Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 176 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176 released

We are pleased to announce the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 176. It features a large amount of package updates which include a security fixed and updated microcode for Intel processors as well as a couple of bug fixes.

Bug Fixes
  • An edge case related to bug #13138, which caused IPsec root/host certificate generation to fail on the first attempt only, has been fixed.
  • While editing OpenVPN static IP address pools, spaces are now handled correctly again (#13136).
  • udev rules for LVM volumes have been fixed, allowing for configured LVM volumes to start properly on boot again (#13151).
  • Remove entries for additional mass storage via the web interface of the ExtraHD add-on have been fixed, partially resolving #12863.
Miscellaneous
  • Filesystem journal features are now always enabled for cloud images, and as soon as a disk with SMART support is detected.
  • misc-progs, the safety net between IPFire's web interface and the core system, have been improved under the hood to allow for better return code enumeration.
  • Stéphane Pautrel has contributed improvements to the French translation of IPFire's web interface.
  • Updated packages: curl 8.1.0, dhcpcd 10.0.1, diffutils 3.9, ed 1.19, ethtool 6.3, freetype 2.13.1, gawk 5.2.2, gcc 13.1.0, gdb 13.2, go 1.20.4, grep 3.11, harfbuzz 7.3.0, intel-microcode 20230613, less 633, libcap 2.69, libhtp 0.5.44, man 2.11.2, nettle 3.9, pam 1.5.3, pciutils 3.10.0, procps 4.0.3, sqlite 3420000, strongswan 5.9.11, suricata 6.0.13, texinfo 7.0.3, whois 5.5.17
  • Updated add-ons: CUPS 2.4.6, fping 5.1, minidlna 1.3.2, nginx 1.24.0, Postfix 3.8.1, strace 6.3, stress 1.0.7, stunnel 5.69, transmission 4.0.3, wavemon 0.9.4

Please reboot your system after installing this update if you are running on an Intel processor.

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 176
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core176
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2023 19:57 5

12-07-2023 • 19:57

5

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

10-04 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 8
12-03 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192 2
19-12 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 0
16-10 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 189 2
17-09 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 4
09-08 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 5
06-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 2
04-'24 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 185 0
03-'24 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 7
01-'24 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 182 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
2
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
markjanssen 12 juli 2023 22:40
IPFire is gebaseerd op iptables.... dus ik vermoed dat je met nftables flexibeler bent
BvdW1978 13 juli 2023 12:03
IPFire doet nog steeds geen IPv6.. dan ben je wat mij betreft wel af als netwerkproduct.
Maurits van Baerle @BvdW197813 juli 2023 16:05
Ik IPFire ook wel eens op de longlist gehad voor een project maar door het gebrek aan IPv6 ondersteuning viel het snel af. Ongelofelijk dat dat nog kan.
Jim80 12 juli 2023 21:09
Iemand soms ervaring met de Linux versie? Beter dan Nftables?
Wat ik bij Nftables vooral mis is blokkeren op basis van programma.
Jean Paul 13 juli 2023 11:40
Ik heb ipfire uiteindelijk vervangen door opnsense. Hoewel ipfire toegankelijker was, bleef het kleine irriterende problemen hebben.

Met name QoS, bij het veranderen van connectietype gingen de graphs weer stuk. Bij het aanpassen van regels wordt de TOS bit waarde verwijderd, en brak QoS. Dan moest je de bestanden weer handmatig aanpassen. Verder bij gebruik van QoS halveert de downloadsnelheid, maar dat heb ik met opnsense ook, dat zal ergens anders aan liggen...

Problemen die verder al jaren gekend zijn, maar de changelog zegt mij elke keer dat er onvoldoende aandacht of mankracht aanwezig is om dit product in goede gezondheid te houden.

De community is ook tergend. De enige reacties die ik terugvind is 'git gud' of 'rtfm'. De handleiding is er niet naar. Dan houd je weinig over wanneer je iets probeert uit te vogelen.

Dat maakt opnsense ook sterk. Hoewel het bewerkelijker is, is het goed gedocumenteerd en is de community erg behulpzaam.

De basis doet wat het moet wanneer een update niet je hele installatie weer om zeep helpt. Verder ervaarde ik niet veel toegevoegde waarde.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq