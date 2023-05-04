Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.78.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al mei is, wordt deze versie als de apriluitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
April 2023 (version 1.78)
Welcome to the April 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - Better screen reader support, new audio cues.
- New color themes - "Modern" light and dark color theme defaults.
- Profile templates - Built-in templates for Python, Java, Data Science, and more.
- Drag and drop selector - Choose how you'd like item links placed into the editor.
- Standalone color picker - Color picker UI to insert or modify color formats.
- Quick Fixes for Source Control input - Fix spelling and other errors right in the input box.
- Markdown drag and drop videos - Easily add video tags in Markdown files.
- Notebooks insert images as attachments - Choose between an image link, path, or attachment.
- Git LFS and VS Code for the Web - Use vscode.dev for repos with Git Large File Storage.
- VS Code Day 2023 - Catch up on the sessions in the YouTube playlist.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.