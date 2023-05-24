Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 532.03 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de nieuwe GeForce RTX 4060 Ti en verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Ook moeten AI-modellen zoals Stable Diffusion veel beter presteren. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games featuring DLSS 3 technology including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver introduces significant performance optimizations to deliver up to 2x inference performance on popular AI models and applications such as Stable Diffusion.

Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB)

[Age of Wonders 4] Application stability issues [4101637]

[Bus Simulator 31] Ansel & Freestyle not working [4090979]