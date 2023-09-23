Versie 8.0.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.16 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.3 (Windows) Fixed Bugs: Fixed some UI issues

Fixed a crash on logout

Fixed a couple of issues regarding account functionality

Fixed a bug requiring newly installed clients to be restarted before dynamic configuration would take effect

Fixed wrong preview being shown after file transfer sessions

Fixed clipboard permission UI in the main window

Fixed a bug allowing installation even though installation was disabled in my.anydesk II, while forcing login was active

Fixed the logout button being shown in account settings even though the account feature was disabled

Fixed a bug disallowing changes to the global setting to lock a desktop on session end AnyDesk 7.2.2 (macOS) New Features New option added to the Accept Window allowing remote users to manage incoming connections. Fixed Bugs AnyDesk update and service install issues solved.

AnyDesk works properly with macOS Stage Manager enabled.

Fixed an issue with Remote Restart function.

UI improvements for the File Manager.

CLI issues fixed.

Minor UI glitches addressed.

Improvements for custom client. AnyDesk 8.0.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs: Fixed trace output in system user context

Fixed usage of configuration files in system user context AnyDesk 8.0.1 (Windows) New Features: Custom clients can now be configured to have their accept window stay open after incoming session/s end

The text displayed in a session's tab in AnyDesk and in the Windows taskbar can now be configured via the commandline interface Fixed Bugs: Fixed some UI issues

Fixed file transfers for different sessions being shown in the same tab in the accept window

Fixed a bug allowing file transfer sessions to be started even though disabled via settings

Fixed missing buttons to set/edit a password and to rename permission profiles in case AnyDesk is running elevated (as admin user)

Fixed clipboard data sent out for synchronisation even though the other side does not permit synchronisation or does not support it

Fixed a bug limiting the number of sessions shown in the accept window to only three

Fixed wrong Address Book contents shown on startup

Fixed missing entry for the Personal Address Book, available for logged in users

Fixed a race condition in the Address Book

Fixed the Address Book not opening on startup while the free license is active

Fixed selection of acceleration features in display settings

Fixed keyboard support when editing a permission profile's name

Fixed two errors about missing .dll files for Windows XP

Fixed a freeze when trying to add an item from the main view to the Address Book

Fixed typing an incorrect user account password would skip the error message and open a browser

Fixed PRO icon being shown for free licenses

Fixed main view link to telemetry consent

Fixed a couple of tooltips regarding features depending on license

Fixed Privacy Mode to also work in system user context

Fixed a minor issue regarding keyboard support for the Japanese language

Fixed keyboard translation when using asian language/s IME

Fixed Telemetry tile reappearing after removing consent Other Changes: Simplified wording in many areas

Updated German translations