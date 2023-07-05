Versie 1.196.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Plugin Tabs List: allow Tab-key to change the focus Changed: If in JSON lexer, user folds block which last line is ending with "{", this last line is excluded from folding

Delete option "tab_max_pos_expanded" (it is now max possible value 1024) Fixed: On 'find next' ( F3 ) app forced focus to the Find dialog

) app forced focus to the Find dialog Regression with plugin Insert Pics, because of "show_last_line_on_top" default changed

Small regression when EOL mark appeared on last line when not needed, on deleting multi-line selection (fixed by @ThaiDat)

Windows: Chinese IME may crash

Irritating scrolling when user clicks top N lines, when "caret_proximity_vert":N

Not nice indentation when Options Editor saves user.json

Find/Replace dialog: empty Find field after typing text and pressing Ctrl + Enter