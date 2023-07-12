IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 176 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

We are pleased to announce the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176. It features a large amount of package updates which include a security fixed and updated microcode for Intel processors as well as a couple of bug fixes.

An edge case related to bug #13138, which caused IPsec root/host certificate generation to fail on the first attempt only, has been fixed.

While editing OpenVPN static IP address pools, spaces are now handled correctly again (#13136).

udev rules for LVM volumes have been fixed, allowing for configured LVM volumes to start properly on boot again (#13151).

Remove entries for additional mass storage via the web interface of the ExtraHD add-on have been fixed, partially resolving #12863.

Filesystem journal features are now always enabled for cloud images, and as soon as a disk with SMART support is detected.

misc-progs , the safety net between IPFire's web interface and the core system, have been improved under the hood to allow for better return code enumeration.

Stéphane Pautrel has contributed improvements to the French translation of IPFire's web interface.

Updated packages: curl 8.1.0, dhcpcd 10.0.1, diffutils 3.9, ed 1.19, ethtool 6.3, freetype 2.13.1, gawk 5.2.2, gcc 13.1.0, gdb 13.2, go 1.20.4, grep 3.11, harfbuzz 7.3.0, intel-microcode 20230613, less 633, libcap 2.69, libhtp 0.5.44, man 2.11.2, nettle 3.9, pam 1.5.3, pciutils 3.10.0, procps 4.0.3, sqlite 3420000, strongswan 5.9.11, suricata 6.0.13, texinfo 7.0.3, whois 5.5.17

Please reboot your system after installing this update if you are running on an Intel processor.