show special icons to distinguish them from regular packages.
- The package importer is now much faster.
- Winget will handle locales properly
- Chocolatey will be added to path automatically if certain conditions are met
- Command-line outputs are more responsive
- Improved package parsing
- Interface appearance and behaviour improvements
- Custom icon databases will be configurable
- Markdown parsing has been improved
- Lots of other bugfixes and improvements
- Fix typo in #1252
- Change Winget Releaser job to
ubuntu-latestin #1286
- Update lang_zh_CN translations in #1290
- Support markdown on scoop in #1317
- [NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318
- Allow custom icon data base in #1319
- Bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 in #1338
- Fix typo in licenses section in #1343
- Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345
- Finish Implement winget sources in #1352
- Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353
- Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361
- Center PackageInfoPopupWindow Position when Opened in #1370
- Reorganize code in #1375
- Add support for .Net Tool in #1382
- Update translations from Tolgee in #1390
- Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1391