Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.63.3 / 1.8.3 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.9.2 / 5.64.2Added
Fixed
- Added box presets menu option to toggle 'DisableForceRules=y' (thanks offhub) #2851
- Fixed issue with SBIE1305 message
- Fixed encoding issue with Korean translation #2833
Sandboxie 1.9.1 / 5.64.1Added
ChangEd
- Added option to disable all force rules of a given sandbox #2797
Fixed
- Reworked configuration storage for box grouping
- Fixed system check in Classic installer #2812
- Fixed memory corruption issue with NormalSandboxie File/Key]Path #2588
- Fixed DPI scaling in the snapshot manager window #782
- Fixed issue with arm64 DialogProc hook #2838
- Fixed Qt6 compatibility issue with 7z FS implementation #2681
- Fixed issue with TLS support using Qt6 #2682
- Added template preset for Spotify #2673
- Added missing localisation to finder #2845
Sandboxie 1.9.0 / 5.64.0Added
Changed
- Added local template editor to the global settings window
- Added hidden message list
- Added option to prevent processes located outside the sandbox from loading boxed DLLs. To enable it, use "ProtectHostImages=y"
- Added option to block box intern programs but not box external ones
- Added SbieLogon option to the new box wizard #2823
- Added a few UI debug options #2816
Fixed
- Run menu entries now can have custom icons
- The init edit page will automatically switch to edit when the user changes something
- Improved change handling in the global settings window
- Reorganized global options
- Fixed issue with group renaming in the SandMan UI #2804
Sandboxie 1.8.4 / 5.63.4Added
Fixed
- Added installer icon #2795
- Added token type indicator to process list
- Fixed compatibility issue with Microsoft Edge 112.x
- Fixed updater issue #2790
- Fixed box naming issue in the new box wizard by making the box name static #2792
- Fixed issue with Firefox/Thunderbird #2799
Sandboxie 1.8.3 / 5.63.3Fixed
- Fixed issue with WFP support and driver verifier
Sandboxie 1.8.2a / 5.63.2Changed
Fixed
- Disabled token-based workarounds when in compartment mode
- Fixed issue with the new SBIE2307 message being triggered on media removal
- Excluded some old token hacks (for Firefox) from being disabled
- Long-standing ping issue with compartment type boxes #1608