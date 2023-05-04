Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 1

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Versie 11.00 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is de eerste bètarelease verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,00MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Korvaag 4 mei 2023 07:32
Norton Commander met later Midnight Commander en Total Commander. Ik snap nog steeds niet dat Microsoft niet zelf een dergelijk programma ontwikkeld heeft. Ontzettend handige software :)
xyquesz @Korvaag4 mei 2023 12:21
De Linux distro's die ik gebruik hebben ook standaard zo'n suffige file manager aan boord. Microsoft is dus niet de enige.
Dreamvoid @xyquesz4 mei 2023 12:24
De macOS Finder ook, je moet daar een app als Forklift kopen.

Blijft bizar idd dat een 2-pane filemanager nooit ergens als standaard wordt gebruikt, het is ook voor beginners veel intuïtiever.
cavey @Dreamvoid4 mei 2023 12:36
Wel hoor. Oldschool msdos5.0 had het ingebouwd zitten. Dosshell.

En voor macos kan je alsnog midnight commander installeren.

Ik vind het prima dat het als losstaand programma is. Ik hoef het niet als mn shell/manager standaard te hebben. Maar ik werk ook meer op een unix manier. Losse programmas voor mn doeleinden, en een vaste shell voor navigeren en scripten.

Eerlijk gezegd heb ik wel altijd een double commander venster openstaan :)
xyquesz @cavey4 mei 2023 15:25
Ik vind het prima dat het als losstaand programma is. Ik hoef het niet als mn shell/manager standaard te hebben.
Er komen bij TC aankondigingen ook regelmatig commentators voorbij die heel tevreden zijn met hun standaard Windows verkenner en zich afvragen waar je zo'n dual pane file manager voor nodig hebt.
cavey @xyquesz4 mei 2023 18:46
Ooh maar multitabbed, twin paned is zo handig om meuk te doen. Van de ene naar de andere server kopieren, snel ff een file viewen, een zip open hebben staan en er op gemakje bestanden in slepen van diverse plekken. Het is zo ontiegelijk handig.

Hannessen met meerdere explorers, al is het nu sooort van iets handiger in win11 met multitabs en een windowmanager die wat standaard quadranten/opties heeft. Maar sleur en pleur is toch minder fijn dan spatie of ins om files te selecteren en een welgemikte F5 of F6 (of een van de andere combos om meteen te zippen enzo) om ze op de juiste plek te zettne :)
CivLord @Dreamvoid4 mei 2023 14:24
De OS-makers proberen gebuikers zoveel mogeljk weg te jagen van betandsbeheer. De gemiddelde geruiker kan er meer kwaad an goed mee doen.
Degene die wel weet waar hij mee bezig is zoekt zelf wel zijn eigen tool, zoals Total Commander.
keepertje @xyquesz5 mei 2023 09:05
Welke distro(s) gebruik jij dan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door keepertje op 22 juli 2024 23:00]

bbr @Korvaag4 mei 2023 08:22
MS Heeft nu wel door dat men Tabs wil in explorer,
Als het goed is zit dat in W11
!GN!T!ON @bbr4 mei 2023 09:54
Nu nog splitpane binnen één window en we komen eens een keer ergens :p

Gebruik zelf TC al sinds klein jochie van ~4. Mijn vader installeerde altijd op elke pc als eerste TC. Destijds nog de 16bit versie op Windows 3.11 :)

Ook top dat een license de inmiddels 15(+?) jaar geleden is aangeschaft nog steeds werkt :)
Korvaag @bbr4 mei 2023 08:24
Het duurt ff 30 jaar, maar dan heb je ook wat.
the_shadow @Korvaag4 mei 2023 10:54
maar dan heb je ook wat.
Ik zou liever zeggen: "maar dan heb je ook net niks". De tabs in Explorer zijn in mijn ogen maar beperkt nuttig, zeker omdat ze beperkt blijven tot het venster waarin ze geopend zijn, i.t.t. tabs in een willekeurige browser die je "eruit" kan slepen, of "over kan zetten" naar een ander venster.
daaan 4 mei 2023 08:56
Voor de fanatieke gebruikers, probeer de zoek/indexeer tool Everything eens (https://www.voidtools.com/). Dit integreert met TC en maak het o.a. het zoeken (héél) veel sneller.
sosei @daaan4 mei 2023 09:37
Moet ik nog een plugin in TC installeren of is installeren van Everything (als service bv) voldoende?
edit: Werkt idd fantastisch! @daaan Dank !

