Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer in meer lokale talen automatisch opgeslagen creditcardgegevens invullen en er kan in macOS worden ingesteld hoe de tabtoets zich op een pagina gedraagt. In versie 117.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed a bug causing links opened from outside Firefox to not open on macOS (bug 1850828)
  • Fixed a bug causing extensions using an event page for long-running tasks to be terminated while running, causing unexpected behavior changes (bug 1851373)
  • Temporarily reverted an intentional behavior change preventing Javascript from changing URL.protocol (bug 1850954). NOTE: This change is expected to ship in a later Firefox release alongside other web browsers and sites are encouraged to find alternate ways to change the protocol if needed.
  • Fixed audio worklets not working for sites using WebAssembly exception handling (bug 1851468)
  • Fixed the Reopen all tabs option in the Recently closed tabs menu sometimes failing to open all tabs (bug 1850856)
  • Fixed the bookmarks menu sometimes remaining partially visible when minimizing Firefox (bug 1843700)
  • Fixed an issue causing incorrect time zones to be detected on some sites (bug 1848615)
  • Security fix

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 117.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Fabrikant
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-09-2023 15:38
3 • submitter: JDO

13-09-2023 • 15:38

3

Submitter: JDO

Bron: Fabrikant

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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Reacties (3)

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Kewne 13 september 2023 16:39
De security fix is redelijk belangrijk deze keer; de libwebp bug die ze gefixt hebben wordt schijnbaar al publiek misbruikt met Chrome. Andere browsers maken ook gebruik van libwebp en hebben als het goed is nu ook updates beschikbaar (sinds +/- gisteravond). En het zit in een image formaat, dus het is nog redelijk makkelijk om misbruik van te maken via bv advertenties.
atthias @Kewne13 september 2023 19:24
dank voor de informatie is nu binnen
beerse
@Kewne14 september 2023 11:55
Goed te zien op de 'security fix' pagina dat deze fix er ook voor de andere mozilla software is zoals de 2 ESR versies en de ThunderBird versies die nog in support zijn.

Misschien een idee voor Tweakers om met FireFox updates niet alleen de huidige of de ESR versie te adresseren maar in 1 bericht zowel de actuele als ook de esr versie mee te nemen. Voor sommige script-talen en server-software gebeurt dit al, dat zou breder getrokken kunnen worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 30 juli 2024 11:21]


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