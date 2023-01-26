Versie 32.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Most important changes: Implemented Regular Expression named capture groups.

Implemented Regular Expression unicode property escapes.

Re-implemented Regular Expression lookaround/lookbehind (without crashing this time ;) ).

Implemented progressive decoding for JPEG-XL.

Implemented animation for JPEG-XL.

Renamed CSS offset-* properties to inset-* to align with the latest spec and the web.

Fixed CSS inheritance and padding issues in some cases.

Aligned parsing of incorrectly duplicated HSTS headers with expected behavior (discard all but the first one).

Implemented a method to avoid memory exhaustion in case of (very) large resolution animated images.

Updated the JPEG-XL and Highway libraries to a recent, stable version.

Cleaned up some unused CSS prefixing code.

Improved the ability to link on *nix operating systems with other linkers than gcc's default.

Stability improvements (potential crash fixes).

Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-23598, CVE-2023-23599 and several others that do not have a CVE number.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 4 fixed, 2 DiD, 19 not applicable. Platform support: We're working on finalizing official builds for Mac OS and FreeBSD. These are currently in beta and can be downloaded from the Contributed Builds page. Please note that you may run into some system compatibility issues with these builds. If you do, please go to the forum and report it in the appropriate board!