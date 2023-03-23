Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 531.41 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, Deceive Inc., Resident Evil 4, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077 en de open bèta van Diablo IV. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games including the open beta for Diablo IV featuring NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS 2 technology include The Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, and Deceive Inc. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Resident Evil 4 and the addition of DLSS 3 technology to Forza Horizon 5. Lastly, this Game Ready Driver offers full support for the technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mod

Fixed Issues
  • Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751]
  • Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190]
  • Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172]
  • Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021]
  • [Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352]
  • Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
  • Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Versienummer 531.41 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 853,33MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

Ingvarr 23 maart 2023 22:48
Ik gok dat iemand een vergissing heeft gemaakt.
De titel vermeld 531.41 WHQL en het artikel zelf 531.29 WHQL
twiFight @Ingvarr23 maart 2023 22:53
x.41 klopt wel. Ze hebben de artikeltekst gecopypaste van de vorige.
Ashketchum22 @Ingvarr24 maart 2023 16:17
Als je de 2 pagina's naast elkaar houdt zie je dat de issue lijsten wel zijn bijgewerkt.
Xfade 23 maart 2023 19:21
Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms
Ik zag dit al voorbij komen in een video van hardware unboxed, waar moederborden die ReBar uit hadden staan, 17% meer FPS haalden in deze game. (met hun 13900K en 4090)

Ook Spiderman remastered had er last van, maar die staat hier dan niet bij.
Ayporos @Xfade23 maart 2023 19:34
Hoe komt dat dan? Resizable BAR zou toch een verbetering moeten teweegbrengen?... :?
Is dit gewoon een bug in de implementatie of zo in H:ZD?
Ludewig @Ayporos23 maart 2023 20:26
Resizable bar maakt spellen soms sneller en soms langzamer. Daarom zit er een lijst in de driver bij welke spellen dit wordt gebruikt en bij welke niet.
Riqy 23 maart 2023 20:39
Maar zijn de CPU problemen van de NVidia framework hiermee ook opgelost in een niet beta driver release? Daar lees ik niks over in de release notes...
Raven__NL @Riqy24 maart 2023 06:27
Als je doelt op de extra CPU usage wanneer je een game afsloot dan was dat al opgelost bij de laatste release (non beta dus).
K93 24 maart 2023 05:00
Zodra ik deze update binnenhaal met NVCleanstall, krijg ik Defender warnings. False positive?
Dvlaarhoven 24 maart 2023 10:14
Op driver 531.29 had ik enorm veel last van crashes ook sloeg windows opens vast en gaf een kernel error (Nvidia related in de logs). Dit op een 2080ti en 10900K. Terug naar de vorige driver koste alles weer op. Ik kijk bij deze update even de kat uit de boom.
knoore 26 maart 2023 10:04
Ik ben benieuwd of dit beter werkt. Gisteren diablo 4 gespeelt op i9-9900k met een 3080ti, maar beeld bleef heel vaak hangen; soms langer dan een seconde (op 1gbit/s glasvezel). Download van D4 was zonder de 4K content aangezien ik 3 meter van bet scherm af zit, ook leek de gpu totaal niet hard aan het werkt (528.xx driver). Als het niet de driver is, zou de i9-9900k de bottleneck moeten zijn?
CyBeR 27 maart 2023 20:29
Wat nergens bepaald groot te vinden is maar wel als een regeltje in de release notes: deze update verhoogt het maximaal aantal gelijktijdige NVENC sessies van 3 naar 5.
Pentiummania @CyBeR2 april 2023 11:08
Hier staat er ook nog wel wat over: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nvidia_NVENC

Until March 2023 Consumer targeted GeForce graphics cards officially support no more than 3 simultaneously encoding video streams, regardless of the count of the cards installed, but this restriction can be circumvented on Linux and Windows systems by applying an unofficial patch to the drivers.

En wat houd het nu in als je kaart 2 NVENC per chip heeft ? Betekent dit dan dat je 6-10 sessies kunt draaien of zoiets in totaal ?
CyBeR @Pentiummania2 april 2023 15:53
Nee het aantal sessies is afaik per kaart (of misschien per systeem?) maar meerdere nvenc encoders betekent dat je gewoon meer pixels (als in hogere resolutie of fps) kunt encoden.

