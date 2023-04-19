Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

After you turn off a feature of the Persistent Storage, you can now click the Delete Data button to delete the data stored for this feature.

When creating the Persistent Storage, a random and very secure passphrase is now displayed as a suggestion. This passphrase uses the diceware method to give very strong security guarantees while being possible to memorize. For example, a six-word passphrase like we suggest would take 3 505 years to crack at a trillion guesses a second. Learn more about the maths in The Intercept: Passphrases That You Can Memorize — But That Even the NSA Can’t Guess.

Update Tor Browser to 12.0.5.

Update the Linux kernel to 6.1.20. This improves the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on.

Use a new icon for the backup utility for the Persistent Storage.

We fixed several reliability issues with the Persistent Storage:

We improved the error message when a feature of the Persistent Storage fails to activate from the Welcome Screen to clarify which feature is affected.

After starting Tails, the feature that failed to activate is marked as such in the Persistent Storage settings. You can try turning the feature off and on again or deleting its data to reset it entirely. We made the activation of the Persistent Storage more reliable in 2 error cases. (#19376 and #19331)

After starting Tails, the feature that failed to activate is marked as such in the Persistent Storage settings. You can try turning the feature off and on again or deleting its data to reset it entirely. We made the activation of the Persistent Storage more reliable in 2 error cases. (#19376 and #19331) We added a progress indicator while turning on a new feature to clarify that it can take some time. (#19291)

We made sure that all data that is already available in Tails is really copied to the USB stick when turning on a feature. (#19368)

For more details, read our changelog.