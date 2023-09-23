Software-update: AnyDesk 8.0.3

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 8.0.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.16 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.3 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed some UI issues
  • Fixed a crash on logout
  • Fixed a couple of issues regarding account functionality
  • Fixed a bug requiring newly installed clients to be restarted before dynamic configuration would take effect
  • Fixed wrong preview being shown after file transfer sessions
  • Fixed clipboard permission UI in the main window
  • Fixed a bug allowing installation even though installation was disabled in my.anydesk II, while forcing login was active
  • Fixed the logout button being shown in account settings even though the account feature was disabled
  • Fixed a bug disallowing changes to the global setting to lock a desktop on session end

AnyDesk 7.2.2 (macOS)

New Features
  • New option added to the Accept Window allowing remote users to manage incoming connections.
Fixed Bugs
  • AnyDesk update and service install issues solved.
  • AnyDesk works properly with macOS Stage Manager enabled.
  • Fixed an issue with Remote Restart function.
  • UI improvements for the File Manager.
  • CLI issues fixed.
  • Minor UI glitches addressed.
  • Improvements for custom client.

AnyDesk 8.0.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed trace output in system user context
  • Fixed usage of configuration files in system user context

AnyDesk 8.0.1 (Windows)

New Features:
  • Custom clients can now be configured to have their accept window stay open after incoming session/s end
  • The text displayed in a session's tab in AnyDesk and in the Windows taskbar can now be configured via the commandline interface
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed some UI issues
  • Fixed file transfers for different sessions being shown in the same tab in the accept window
  • Fixed a bug allowing file transfer sessions to be started even though disabled via settings
  • Fixed missing buttons to set/edit a password and to rename permission profiles in case AnyDesk is running elevated (as admin user)
  • Fixed clipboard data sent out for synchronisation even though the other side does not permit synchronisation or does not support it
  • Fixed a bug limiting the number of sessions shown in the accept window to only three
  • Fixed wrong Address Book contents shown on startup
  • Fixed missing entry for the Personal Address Book, available for logged in users
  • Fixed a race condition in the Address Book
  • Fixed the Address Book not opening on startup while the free license is active
  • Fixed selection of acceleration features in display settings
  • Fixed keyboard support when editing a permission profile's name
  • Fixed two errors about missing .dll files for Windows XP
  • Fixed a freeze when trying to add an item from the main view to the Address Book
  • Fixed typing an incorrect user account password would skip the error message and open a browser
  • Fixed PRO icon being shown for free licenses
  • Fixed main view link to telemetry consent
  • Fixed a couple of tooltips regarding features depending on license
  • Fixed Privacy Mode to also work in system user context
  • Fixed a minor issue regarding keyboard support for the Japanese language
  • Fixed keyboard translation when using asian language/s IME
  • Fixed Telemetry tile reappearing after removing consent
Other Changes:
  • Simplified wording in many areas
  • Updated German translations

AnyDesk 7.0

Versienummer 8.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 5,23MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-09-2023 08:22 6

23-09-2023 • 08:22

6

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

27-07 AnyDesk 9.7.12 8
13-07 AnyDesk 9.7.10 2
15-06 AnyDesk 9.7.6 0
08-05 AnyDesk 9.7.3 6
11-04 AnyDesk 9.7.0 22
23-03 AnyDesk 9.6.12 2
10-02 AnyDesk 9.6.10 2
31-01 AnyDesk 9.6.9 13
21-01 AnyDesk 9.6.8 9
23-12 AnyDesk 9.6.7 12
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Reacties (6)

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William_H 23 september 2023 15:32
Hoe langer hoe meer Anydesk commercieel begint te worden, hoe meer ik richting Rustdesk begin te neigen. Ook vooral omdat die laatste Open Source is.
PCG2020 @William_H24 september 2023 09:17
Ik gebruik Rustdesk nu een klein jaar. Het werkt prima, ook als mobiele client. Ik ging van TeamViewer naar AnyDesk omdat AnyDesk simpelweg een remote desktop service bood zonder poespas. Maar op een gegeven moment ging AnyDesk dezelfde kant op als TeamViewer: bloated, gedoe met licenties en ander gezeur...

Rustdesk is wat dat betreft een verademing. Het doet gewoon wat het moet doen en het is zo'n simpel programma dat zelfs digibeten het kunnen gebruiken.
GeroldM
23 september 2023 18:50
AnyDesk is een redelijk stuk stoftware dat me uit de brand heeft geholpen in het verleden. Maar het is wel een beetje naar om te zien hoe het aan het afglijden is naar het nivo TeamViewer. Het is al bijna net zo duur.

Ik heb op meerdere plaatsen (vrienden/familie) nu dus een Twingate "netwerk" opgezet. Ik log in om deze te activeren wanneer dat nodig is en bel de persoon in kwestie om hun "connector" te activeren. Daarna gebruik ik de Twingate client om een verbinding met hun connector op te zetten en daarna is het heel simpel om via VNC/RDP/SSH de problematische computer over te nemen.

Dit klinkt allemaal gecompliceerd, maar het is vele malen stabieler dan AnyDesk/TeamViewer/RustDesk voor elkaar kunnen krijgen. Nu is twingate een oplossing die meer gericht is op bedrijven die niet zelf een VPN server op willen zetten, maar wel mensen WFH aan te bieden.

Het bedrijfsnetwerk maakt het TwinGate "netwerk en kan via een VM of oud barrel 2 Twingate "connectors" in hun netwerk plaatsen. En dan is het voor de werknemer en de Twingate client simpelweg even jezelf via Google/Microsoft/Github/LinkedIn aanmelden en je client koppelen aan het bedrijfsnetwerk. Het is snel en simpel en bijzonder stabiel.

Twingate geeft ook aan dat het een veiligere manier is dan VPN. Alhoewel dat een hoog "Wij van WC-eend..."-gehalte heeft, ze maken al hun andere claims wel gewoon waar, dus wie weet.

Tot aan 5 simultane gebruikers is de Twinate service gratis, voor meerdere gebruikers dan dien je 5 USD/maand te betalen voor elke gebruiker in hun simpelste abonnementsvorm. Hun uitgebreidere abonnementsvormen geven toegang tot (veel) meer functies om je netwerk af te schermen, gebruikersbeheer enz.

Heb geen ander belang dan een blije gebruiker. Ja, initieel was het veel maar geprigel om het allemaal op te zetten, Maar nu dat allemaal gedaan is, heb ik werkelijk geen moment meer omgekeken naar AnyDesk/TeamViewer/RustDesk/DWservice.net
AibohphobiA BoB @GeroldM23 september 2023 19:10
De website van Twingate loopt meteen vast, mooi product. 👍
Maar als ik het zo zie is Wireguard een stuk beter en stabieler (en gratis).

OT: Ik gebruik Anydesk al heel lang en vaak en het werkt best goed. Het enige probleem is dat het automatisch updaten nooit werkt. Dat is vrij stompzinnig voor zo'n product.
MrBreaker 23 september 2023 08:41
Mooi en fijn programma al begint het wel (veel) duurder te worden dan de afgelopen jaren, zolang het op dit niveau blijft ~ 175 € voor een jaar (single seat) vind ik het nog acceptabel, maar gaan ze straks de kant op van Teamviewer dan stap ik over naar Rustdesk.
Jeroen hofman 23 september 2023 13:49
Ik ben ook opzoek naar een degelijk prog, om op de andere pc over te nemen .Wat heeft de gratis versie niet, ten opzichte betaalde versie.
Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand

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