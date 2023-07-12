IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 176 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176 released
We are pleased to announce the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176. It features a large amount of package updates which include a security fixed and updated microcode for Intel processors as well as a couple of bug fixes.Bug Fixes
Miscellaneous
- An edge case related to bug #13138, which caused IPsec root/host certificate generation to fail on the first attempt only, has been fixed.
- While editing OpenVPN static IP address pools, spaces are now handled correctly again (#13136).
-
udevrules for LVM volumes have been fixed, allowing for configured LVM volumes to start properly on boot again (#13151).
- Remove entries for additional mass storage via the web interface of the ExtraHD add-on have been fixed, partially resolving #12863.
- Filesystem journal features are now always enabled for cloud images, and as soon as a disk with SMART support is detected.
-
misc-progs, the safety net between IPFire's web interface and the core system, have been improved under the hood to allow for better return code enumeration.
- Stéphane Pautrel has contributed improvements to the French translation of IPFire's web interface.
- Updated packages:
curl8.1.0,
dhcpcd10.0.1,
diffutils3.9,
ed1.19,
ethtool6.3,
freetype2.13.1,
gawk5.2.2,
gcc13.1.0,
gdb13.2,
go1.20.4,
grep3.11,
harfbuzz7.3.0,
intel-microcode20230613,
less633,
libcap2.69,
libhtp0.5.44,
man2.11.2,
nettle3.9,
pam1.5.3,
pciutils3.10.0,
procps4.0.3,
sqlite3420000,
strongswan5.9.11,
suricata6.0.13,
texinfo7.0.3,
whois5.5.17
- Updated add-ons: CUPS 2.4.6,
fping5.1,
minidlna1.3.2,
nginx1.24.0, Postfix 3.8.1,
strace6.3,
stress1.0.7,
stunnel5.69,
transmission4.0.3,
wavemon0.9.4
Please reboot your system after installing this update if you are running on an Intel processor.