Cura is ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. De eerste bètarelease van Cura versie 5.4.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improved slicing time for Tree Support

Introduced 10 new settings and updated 2 so anyone can tune the behavior

Updated options for Tree Support Rest Preference to be more correct

Fixed a bug where Tree Support would generate unsupported islands

Fixed a bug where slicing would fail if Preference was set to On Any Flat Surface

Fixed a bug where branches were not generated when Support Interface was enabled.

Fixed a bug where the Support Overhang Angle caused a crash with Tree Support

Fixed a bug where the Support Interface was not correctly generated with Tree Support

Changed the order in which the brim is printed so it's easier to remove

Introduced the Smart Brim setting that changes the order in which the brim lines are printed making them easier to remove. Visit our Thingiverse page to download this cookie cutter to try the smart brim for yourself.

Other new features and improvements:

Updated the UltiMaker logo to reflect the new company logo

Added support for the updated mainboard revisions of UltiMaker S3, S5, and S7

Introduced Hole Horizontal Expansion Max Diameter so only the expansion of smaller holes can be tuned while leaving larger holes untouched.

Introduced Skirt Height setting to make a skirt easier to remove

Improved the minimum layer time for printers with multiple extruders.

Improved accuracy of when the M104 Hotend Temperature command is added

Improved printing order of the prime tower to include a dual brim, primed every layer, and primed before and after the extruder switch.

Improved behavior for opening and closing categories when adding a new printer

Removed the settings related to Wire Printing since it was broken and barely used.

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where undesirable micro segments would introduce jagged paths on curved surfaces.

Fixed a bug where the brim line would not be printed in the same orientation

Fixed a bug where models dropped to the buildplate when they were supposed to be floating

Fixed a bug where models would overlap if multiple models were loaded at the same time

Fixed a bug where an error would be shown too often in One At A Time print sequence

Fixed a bug where the message for a new Beta version available would show up during the Beta.

Fixed a bug where ESun PLA+ would display unsupported.

Fixed a bug where the printjob name was hard to read in darkmode

Fixed a bug where the Minimum Layer Time was incorrectly interpolated

Fixed a bug where Cura would crash on star-up for some Linux systems because of missing SimpleButton

Fixed a bug where the Post Processing Plugin would create extra folders

Fixed AppImage Icon for Linux systems

Fixed a bug where the buildplate temperature in the USB printing monitor was not rounded

Fixed a bug where retracting for Filament Change was not performed correctly because of an extra /n in the gcode.

Printer definitions, profiles and materials: