Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.5 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Fixed toggling "Include hidden items" checkbox in file operation confirmations to no longer reset the selected sides.

Various other fixes and stability improvements. File Formats Unix: Fixed PDF conversion failing when filenames contain a parenthesis. Folder Compare Fixed toggling "Include hidden items" checkbox in file operation confirmations to no longer reset the selected sides. FTP Unix: SFTP connections now check ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 in addition to id_rsa and id_dsa. Hex Compare Improved handling of important difference color and font settings. Installer Linux: Updated location of GPG public signing key for .deb installer.

Linux: Updated RPM signature to use SHA256. Misc macOS: Improved exceptionally poor performance on 4K+ displays with high bit depths (e.g., Studio Displays or built-in retina MacBook screens).

Linux: Updated Nautilus Context Menu to Support Gnome 43 / Nautilus API 4.0.

macOS: Fixed memory leak. Crashes macOS: Fixed crash when cancelling "Install command line tools" prompt.

Unix: Fixed crash when comparing .doc files.

Windows: Fixed crash in 64-bit Registry Compare when comparing large data sets.