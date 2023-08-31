Software-update: OPNsense 23.7.3

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.3 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 23.7.3 released

Recently we improved the workflow for bringing language updates to the release so here we are with an updated translation package including added support for Korean. Thanks a lot to all contributors for keeping this going strong! If you would like to help with translations you can sign up via this link.

Of note is also the largely rewritten backend for the WireGuard kernel module plugin which offers separate services for each instance much like OpenVPN offers it. The requirement of the wireguard-tools and bash packages were removed. This also means the plugin will be moved to the core for 24.1 along with Wireguard go plugin being removed completely since on FreeBSD 13.2 no external package is needed to enjoy WireGuard and the permanent existence of a kernel module renders the Go fallback defunct through wireguard-tools/wg-quick implementation quirks.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix missing config save when RRD data is supplied during backup import
  • system: defer config reload to SIGHUP in gateway watcher
  • system: handle "force_down" state correctly in gateway watcher
  • system: make Gateways class argument optional
  • interfaces: tweak UX of interface settings page
  • interfaces: further improve PPP MTU handling
  • interfaces: remove workaround to re-reload the routing during bootup for edge case that no longer exist
  • firewall: fix group priority handling regression
  • firewall: improve filter functionality to combine multiple network clauses in states page
  • dhcp: map interfaces to interface names instead of devices
  • dhcp: fix iaid_duid parsing in IPv6 lease page
  • intrusion detection: support "bypass" keyword in user-defined rules (contributed by Monviech)
  • openvpn: fix mismatch issue when pinning a CSO to a specific instance
  • openvpn: add advanced option for optional CA selection
  • unbound: fix concurrent session closing the handle while still writing data in Python module
  • web proxy: remove long deprecated "dns_v4_first" setting from GUI
  • mvc: extend PortField to optionally allow port type aliases
  • lang: update all languages and add Korean
  • plugins: os-firewall 1.4 adds port alias support
  • plugins: os-frr 1.35
  • plugins: os-wireguard 2.0
  • ports: filterlog fix to prevent crash on default rule number -1

Versienummer 23.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Wikiaside 31 augustus 2023 13:00
Gisteren geupdate. Wireguard ziet er veel beter uit.
meowmofo @Wikiaside31 augustus 2023 19:12
Weet je of de config van Wireguard wel gewoon bewaard blijft in deze upgrade, of moet het opnieuw opgezet worden? Ben wel benieuwd naar de nieuwe implementatie want ik vond de oude echt dramatisch.
Hathi @meowmofo31 augustus 2023 19:54
Bij mij is alles gewoon bewaard gebleven. Moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik verder ook niet veel verschil zie met hiervoor.
Lifelogger 31 augustus 2023 15:44
Serieuze vraag.

Ik heb alles van Ubiquity in huis. Ook een router met firewall waar ik van alles op kn instellen. Ook VPN, etc.

Waarom zou ik hier naar moeten kijken als firewall in plaats van wat er geleverd bij mijn router, etc? Of is dit meer voor gebruikers met een standaard modem dat niet veel kan?
prinsvlad @Lifelogger31 augustus 2023 16:30
Het gaat er om wat je er mee kunt. Als dat aansluit bij je (netwerk) wensen dan zou je eens kunnen kijken.
Betere controle(freak), netwerk opsplitsen, uitgebreide log files voor als je het interessant vindt.....om maar slechts een paar dingen te noemen.....

je moet niets.....
player-x @Lifelogger31 augustus 2023 17:41
Zoals prinsvlad zij, het geeft je veel meer opties, voor mijn netwerk, heb ik pfSense gekozen, OPNsense is ook een goede optie.

Veel het zelfde maar er zijn verschillen:
OPNsense, modernere UI en iets robuster filosofie
pfSense, meer plugins, de reden dat ik voor pfSense ben gegaan

Je kan zelf wat bouwen, of een kant en klaar doosje kopen op Alliexpress

https://www.youtube.com/@LAWRENCESYSTEMS is een goede bron met video's voor pfSense instellingen, waar ik weer wat meer thuis mee ben.

Maar bijde opties zijn gewoon degelijk optie voor een hele goede veelzijdige bedrijfs of thuis firewall/router, let wel op welke netwerkkaarten je neemt, vooral Intel wordt goed ondersteund.
_JGC_ @Lifelogger31 augustus 2023 20:59
Als Unifi voor jou werkt zou ik het gewoon daar bij houden. Nadeel van Unifi is dat ik compleet verdwaal in de interface, met name omdat elk halfjaar de UI over de kop gaat met een nieuwe versie van de controller. Verder is de interface qua instelmogelijkheden heel erg dumbed down en missen er opties (baby jumboframes voor MTU van 1500 bij PPPoE kan nog steeds niet via de Unifi controller). Daarom zet ik liever Unifi in waar ze groot mee geworden zijn: wifi. Routers met pfSense of OPNsense.
s.vanrossem 1 september 2023 10:41
Geen idee of meer mensen er last van hebben, maar ik had echt al een lange tijd last van interface flapping op m'n PC engines APU4C4 bordje met Intel i211 nics. Dat flappen duurde steeds maar 1 a 2 seconden, echt mega irritant was het niet, omdat de logs vol liepen toch maar eens serieus ingedoken.
Blijkbaar is in FreeBSD 13 de `igb` driver gemerged met `em` en daarna omgebouwd naar `iflib`-framework. Een aantal tunables zijn na een upgrade 22.1 (uit mijn hoofd) ook ineens gemarkeerd als niet-werkend terwijl ik ze ooit had aangezet om deze problemen te voorkomen.

Een week of 2 geleden die driver weer omgezet naar de officiële Intel `igb` driver en sindsdien is m'n firewall weer stabiel als vanouds. Ik heb m'n stappen in een snippet beschreven, zie https://gitlab.com/-/snippets/2592568.

