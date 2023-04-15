Er is met versienummer 8.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.906 titels, wat er twintig meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bundled math library from Musl libc.

Gecko engine updated to version 2.47.4.

Improved spool file support in the PostScript driver. Bugs fixed in 8.6 (total 25): #11436: Pepakura viewer: err:wgl:X11DRV_wglShareLists Could not share display lists, context already created !

#18773: Multiple apps need DirectShow MPEG Layer-3 decoder filter / l3codecx.ax (The Westerner, 3D Mark 2001SE)

#28586: Team Fortress Arcade & Pixel Force: Left 4 Dead music doesn't play

#32490: Graphical issues in Inquisitor (red squares painted on the screen)

#42372: Watchtower Library 2016 crashes when trying to play a video

#49002: Multiple games trigger GL_INVALID_FRAMEBUFFER_OPERATION in wined3d (Free Horror Game "My Place", DiRT Rally 2.0)

#49332: CounterPath Bria Solo crashes after login dialog

#51178: The Bat! v9.3.4.12: Missing content in TTreeViews on Windows versions higher than 8

#52193: schtasks.exe:schtasks fails on Windows 7 when missing privileges

#53128: Without elevated privileges schedsvc:rpcapi fails on Windows 7

#53269: uiautomationcore:uiautomation fails on Windows 10 1909

#53781: Multiple apps crash on unimplemented function CFGMGR32.dll.CM_MapCrToWin32Err (Matrix Awakens MegaCity Unreal Engine 5.1 demo, Hogwarts Legacy)

#53983: Chromium broken sandbox, needs NtQueryInformationProcess with ProcessHandleTable

#54106: taskschd:scheduler - test_GetTask() fails on Windows 7 when it has insufficient privileges

#54109: schedsvc:rpcapi causes taskschd:scheduler to crash on w7u_adm

#54110: CubicSDR crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_Rethrow_future_exception@std@@YAXVexception_ptr@1@@Z

#54594: dinput:device8 - test_dik_codes() sometimes gets timeouts on the GitLab CI

#54634: schtasks.exe:schtasks causes taskschd:scheduler to crash on w7u_adm and w8adm

#54666: Compilation fails with gcc 4.8.4 - error: missing binary operator before token "("

#54713: dinput:device8 - test_mouse_keyboard() fails on some Window 7 locales

#54728: Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 demo takes +- 9 minutes to complete extracting 'Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 DEMO.msi' (disabling 'Light' theme works around)

#54772: LDAP Explorer (LEX) fails to connect without SSL

#54774: dinput:device8 - test_overlapped_format() sometimes gets a timeout in Wine (GitLab CI)

#54781: Wine fails to update existed prefix

#54819: DnsQuery_A() mishandles CNAME DNS records