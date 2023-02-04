Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.4.5 build 27371

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.5 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes
  • Fixed toggling "Include hidden items" checkbox in file operation confirmations to no longer reset the selected sides.
  • macOS: Improved exceptionally poor performance on 4K+ displays with high bit depths (e.g., Studio Displays or built-in retina MacBook screens).
  • Linux: Updated Nautilus Context Menu to Support Gnome 43 / Nautilus API 4.0.
  • Various other fixes and stability improvements.
File Formats
  • Unix: Fixed PDF conversion failing when filenames contain a parenthesis.
Folder Compare
  • Fixed toggling "Include hidden items" checkbox in file operation confirmations to no longer reset the selected sides.
FTP
  • Unix: SFTP connections now check ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 in addition to id_rsa and id_dsa.
Hex Compare
  • Improved handling of important difference color and font settings.
Installer
  • Linux: Updated location of GPG public signing key for .deb installer.
  • Linux: Updated RPM signature to use SHA256.
Misc
  • macOS: Improved exceptionally poor performance on 4K+ displays with high bit depths (e.g., Studio Displays or built-in retina MacBook screens).
  • Linux: Updated Nautilus Context Menu to Support Gnome 43 / Nautilus API 4.0.
  • macOS: Fixed memory leak.
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed crash when cancelling "Install command line tools" prompt.
  • Unix: Fixed crash when comparing .doc files.
  • Windows: Fixed crash in 64-bit Registry Compare when comparing large data sets.
Versienummer 4.4.5 build 27371
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Bestandsgrootte 21,79MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-02-2023 08:22 5

04-02-2023 • 08:22

5

Bron: Scooter Software

05-06 Beyond Compare 5.1.0 26
18-04 Beyond Compare 5.0.7 0
28-02 Beyond Compare 5.0.6 8
15-01 Beyond Compare 5.0.5 0
26-11 Beyond Compare 5.0.4 1
25-10 Beyond Compare 5.0.3 0
08-'24 Beyond Compare 5.0.2 4
07-'24 Beyond Compare 5.0.1 1
07-'24 Beyond Compare 5.0.0 4
10-'23 Beyond Compare 4.4.7 build 28397 0
sellh 4 februari 2023 15:03
Dat ga ik uitproberen.....

Voorheen had ik "Duplicate file finder" van Ashisoft, waar ik ook voor had betaald. Ben gewend dat als je geen abonnement neemt, maar eenmalig betaalt, je na een jaar geen updates meer kunt ophalen en geen ondersteuning meer krijgt, zoals Ashisoft het op de website ook uitlegt. Maar in de praktijk kun je het aangeschafte programma na een jaar simpelweg niet meer gebruiken en word je voor de nieuwprijs een "upgrade" aangeboden. Erg agressieve manier van zakendoen wat mij betreft, dus met die software en dat bedrijf wil ik niets meer te maken hebben.

Gebruik nu als alternatief dupGuru. Werkt redelijk goed en is gratis.
Magic Power @sellh5 februari 2023 01:02
Net even gekeken, mijn aanschaf van Beyond Compare stamt nog uit 2017, en de key werkt nog steeds voor de huidige versie 4.4.5 . Weet niet meer precies wat de prijs toen was, maar ik gok €30-50 . Ik ben er nog steeds tevreden over.
Magic Power 4 februari 2023 09:12
Een heerlijk programma voor het vergelijken van folders en bestanden. Toevallig gisteren geupdate omdat ik toen een update ronde deed op mijn systeem.
witterholt 4 februari 2023 11:19
Hoe goed is deze t.o.v. UltraCompare afgezien van de licentieprijs?

GeroldM 4 februari 2023 13:40
Beyond Compare vind ik behoorlijk goed als het gaat over het herkennen van dezelfde blokken text/code in 2 bestanden, maar waar dat blok in het ene bestand aan het begin staat en in het andere bestand aan het einde.

Dat blijkt toch nog altijd een "truukje" dat andere soortgelijke software een stuk minder goed voor elkaar hebben. Nu heb ik geen ervaring (meer) met de software van UltraEdit, maar vond het jaren terug veel te duur voor wat het leverde. Wel een professionele toko destijds. Maar door hun prijsstelling in die dagen, heb ik sindsdien geen enkele gedachte meer aan UltraEdit besteed.

Beyond Compare daarentegen, dat beviel uitstekend. Als je de Embarcadero RAD software (v10.x) licentie afneemt, dan is een Lite versie van Beyond Compare inbegrepen. Versie 3.nog.wat als ik het me goed herinner. Dat was mijn eerste kennismaking met die software en dat beviel al goed. Dus toen gekeken naar een volledige "Full" versie en dat beviel nog veel beter. Heb sindsdien niet echt serieus meer uitgekeken naar andere soortgelijke software. Maar merkte dus wel dat Beyond Compare dezelfde, maar ver uiteenliggende, tekst in bestanden toch behoorlijk goed kan herkennen.

Of bovenstaande relevant is voor jouw werkwijze, dat weet alleen jij. Voor mij en de bestandstypes waar ik dagelijks mee werk is dat dus wel het geval. Misschien dat Beyond Compare met andere bestandstypes ook steken laat vallen.

Nu maak ik gebruik van GitExtensions om veranderingen in bestanden via Git in een GitLab instance te proppen/mergen. Deze Git client (open source) kan heel goed samenwerken met de Beyond Compare software. Zag zojuist op de UltraEdit website dat de UltraComapre software een ingebouwde Git client heeft. Met beide methodes bereik je uiteindelijk hetzelfde, maar persoonlijk ben ik meer gecharmeerd van een Git client die goede intergratie biedt aan (meerdere) compare software, dan compare software waar ook een Git client in is verwerkt.

Dat kan voor jou ook anders zijn. Doe er je voordeel mee. Of niet, natuurlijk.

