Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 532.03 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de nieuwe GeForce RTX 4060 Ti en verbeteringen aan voor het spel The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Ook moeten AI-modellen zoals Stable Diffusion veel beter presteren. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games featuring DLSS 3 technology including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver introduces significant performance optimizations to deliver up to 2x inference performance on popular AI models and applications such as Stable Diffusion.Gaming Technology
Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB)Fixed Issues
Open Issues
- [Age of Wonders 4] Application stability issues [4101637]
- [Bus Simulator 31] Ansel & Freestyle not working [4090979]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]