Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.64.2 / 1.9.2

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.63.3 / 1.8.3 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.9.2 / 5.64.2

Added
  • Added box presets menu option to toggle 'DisableForceRules=y' (thanks offhub) #2851
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with SBIE1305 message
  • Fixed encoding issue with Korean translation #2833

Sandboxie 1.9.1 / 5.64.1

Added
  • Added option to disable all force rules of a given sandbox #2797
ChangEd
  • Reworked configuration storage for box grouping
Fixed
  • Fixed system check in Classic installer #2812
  • Fixed memory corruption issue with NormalSandboxie File/Key]Path #2588
  • Fixed DPI scaling in the snapshot manager window #782
  • Fixed issue with arm64 DialogProc hook #2838
  • Fixed Qt6 compatibility issue with 7z FS implementation #2681
  • Fixed issue with TLS support using Qt6 #2682
  • Added template preset for Spotify #2673
  • Added missing localisation to finder #2845

Sandboxie 1.9.0 / 5.64.0

Added
  • Added local template editor to the global settings window
  • Added hidden message list
  • Added option to prevent processes located outside the sandbox from loading boxed DLLs. To enable it, use "ProtectHostImages=y"
  • Added option to block box intern programs but not box external ones
  • Added SbieLogon option to the new box wizard #2823
  • Added a few UI debug options #2816
Changed
  • Run menu entries now can have custom icons
  • The init edit page will automatically switch to edit when the user changes something
  • Improved change handling in the global settings window
  • Reorganized global options
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with group renaming in the SandMan UI #2804

Sandboxie 1.8.4 / 5.63.4

Added
  • Added installer icon #2795
  • Added token type indicator to process list
Fixed
  • Fixed compatibility issue with Microsoft Edge 112.x
  • Fixed updater issue #2790
  • Fixed box naming issue in the new box wizard by making the box name static #2792
  • Fixed issue with Firefox/Thunderbird #2799

Sandboxie 1.8.3 / 5.63.3

Fixed
  • Fixed issue with WFP support and driver verifier

Sandboxie 1.8.2a / 5.63.2

Changed
  • Disabled token-based workarounds when in compartment mode
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with the new SBIE2307 message being triggered on media removal
  • Excluded some old token hacks (for Firefox) from being disabled
  • Long-standing ping issue with compartment type boxes #1608

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.64.2 / 1.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.9.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-04-2023 07:07 6

25-04-2023 • 07:07

6

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

Reacties (6)

telenut 25 april 2023 08:53
Zou malware doorhebben dat het in dit programma gestart is?
Lijkt me anders handig om zo te zien wat malware juist doet om het sneller te herkennen...
Prince @telenut25 april 2023 09:11
Het draait zaken in een virtuele omgeving. De malware zou dus kunnen zien dat het in een virtuele omgeving draait, maar tegenwoordig met "Desktop as a Service" draait er zo veel virtueel.

Langs de andere kant zou de schrijver van malware toch nooit zeggen 'goh, als het in een sandbox draait, dan wil ik niet proberen om ravage te veroorzaken".
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Prince25 april 2023 09:56
Langs de andere kant zou de schrijver van malware toch nooit zeggen 'goh, als het in een sandbox draait, dan wil ik niet proberen om ravage te veroorzaken".
Dat is precies wat er vaak wel gebeurd. Dit doet men o.a. om analyse van de malware moeilijker te maken. Je vindt hier meer info over sandox evasion techniques: Virtualization/Sandbox Evasion - How Attackers Avoid Malware Analysiss en Sandbox detection and evasion techniques. How malware has evolved over the last 10 years

(willekeurige 1e en 2e hit in Google)
beerse
@telenut25 april 2023 17:19
Ga er gerust van uit dat de meeste malware dit soort zaken al lang herkent en zich daar op haar manier tegen wapent. Vergelijkbaar met virtualisatie en container technieken. Sommige malware gaat ongestoord door. Sommige malware houdt zich juist koest om niet ontdekt te worden. Weer andere malware probeert er uit te breken. En misschien is er wel malware die dit soort technieken juist aanpakt en er mee 'speelt'.

Sorry, ik heb geen voorbeelden of zo, ik ga er vooral van uit dat dit soort zaken gebeuren. Jij en ik zijn niet de enige creatieve geesten.
pennywiser 25 april 2023 12:35
Windows Sandbox is tegenwoordig al ingebouwd.

https://www.pcmag.com/how...out-ruining-your-computer
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@pennywiser25 april 2023 21:27
Dat klopt maar dat is toch wel een aardig andere oplossing. De Windows Sandbox is een tijdelijke VM terwijl Sandboxie gewoon op je eigen geinstalleerde systeem draait. Ook de wijze van installatie en configuratie tot aan de mogelijkheden zijn behoorlijk verschillend waardoor je beide oplossingen lastig kan vergelijken.