[Reactie gewijzigd door sosei op 22 juli 2024 23:00]

MerijnB @sosei4 mei 2023 10:23
Installeren is voldoende, dan kan je in het find files scherm van TC (alt-F7) een vinkje aanzetten.
Werkt érg fijn samen :)
BumbleJeep @sosei4 mei 2023 10:24
Nee, ik heb het zojuist ook geinstalleerd en je hoeft alleen Everything als service te installeren en op het zoekscherm (ALT - F7) Everything aan te vinken.
@daaan Bedankt voor deze tip, werkt als een tierelier!
P_Tingen
@daaan4 mei 2023 13:25
En voor wie daarnaast Everything ook standalone gebruikt: er is een nieuwe versie in ontwikkeling die oa dark mode ondersteunt, ik gebruik deze nu ivm TC. Werkt prima. Als je alleen vanuit TC er mee werkt schiet je er niet zo veel mee op, maar als je Everything ook standalone gebruikt én van dark mode houdt én niet vies bent van een betaversie, is het hier te vinden: https://www.voidtools.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=9787
(even naar laatste pagina in het forum voor meest recente versie)
WEK @P_Tingen5 mei 2023 08:13
Ik gebruik Everything stand alone en icm TC
Bij StandAlone ik kan eenvoudig zoeken op combinatie woorden
ICM TC lukt het mij niet ; dan werkt het zoeken op één woord gewoon geweldig, maar bij 2 woorden haakt hij af
Iemand suggesties ?
roegje 4 mei 2023 07:40
Ik vind het bijzonder knap dat men het programma steeds verder weet uit te breiden. Hoe verzinnen ze al die nieuwe functies? Ik heb het idee dat ik slechts 2% van alle functies gebruik.
pieterboes @roegje4 mei 2023 14:13
Daarom ben ik bij 8.5 blijven hangen.
ymmv @pieterboes4 mei 2023 17:44
Vanaf versie 9 is er support voor zoeken met de file indexing tool Everything. Dat maakt elke zoekfunctie op je hd werkelijk supersnel vergeleken met het normale zoeken. Absolute aanrader.
Martinus @roegje4 mei 2023 08:05
nja dat.. heb nog steeds 9.12... en mis niks...

en zal niet meer weten welke versie ik ooit begonnen ben.. heerlijk programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinus op 22 juli 2024 23:00]

P_Tingen
4 mei 2023 10:21
Ik wilde nét commentaar geven dat ik altijd gelijk de beta installeer en nog nooit tegen een bug aangelopen ben, totdat dat zojuist gebeurde. Selecteer twee bestanden met verschillende extensie en probeer ze te verwijderen: lukt niet. Dus dan maar terug naar 10.52, dit is wel een showstopper voor mij

Net gerapporteerd aan ghisler via https://www.ghisler.ch/board/viewforum.php?f=36

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 22 juli 2024 23:00]

Jack Flushell @P_Tingen4 mei 2023 10:42
Niet reproduceerbaar hier... zegt men op ghistler ook. Misschien is er wat anders aan de hand?
P_Tingen
@Jack Flushell4 mei 2023 12:37
Heeft te maken met de instelling "Configuration > Options > Copy/Delete > Use Explorer delete method"
Als ik die uitzet werkt het goed.
Koriel 4 mei 2023 15:21
Windows commander license versie 4.52. Kreeg de key file per mail, en het programma op een floppy.. ;-)
fetcher 4 mei 2023 07:56
Still going strong _/-\o_
hatross 4 mei 2023 08:20
In den beginne heette het nog Windows Commander en dat mocht ineens niet meer, toen werd het Total Commander.
CAP-Team 4 mei 2023 13:55
Ik kwam van de week nog mijn originele license disk tegen van 20 jaar oud :P

