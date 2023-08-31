Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.3 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Recently we improved the workflow for bringing language updates to the release so here we are with an updated translation package including added support for Korean. Thanks a lot to all contributors for keeping this going strong! If you would like to help with translations you can sign up via this link.

Of note is also the largely rewritten backend for the WireGuard kernel module plugin which offers separate services for each instance much like OpenVPN offers it. The requirement of the wireguard-tools and bash packages were removed. This also means the plugin will be moved to the core for 24.1 along with Wireguard go plugin being removed completely since on FreeBSD 13.2 no external package is needed to enjoy WireGuard and the permanent existence of a kernel module renders the Go fallback defunct through wireguard-tools/wg-quick implementation quirks.