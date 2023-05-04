Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.78.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.78.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al mei is, wordt deze versie als de apriluitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

April 2023 (version 1.78)

Welcome to the April 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.78.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Bestandsgrootte 88,43MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-05-2023 07:04
5 • submitter: guidogast

04-05-2023 • 07:04

5

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

edoderoo 5 mei 2023 15:49
Ik ben weer gedowngrade. Debuggen van Business Central AL-code werkte niet meer in deze versie :-(
Mr Pingu @edoderoo12 mei 2023 09:12
Aah kwam dat hierdoor...
rschu68 4 mei 2023 10:39
Of je kijkt naar VsCodium
https://www.roboleary.net...m-which-should-i-use.html
https://stackshare.io/sta...l-studio-code-vs-vscodium

[Reactie gewijzigd door rschu68 op 23 juli 2024 00:12]

teek2 @rschu684 mei 2023 19:23
Gedaan. Geen remote-ssh, geen optie (helaas!).
rschu68 @teek24 mei 2023 20:24
Is dit iets?
https://open-vsx.org/extension/jeanp413/open-remote-ssh
https://github.com/VSCodium/vscodium/discussions/693

[Reactie gewijzigd door rschu68 op 23 juli 2024 00:12]

