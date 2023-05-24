Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 532.03 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 532.03 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de nieuwe GeForce RTX 4060 Ti en verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Ook moeten AI-modellen zoals Stable Diffusion veel beter presteren. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games featuring DLSS 3 technology including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver introduces significant performance optimizations to deliver up to 2x inference performance on popular AI models and applications such as Stable Diffusion.

Gaming Technology

Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB)

Fixed Issues
  • [Age of Wonders 4] Application stability issues [4101637]
  • [Bus Simulator 31] Ansel & Freestyle not working [4090979]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 532.03 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 855,18MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (11)

Avioto 24 mei 2023 17:58
Bus Simulator 31 bestaat niet, zal wel 21 zijn ;)
DieMitchell @Avioto24 mei 2023 18:17
Nee, de driver is futureproof.
DieMitchell 24 mei 2023 17:32
Vraag me nogsteeds af wanneer ze nou eens de audio drivers gaan fixen

Edit: houd ervan wanneer mensen de moderatie functie als een likesysteem gebruiken 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door DieMitchell op 27 juli 2024 05:36]

Dutch_CroniC @DieMitchell24 mei 2023 17:33
Dat heb ik gemist, wat is daar mis mee?
DieMitchell @Dutch_CroniC24 mei 2023 17:43
Heel veel mensen die een surround sound setup hebben krijgen het niet fatsoenlijk werkend.
Als je zoekt vind je redelijk wat threads en al jaren lang dat mensen er last van hebben.
Lijkt wel of het nvidia niet boeit.
laser50 @DieMitchell24 mei 2023 18:00
Persoonlijk ook geen last van om eerlijk te zijn, moet echter wel een driver uit 2017 vebruiken om mijn DTS werkend te houden, maar dat is eerder een realtek ding
Dutch_CroniC @DieMitchell24 mei 2023 17:50
Ah zo, nee geen issues mee gehad zelf.
field33P @DieMitchell24 mei 2023 18:26
Dat gevalletje van de DPC latency bestaat ook zo onderhand al een jaar of vijf, en pas sinds kort heeft Nvidia hem eindelijk bij bekende problemen staan. Zulke dingen duren gewoon lang.
Wild Cat @DieMitchell24 mei 2023 20:42
Voor mij, en alle systemen waar ik het probleem op waargenomen is het is overduidelijk een gedeeld IRQ resource conflict tussen (onboard) Audio en GPU, waar het ene device op het ander de ander moet wachten voor dat ie veder mag.

Uiteindelijk heb ik ook de handdoek in de ring gegooid en een oude PCIE audio kaart afgestoft, deze heeft nu geen IRQ conflict met m'n GPU en dus geen last van audio issues.

Op sommige system heb ik succes behaald door middel van zowel audio als GPU gebruikt te laten maken van Message-Signaled Interrupts (MSI) en de priority aan te passen met priority aan de Audio.
Gebruik gemaakt van een MSI Mode Utility, die te registry tweaks en priority veranderd voor je. Let wel, als het je hardware Message-Signaled Interrupts niet support, is de kans groot op een BSOD en kom je Windows niet meer in, dus zorg dat je een bootable mogelijkheid hebt om de registry aanpassingen terug te draaien.

Uiteindelijk hoop ik natuurlijk dat Nvidia z'n zaken fixed, maar heb er al heel lang een hard hoofd in.
ramon512 24 mei 2023 17:42
er staat een verkeer link gemeld om te downloaden
https://www.nvidia.com/download/index.aspx
mvg Ramon
kevz 26 mei 2023 16:51
Misschien ligt het aan mijn systeem (al lijkt het me stug, stabiel sinds gebouwd) maar deze driver en de vorige krijg ik willekeurige BSOD's icm Asus 3080 10gb. Ik zeg willekeurig, maar er draaide een game op elk moment dat het gebeurde.

Ik zit nu weer op 531.68 en even aankijken of de BSOD's nu weg blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevz op 27 juli 2024 05:36]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

