JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes daarvan zijn hieronder te vinden.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 has arrived! This release brings a wealth of exciting features and valuable refinements to the IDE. The IntelliJ IDEA 2023.2 release introduces AI Assistant to facilitate your development with a set of AI-powered features. The IntelliJ Profiler now provides in-editor hints, making the profiling process more intuitive and informative. This release also includes GitLab integration to help streamline your development workflow.