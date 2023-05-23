Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.2

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix)JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.2 uitgebracht en hierin is een groot aantal problemen verholpen.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.2 Is Out!

new bug-fix update – IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1.2 – has arrived! You can get the latest version from inside the IDE, via the Toolbox App, or by using snaps for Ubuntu. It is also possible to download it from our website. Here are the most notable fixes included in this version:

  • The issue causing editor tabs to scroll slowly has been resolved. [IDEA-318576]
  • The IDE no longer erroneously considers projects stored on NFS-mounted drives to be read-only. [IDEA-315865]
  • The IDE no longer erroneously reports errors on missing accessors when you use @Embeddable in Spring Data JPA. [IDEA-240844]
  • The list of suggested imports again features all of the corresponding options. [IDEA-311127]
  • The IDE no longer mistakenly reports correct values of the Spring Boot spring.config.import configuration property as errors. [IDEA-301120]
  • spring.model.utils.resources no longer causes abnormally high CPU consumption. [IDEA-316653]
  • Resyncing Gradle projects no longer fails with the “Missing gradleIdentityPath” error. [IDEA-317045]
  • Resizing panes in the Project Structure | Modules dialog now works as expected. [IDEA-316957]

For more details, please refer to the release notes. If you encounter any bugs, please report them to our issue tracker. Happy developing!

Versienummer 2023.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

