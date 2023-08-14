Versie 1.197.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Font of code-tree can be additionally scaled, added option "ui_tree_font_scale"

Text search shows additional confirmation when 'wrapped search' is off and search reaches the edge of the document

When text search silently wraps at document edge (because of Find dialog option "O"), Find dialog input field can blink (this is off by default); added option: "find_wrapped_blinking"

Themed scrollbars: add coloring of mouse-over scrollbar arrows

Commands "move tab to group 3 / 4 / 5 / 6"

Project Manager: command "Add to project: folder of the current file"

Project Manager: context menu item "Copy path relative to project" Changed: If "ui_reopen_session":true, don't automatically add all opened files to 'recents' on exit, like in Sublime

Previously, with "undo_limit":5000 deleting of 7000 selected lines was clearing the Undo; now, deleting selection of 7000 lines is considered as "one action" and it is always storing in Undo; this is much slower on big selections, but Undo is important Fixed: "List index" error when selecting big block by Ctrl+Shift+End and typing/inserting

Couple of minor UI issues in the Find dialog

Linux/Unix: when owner of file is 'root' with 'rw-r--r--', and owner of file's dir is 'user', app could not save the file

Linux/Unix: the case "opening file has no R permission" leads to program error, especially when user chooses binary viewer

Sometimes 'function hint' in AutoIt_Helper plugin is blocked

Bad painting of macro-recording border with "minimap_at_left":true

Lexer Bash: fix string-rule, fix HereDoc-rule