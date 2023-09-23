Versie 8.0.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij vijftien euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.16 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 8.0.3 (Windows)Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed some UI issues
- Fixed a crash on logout
- Fixed a couple of issues regarding account functionality
- Fixed a bug requiring newly installed clients to be restarted before dynamic configuration would take effect
- Fixed wrong preview being shown after file transfer sessions
- Fixed clipboard permission UI in the main window
- Fixed a bug allowing installation even though installation was disabled in my.anydesk II, while forcing login was active
- Fixed the logout button being shown in account settings even though the account feature was disabled
- Fixed a bug disallowing changes to the global setting to lock a desktop on session end
AnyDesk 7.2.2 (macOS)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- New option added to the Accept Window allowing remote users to manage incoming connections.
- AnyDesk update and service install issues solved.
- AnyDesk works properly with macOS Stage Manager enabled.
- Fixed an issue with Remote Restart function.
- UI improvements for the File Manager.
- CLI issues fixed.
- Minor UI glitches addressed.
- Improvements for custom client.
AnyDesk 8.0.2 (Windows)Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed trace output in system user context
- Fixed usage of configuration files in system user context
AnyDesk 8.0.1 (Windows)New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- Custom clients can now be configured to have their accept window stay open after incoming session/s end
- The text displayed in a session's tab in AnyDesk and in the Windows taskbar can now be configured via the commandline interface
Other Changes:
- Fixed some UI issues
- Fixed file transfers for different sessions being shown in the same tab in the accept window
- Fixed a bug allowing file transfer sessions to be started even though disabled via settings
- Fixed missing buttons to set/edit a password and to rename permission profiles in case AnyDesk is running elevated (as admin user)
- Fixed clipboard data sent out for synchronisation even though the other side does not permit synchronisation or does not support it
- Fixed a bug limiting the number of sessions shown in the accept window to only three
- Fixed wrong Address Book contents shown on startup
- Fixed missing entry for the Personal Address Book, available for logged in users
- Fixed a race condition in the Address Book
- Fixed the Address Book not opening on startup while the free license is active
- Fixed selection of acceleration features in display settings
- Fixed keyboard support when editing a permission profile's name
- Fixed two errors about missing .dll files for Windows XP
- Fixed a freeze when trying to add an item from the main view to the Address Book
- Fixed typing an incorrect user account password would skip the error message and open a browser
- Fixed PRO icon being shown for free licenses
- Fixed main view link to telemetry consent
- Fixed a couple of tooltips regarding features depending on license
- Fixed Privacy Mode to also work in system user context
- Fixed a minor issue regarding keyboard support for the Japanese language
- Fixed keyboard translation when using asian language/s IME
- Fixed Telemetry tile reappearing after removing consent
- Simplified wording in many areas
- Updated German translations