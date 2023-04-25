Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.63.3 / 1.8.3 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.9.2 / 5.64.2 Added Added box presets menu option to toggle 'DisableForceRules=y' (thanks offhub) #2851 Fixed Fixed issue with SBIE1305 message

Fixed encoding issue with Korean translation #2833 Sandboxie 1.9.1 / 5.64.1 Added Added option to disable all force rules of a given sandbox #2797 ChangEd Reworked configuration storage for box grouping Fixed Fixed system check in Classic installer #2812

Fixed memory corruption issue with NormalSandboxie File/Key]Path #2588

Fixed DPI scaling in the snapshot manager window #782

Fixed issue with arm64 DialogProc hook #2838

Fixed Qt6 compatibility issue with 7z FS implementation #2681

Fixed issue with TLS support using Qt6 #2682

Added template preset for Spotify #2673

Added missing localisation to finder #2845 Sandboxie 1.9.0 / 5.64.0 Added Added local template editor to the global settings window

Added hidden message list

Added option to prevent processes located outside the sandbox from loading boxed DLLs. To enable it, use "ProtectHostImages=y"

Added option to block box intern programs but not box external ones

Added SbieLogon option to the new box wizard #2823

Added a few UI debug options #2816 Changed Run menu entries now can have custom icons

The init edit page will automatically switch to edit when the user changes something

Improved change handling in the global settings window

Reorganized global options Fixed Fixed issue with group renaming in the SandMan UI #2804 Sandboxie 1.8.4 / 5.63.4 Added Added installer icon #2795

Added token type indicator to process list Fixed Fixed compatibility issue with Microsoft Edge 112.x

Fixed updater issue #2790

Fixed box naming issue in the new box wizard by making the box name static #2792

Fixed issue with Firefox/Thunderbird #2799 Sandboxie 1.8.3 / 5.63.3 Fixed Fixed issue with WFP support and driver verifier Sandboxie 1.8.2a / 5.63.2 Changed Disabled token-based workarounds when in compartment mode Fixed Fixed issue with the new SBIE2307 message being triggered on media removal

Excluded some old token hacks (for Firefox) from being disabled

Long-standing ping issue with compartment type boxes #1608