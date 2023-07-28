Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes daarvan zijn hieronder te vinden.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 Is Out!

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 has arrived! This release brings a wealth of exciting features and valuable refinements to the IDE. The IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 release introduces AI Assistant to facilitate your development with a set of AI-powered features. The IntelliJ Profiler now provides in-editor hints, making the profiling process more intuitive and informative. This release also includes GitLab integration to help streamline your development workflow.

Key updates
  • IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 introduces AI Assistant, which offers integrated AI chat and can do things like automatically write documentation comments for you, suggest names, generate commit messages, and more. Access to the AI capabilities is limited for now and requires you to install the AI Assistant plugin and log in to the JetBrains AI service. For more information refer to this blog post.
  • The IntelliJ Profiler has added in-editor performance hints, which enhance your profiling experience by providing easy-to-interpret color-coded annotations right in the gutter.
  • Integration with GitLab streamlines your development workflow by enabling the Merge Request functionality directly in the IDE. Learn more.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1

Versienummer 2023.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (20)

Antrax 28 juli 2023 09:26
NB. De AI is een aparte plugin die je moet downloaden. Zodra je daarna in je instellingen naar de AI plugin config gaat kan je je aanmelden voor de wachtlijst :)
FreezeXJ @Antrax28 juli 2023 10:30
Dat en "When you use AI features, the IDE needs to send your requests and code to the LLM provider." Dus je code komt wel in andermans handen. Voor sommige bedrijven die meer op security letten is dat een flink probleem.
NLxDoDge @FreezeXJ28 juli 2023 10:35
Dit is inderdaad al een reden dat ik het bij ons bedrijf niet mag gebruiken :'(
vgroenewold @NLxDoDge28 juli 2023 12:41
Kan ik me prima voorstellen, ik heb een NDA getekend dus dan is dit voor mij een no go. Als ik AI al gebruik dan is het een algemeen stukje code waar ik even niet uitkomt bijv. proof of principle die ik dan later op eigen manier weer kan gebruiken.
keranoz 28 juli 2023 08:30
Ik heb ervaar sinds deze update problemen met de Kubernetes plugin voor IntelliJ, ik zou nog niet bijwerken als je deze echt nodig hebt.
babbelmb @keranoz28 juli 2023 09:20
Ik ervaar de problemen ook. Lijkt erop alsof er iets met de namespaces niet goed gaat. Zet ik de namespace dan lijkt het allemaal wel te werken
keranoz @babbelmb28 juli 2023 09:40
Bij mij is het juist de contexts die problemen geven (als ik er meerdere heb pakt hij niet de juiste).

Daarnaast klopt de tekst onder het pijltje om iets toe te passen op een cluster ook niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door keranoz op 22 juli 2024 20:52]

gimbal @keranoz28 juli 2023 10:57
Als je third party plugins gebruikt dan is het eigenlijk per definitie een goed idee om even tenminste een weekje te wachten.
keranoz @gimbal28 juli 2023 11:15
Eensch, maar de Kubernetes plugin is er eentje van JetBrain zelf.
Breinier 28 juli 2023 08:46
Mocht je al een tijdje IntelliJ IDEA niet hebben gebruikt, dan is nu de tijd om het weer een keer te proberen. De updates aan de kern en ui hebben ervoor gezorgd dat het heel veel sneller, efficiënter en mooier is.

De ongeëvenaarde flow van keyboard shortcuts en features voor alles, die is nog altijd het zelfde. Heerlijk dat ik niet mijn IDE uit hoef (of mijn muis moet aanraken) om te werken met de database, requests, tests, debug, git, terminal, etc.
Left @Breinier28 juli 2023 10:44
Dat is compleet het tegenovergestelde van mijn ervaring. IntelliJ voelt bij mij ieder jaar juist logger en trager. Ik ontwikkel in Scala en de bundled Scala support wordt ook ieder jaar minder. Bugs die lang geleden al gemeld zijn worden niet gefixed, in plaats daarvan komen er telkens nieuwe features bij die ik niet nodig heb en die IntelliJ alleen maar nog trager maken.

Het is dat een paar zaken zoals refactoring support zo goed zijn in IntelliJ, anders was ik allang overgestapt naar VSCode.
Argantonis @Left28 juli 2023 11:05
Enig idee wat er nu wel beter is voor Scala? Ik heb zelf Scala al 8 jaar niet meer gebruikt maar in die tijd was Eclipse zo’n beetje de enige optie, maar het was absoluut dramatisch, met reboots of hele cache cleans om iets maar weer compilerend te krijgen.
Left @Argantonis28 juli 2023 12:45
IntelliJ was een hele tijd best wel goed voor Scala. Ok het was niet hetzelfde als voor Java of Kotlin, maar het kwam een heel eind in de buurt.
Maar tegenwoordig lijkt het dat JetBrains vol inzet op Kotlin, en Scala weinig prioriteit meer krijgt. IntelliJ heeft wel Scala 3 support maar er zijn behoorlijk wat bugs. En dat terwijl Scala 3 toch al 2 jaar geleden gereleased is.
dfijma @Left28 juli 2023 11:15
Ik heb 2023.2 gisteren geïnstalleerd en juist vanmorgen viel me op hoe ontzettend veel snappier het aanvoelt. Opstarttijd en laadtijd van projects zijn echt merkbaar verbeterd (wat grotere java-projecten, over scala kan ik niks zeggen)
ArmEagle 28 juli 2023 09:56
"IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 introduces an option to selectively commit specific lines from code chunks."

Ah. Dat miste ik soms toch wel. Zeker als Git (diff) de verschillen soms wat onhandig positioneert.
supersnathan94 @ArmEagle28 juli 2023 10:10
Inderdaad. Ook handig als je bijvoorbeeld drie dingen hebt toegevoegd en ze specifiek wil committen op een branch. Hoef je niet achteraf te cherrypicken en rebasen of het uit history te patchen.
ArmEagle @supersnathan9428 juli 2023 13:32
Precies. Voor PhpStorm gebruikte ik Netbeans. Die kon dat al.

De code analyse (en 'dynamische' completion) van PhpStorm was echter veel beter.

Nu heb ik dit misschien één op de honderd keer nodig. Maar nu dit ook in PhpStorm kan, werk ik er misschien wat vaker naartoe.
Argantonis @supersnathan9428 juli 2023 14:42
Ik deed gewoon stash, unstash en dan een deel reverten. Wel wat omslachtig maar minder omslachtig dan helemaal echt iets met git ervoor moeten doen.
pieterdebie 28 juli 2023 09:10
Dat projectkleurtje in de titelbalk is zo'n kleine maar extreem nuttige update voor mij <3
Zidane007nl 31 juli 2023 09:48
Helaas is de 'starten in full screen' bug terug. Ik moet nu Exit Full Screen doen en als dat niet werkt project sluiten en weer openen.

