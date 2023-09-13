Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer in meer lokale talen automatisch opgeslagen creditcardgegevens invullen en er kan in macOS worden ingesteld hoe de tabtoets zich op een pagina gedraagt. In versie 117.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed a bug causing links opened from outside Firefox to not open on macOS (bug 1850828)

Fixed a bug causing extensions using an event page for long-running tasks to be terminated while running, causing unexpected behavior changes (bug 1851373)

Temporarily reverted an intentional behavior change preventing Javascript from changing URL.protocol (bug 1850954). NOTE: This change is expected to ship in a later Firefox release alongside other web browsers and sites are encouraged to find alternate ways to change the protocol if needed.

(bug 1850954). NOTE: This change is expected to ship in a later Firefox release alongside other web browsers and sites are encouraged to find alternate ways to change the protocol if needed. Fixed audio worklets not working for sites using WebAssembly exception handling (bug 1851468)

Fixed the Reopen all tabs option in the Recently closed tabs menu sometimes failing to open all tabs (bug 1850856)

option in the menu sometimes failing to open all tabs (bug 1850856) Fixed the bookmarks menu sometimes remaining partially visible when minimizing Firefox (bug 1843700)

Fixed an issue causing incorrect time zones to be detected on some sites (bug 1848615)

Security fix

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)