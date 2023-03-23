Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, Deceive Inc., Resident Evil 4, Forza Horizon 5, Cyberpunk 2077 en de open bèta van Diablo IV. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games including the open beta for Diablo IV featuring NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS 2 technology include The Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, and Deceive Inc. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Resident Evil 4 and the addition of DLSS 3 technology to Forza Horizon 5. Lastly, this Game Ready Driver offers full support for the technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mod

Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751]

Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190]

Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172]

Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674]

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021]

[Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352]

Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]