De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.7.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chatprotocol Matrix toegevoegd. Deze uitgave bevat een probleem met het aanmelden bij Microsoft 365-accounts voor school of werk, dus als je dat gebruikt kun je beter even wachten met bijwerken totdat versie 102.7.1 uitkomt. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New Enterprise policies now support Thunderbird-specific preferences Fixes Localized builds and langpacks now use "comm-l10n" repository; downstream builds using official langpacks should not need to make changes

Having too many folders open at startup caused loss of MSF files

Copying an email from one local folder to another local folder sometimes caused "Another Operation is using the folder" error on Windows 7

Email address pill allowed for incorrectly formatted email addresses

Creating security exceptions for messages sent using a self-signed certificate failed if hostname contained uppercase letters

S/MIME certificate verification was prohibitively slow

OpenPGP key import failed for key blocks with comments that contain Unicode characters

Chat conversation sidebar was too wide under certain circumstances, making scrollbar unusable

On Mac, deleting events from Today Pane with "Backspace" key deleted selected messages instead

Various security fixes Known Issues OAuth2 authentication not working for Microsoft 365 Enterprise accounts. See the Blog post for additional information. Bug 1810760