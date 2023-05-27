Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.8 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This update improves IPv6 connectivity, extends module support for the axgbe network driver and fixes a panic with IPv6 refragmentation over policy-based routes amongst others. We are currently testing FreeBSD 13.2 for the upcoming OPNsense 23.7 and it looks promising. Watch out for roadmap updates over the next few weeks as more MVC page conversions are being carried out.