Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 177

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en Arm-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 177 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 177 released

It is time for another release of IPFire: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 177. A brand-new update which brings enhanced hardening for the IPFire OS on modern processors, a large number of package updates and fixes various security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel, AMD processors, OpenSSH and more.

Before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to ask for your support. We put a lot of effort into building and testing this update and could not do any of this without you. Please, if you can, donate to the project helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!

Indirect Branch Tracking by Default

This update comes with extended hardening for the kernel by using Indirect Branch Tracking wherever possible. This will prevent hackers to hijack functions calls and jump into injected code. This feature is currently only supported on Intel processors.

In the near future, we will extend this feature to the user-space and more processor types.

Security Updates

This update features a large number of package updates that patch security vulnerabilities:

  • Kernel Update: The IPFire kernel has been rebased to Linux 6.1.42 which amongst the usual improvements fixes the StackRot vulnerability (CVE-2023-3269).
  • OpenSSH (CVE-2023-38408) contains a vulnerability in the SSH agent component.
  • Zenbleed - An issue where vector registers leak their content.
  • Ghostscript contained a code execution vulnerability filed under CVE-2023-36664.
Misc.
  • Legacy OpenSSL version removed: OpenSSL 1.1.1 library files have been removed as previously announced
  • Package updates: Ghostscript 10.01.2, iproute2 6.4.0, Linux Firmware 20230625, memtest 6.20, ntp 4.2.8p17, OpenSSH 9.3p2, samba 4.18.5, Squid 6.1, sudo 1.9.14p2, util-linux 2.39.1
  • The Unbound/DHCP Leases bridge loads any leases into Unbound more efficiently than before due to Unbound recently adding the ability to reload its configuration.
  • dehydrated will try harder to update any remaining certificates if the update of one fails.
  • Fireinfo used to crash if the hypervisor IPFire is running on could not be detected (#13155)
  • Proxy ASN Blacklist: A crash that caused the proxy to restart has been fixed (#13023)
  • pmacct: #13159 has been fixed which fixes some invalid directives in the default configuration.
  • The SquidClamAV add-on has been removed: This used to be able to scan any plaintext content that passed through the web proxy. With Internet traffic being predominantly HTTPS and therefore not scannable, this feature does not serve any useful purpose and has therefore been removed.

Please reboot your system after installing this update.

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 177
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core177
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-08-2023 18:34 4

14-08-2023 • 18:34

4

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-05 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 0
10-04 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 8
12-03 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192 2
19-12 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 0
16-10 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 189 2
17-09 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 4
08-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 5
06-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 2
04-'24 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 185 0
03-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
1
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
DrBashir 14 augustus 2023 18:59
Let op, geen officiele ipv6 ondersteuning, en ziet er ook niet naar uit dat dat snel gaat komen:
https://community.ipfire.org/t/how-to-activate-ipv6/4612

[Reactie gewijzigd door DrBashir op 25 juli 2024 14:25]

i-chat @DrBashir15 augustus 2023 09:18
ik vraag me daarom ook echt af:

A: of er uberhaubt nog wel tweakers zijn die dit gebruiken,
B: welke meuk poster dit heeft ingediend en waarom.
C: waarom dit nog op tweakers moet staan

ik bedoel je kan natuurlijk roepen 'je hoeft er niet op te klikken' je kan ook zeggen 'je hoeft deze meuk niet te posten, je kunt ook andere, wél nuttige apps een kans geven'
beerse @i-chat15 augustus 2023 16:10
Toegegeven, ik gebruik het niet actief.
Rechts boven in de pagina zie je duidelijk staan uit welke bron deze meuk-tracker komt. Hier rechtstreeks van de leverancier.
Het staat op tweakers omdat er nog steeds op gereageerd wordt alsof het door tweakers wordt gebruikt (of actief wordt ontweken).

Een reden waarvoor ik het zou kunnen gebruiken is in een virtualisatie omgeving. Daar kan je vanuit de virtuele omgeving vaak wel routers en switches krijgen maar een netwerk-firewall is dan wat lastig even snel op te zetten. Daarbij kunnen dit soort linux-firewall installaties als appliance handig zijn.

Aan de andere kant, een niet tweaker zie ik dit soort 'meuk' helemaal niet gebruiken, die gebruikt gewoon het door de isp geleverde modem...
Raven @DrBashir15 augustus 2023 10:29
Onofficieel wel, een jaar of 10 terug was er een (inmiddels door IPFire devvers verwijderde) tutorial, waarvan stukken in het webarchief zijn terug te vinden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq