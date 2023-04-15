Software-update: Wine 8.6

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 8.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.906 titels, wat er twintig meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Bundled math library from Musl libc.
  • Gecko engine updated to version 2.47.4.
  • Improved spool file support in the PostScript driver.
Bugs fixed in 8.6 (total 25):
  • #11436: Pepakura viewer: err:wgl:X11DRV_wglShareLists Could not share display lists, context already created !
  • #18773: Multiple apps need DirectShow MPEG Layer-3 decoder filter / l3codecx.ax (The Westerner, 3D Mark 2001SE)
  • #28586: Team Fortress Arcade & Pixel Force: Left 4 Dead music doesn't play
  • #32490: Graphical issues in Inquisitor (red squares painted on the screen)
  • #42372: Watchtower Library 2016 crashes when trying to play a video
  • #49002: Multiple games trigger GL_INVALID_FRAMEBUFFER_OPERATION in wined3d (Free Horror Game "My Place", DiRT Rally 2.0)
  • #49332: CounterPath Bria Solo crashes after login dialog
  • #51178: The Bat! v9.3.4.12: Missing content in TTreeViews on Windows versions higher than 8
  • #52193: schtasks.exe:schtasks fails on Windows 7 when missing privileges
  • #53128: Without elevated privileges schedsvc:rpcapi fails on Windows 7
  • #53269: uiautomationcore:uiautomation fails on Windows 10 1909
  • #53781: Multiple apps crash on unimplemented function CFGMGR32.dll.CM_MapCrToWin32Err (Matrix Awakens MegaCity Unreal Engine 5.1 demo, Hogwarts Legacy)
  • #53983: Chromium broken sandbox, needs NtQueryInformationProcess with ProcessHandleTable
  • #54106: taskschd:scheduler - test_GetTask() fails on Windows 7 when it has insufficient privileges
  • #54109: schedsvc:rpcapi causes taskschd:scheduler to crash on w7u_adm
  • #54110: CubicSDR crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_Rethrow_future_exception@std@@YAXVexception_ptr@1@@Z
  • #54594: dinput:device8 - test_dik_codes() sometimes gets timeouts on the GitLab CI
  • #54634: schtasks.exe:schtasks causes taskschd:scheduler to crash on w7u_adm and w8adm
  • #54666: Compilation fails with gcc 4.8.4 - error: missing binary operator before token "("
  • #54713: dinput:device8 - test_mouse_keyboard() fails on some Window 7 locales
  • #54728: Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 demo takes +- 9 minutes to complete extracting 'Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 DEMO.msi' (disabling 'Light' theme works around)
  • #54772: LDAP Explorer (LEX) fails to connect without SSL
  • #54774: dinput:device8 - test_overlapped_format() sometimes gets a timeout in Wine (GitLab CI)
  • #54781: Wine fails to update existed prefix
  • #54819: DnsQuery_A() mishandles CNAME DNS records

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 8.6
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-04-2023 12:01 11

15-04-2023 • 12:01

11

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

17-05 Wine 10.8 0
03-05 Wine 10.7 77
18-04 Wine 9.0.1 6
05-04 Wine 10.5 5
22-03 Wine 10.4 0
08-03 Wine 10.3 0
22-02 Wine 10.2 3
09-02 Wine 10.1 23
22-01 Wine 10.0 9
11-01 Wine 10.0-rc5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
11
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
M.l. 15 april 2023 15:43
Is het nou 8.5 of 8.6?
rbr320
@M.l.15 april 2023 16:30
8.6 is de laatste ontwikkelversie, 8.5 kwam 2 weken geleden uit. Copy-paste foutje van de auteur van het artikel vermoed ik.
Anoniem: 84997 @M.l.15 april 2023 16:42
Vanmorgen was het 8.5. Nu is het 8.6 :+ ;)
jorikc @M.l.15 april 2023 19:35
Was al gemeld: O-)
https://gathering.tweaker...message/75064716#75064716
JBVisual 15 april 2023 12:20
Het meest typische van dit emulatie programma vind ik dat veel oude Windows applicaties of games, die niet meer starten onder Windows 10 of 11 (of last hebben van bugs door het moderne OS)

Dat deze applicaties icm wine perfect draaien onder Linux (hetzelfde systeem)
Het is toch typisch dat wine icm Linux native windows apps kunnen draaien en Microsoft deze emulatie niet voor elkaar krijgt.
scsirob @JBVisual15 april 2023 12:38
Klopt, maar de doelstelling van Wine is niet om compatible met de allerlaatste versie Windows te zijn. Ze ondersteunen API's die Microsoft al een tijd niet meer biedt.

Ik heb het zelf niet geprobeerd maar het is misschien een leuk experiment om Wine in WSL op Windows 10/11 te draaien, en daarin die applicaties te draaien die native niet meer werken?
Magic Power
@scsirob15 april 2023 16:02
Klopt, maar de doelstelling van Wine is niet om compatible met de allerlaatste versie Windows te zijn. Ze ondersteunen API's die Microsoft al een tijd niet meer biedt.
Dus blijft de opmerking overeind staan dat Wine betere ondersteuning geeft voor in ieder geval de wat oudere Windows spellen.
Ik heb het zelf niet geprobeerd maar het is misschien een leuk experiment om Wine in WSL op Windows 10/11 te draaien, en daarin die applicaties te draaien die native niet meer werken?
Dan kan Microsoft beter zelf een laag schrijven, direct op Windows, waarop je oudere Windows spellen kan spelen. Dat vind ik beter dan een emulatie-laag op een andere emulatie-laag leggen om bepaalde oudere Windows software te kunnen draaien.
ultimate-tester @Magic Power15 april 2023 16:04
Omdat het nog niet gezegd is: wine is geen emulator.
crazyboy01 @Magic Power15 april 2023 16:34
Klopt, maar mijn ervaring is dan ook wel dat juist vooral die oude programma's goed draaien tot bijna een native ervaring (voor games gebruik ik het zelf overigens minder, dus daar kan ik geen goed onderbouwde mening over geven). Alle pre-2010 apps (of apps die trouw zijn gebleven aan hun oude opzet maar nog wel updates ontvangen) draaien altijd perfect. Vanaf de jaren '10 en '20 gaat het ook vaak goed, en krijg je het draaiend, zeker op het eerste gezicht. Maar vanaf die jaren is het ook wel vaak hit-or-miss en werken niet alle functies of treden er andere problemen op waardoor je gewoon merkt dat je niet écht op Windows zit. Dat kan grafisch zijn, of functionaliteiten die niet helemaal goed reageren. Ook als je naar Wine-versies grijpt die betere compatibiliteit voor dat specifieke stuk software moeten bieden.

Overigens heb ik vrijwel nooit een probleem met het draaien van oude software op bv Windows 10. Alleen af en toe met een game uit de vroege jaren 2000, maar dan is daar vaak wel een patch voor.

Dit alles gezegd hebbende is Wine echt een super project en zijn de laatste paar jaar echt mega grote stappen gemaakt rond zowel gaming als apps, het zorgt er geregeld voor dat ik niet hoef terug te vallen op minder gepolijste Linux alternatieven omdat ik Windows programma's er perfect mee kan draaien. Dus niets mis met Wine, maar het zal nooit perfect zijn.

Overigens lijkt het me niet alleen 'beter' om een directe emulatie laag te hebben, ik denk dat het de ervaring echt niet ten goede komt om de dingen in WSL te draaien. WSL is voornamelijk interessant voor de pure commandline, en zelfs die werkt niet altijd even soepel. Vanaf het moment dat er GUI apps geopend moeten worden vind ik het geen mooie oplossing, en het lijkt me de ervaring rond gamen ook niet ten goede te komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 22 juli 2024 14:36]

Anoniem: 84997 @JBVisual15 april 2023 13:05
Yes, mijn ervaring ook. Nieuwe games - icm steam/proton - werken overigens ook steeds soepeler & sneller. De "eenvoudigere" werken zelfs vanaf dag 1 goed, bv C&C Remastered.

Spellen als Far Cry willen wel eens wat langer duren, maar dat komt waarschijnlijk wel goed als de steam deck een blijvertje is.
Magic Power
@Anoniem: 8499715 april 2023 16:17
Wat ik bij Steam en Lutris wel doe als eerste, is de laatste (van die tijd) Proton-GE versie installeren. Die gebruik ik het meest, en werkt voor de meeste spellen (voor mij) als beste. Dat heb ik voor mijn Steam Deck trouwens ook gedaan.

Ik ben een fervent Far Cry gamer, en geniet nog steeds van de verschillende Far Cry versies. Heb nu zelfs Far Cry 3 en 4 gemod, om het wat interessanter te maken. Maar zover ik weet, werkt Far Cry 'gewoon' zonder problemen, sinds dat ze uit kwamen. Ik heb daar dus wel de Proton-GE versie voor gebruikt.

Mocht je de GE-Proton versie eens willen proberen, installeer dan de ProtonUp-Qt app uit de App Store van je Linux distro, of ga naar https://davidotek.github.io/protonup-qt/, waar je hem kunt installeren, of de portable versie downloaden. Met die app is het zeer makkelijk om de laatste versie van Proton-GE te installeren. Herstart dan Steam of Lutris of je Steam Deck om de nieuwe versie zichtbaar te maken. In Steam of de Steam Deck kun je per spel via Eigenschappen en Compatibility de Proton-GE versie dan selecteren. In Lutris per spel via Configure en dan Runner-Options.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq