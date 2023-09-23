De finalrelease van WingetUI versie 2.1.0 is uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog .NET Tool package manager is now fully supported in WingetUI

WingetUI can now filter packages depending on their source

Chocolatey installed packages have been fixed

Notifications will be shown again if enabled

WingetUI can now be installed on a local environment

Winget does now support custom sources

WingetUI is now digitally signed

Arm systems will automatically use arm64 winget versions.

Packages won't be outdated anymore on the discover packages section

Theme switching won't require restarting WingetUI. Instead, the new theme will be applied instantaneously.

Installed, blacklisted and upgradable packages will show special icons to distinguish them from regular packages.

The package importer is now much faster.

Winget will handle locales properly

Chocolatey will be added to path automatically if certain conditions are met

Command-line outputs are more responsive

Improved package parsing

Interface appearance and behaviour improvements

Custom icon databases will be configurable

Markdown parsing has been improved

Lots of other bugfixes and improvements What's Changed Fix typo in #1252

Change Winget Releaser job to ubuntu-latest in #1286

in #1286 Update lang_zh_CN translations in #1290

Support markdown on scoop in #1317

[NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318

Allow custom icon data base in #1319

Bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 in #1338

Fix typo in licenses section in #1343

Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345

Finish Implement winget sources in #1352

Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353

Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361

Center PackageInfoPopupWindow Position when Opened in #1370

Reorganize code in #1375

Add support for .Net Tool in #1382

Update translations from Tolgee in #1390

Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1391