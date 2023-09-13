Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.7.4 ziet er als volgt uit:
Summary of What's New in this Release of Visual Studio 2022 version 17.7.4
Developer Community
- Updated version of Git used by Visual Studio to v 2.41.0.3.
- Fixed a crash while applying changes with hot reload on a decompiled module.
- Ensures the security of the VS Installer Elevation Service by adding quotes to the path, preventing process hijacking along the path.
Security Advisories Addressed
- Code Lens TypeScript/JavaScript references animation
- System.Windows.Extensions types are not supported on platform .NET6 with Studio Version 17.6.5
- Visual Studio not asserting for 0xC0000005: Access violation
- CVE-2023-36799: A vulnerability exists in .NET where reading a maliciously crafted X.509 certificate may result in Denial of Service. This issue only affects Linux systems.
- CVE-2023-36796: This security update addresses a vulnerability in DiaSymReader.dll when reading a corrupted PDB file which can lead to Remote Code Execution.
- CVE-2023-36794: This security update addresses a vulnerability in DiaSymReader.dll when reading a corrupted PDB file which can lead to Remote Code Execution.
- CVE-2023-36793: This security update addresses a vulnerability in DiaSymReader.dll when reading a corrupted PDB file which can lead to Remote Code Execution.
- CVE-2023-36792: This security update addresses a vulnerability in DiaSymReader.dll when reading a corrupted PDB file which can lead to Remote Code Execution.
- CVE-2023-36759: This security update removes pgodriver.sys, where reading a malicious file can lead to Elevation of Privilege.
- CVE-2023-36758: This security update addresses a vulnerability in VSInstallerElevationService when running a malicious executable which can lead to Elevatio of Privilege.