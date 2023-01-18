Piriform heeft versie 6.08 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. Sinds versie 6.06 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

CCleaner v6.08.10255

In Driver Updater, we've added some new information next to the progress bar to give you realtime information when installing new updates

You can now see what stage each driver update is at

We fixed an issue where crashes could occur after cleaning a closed browser

In Driver Updater, we fixed alignment issues with text in some languages

In Software Updater, we aligned how errors are shown

CCleaner v6.07.10191

We've optimized the app to start up more quickly

In Driver Updater, we've added a new 'Pause Updates' option to give you more control over which devices get updated.

You can pause all future updates for a driver from its 'Details' screen

Pausing updates for a device removes it from the 'available updates' counts

The new flow has 'confirm' steps that explain what happens when driver updates are paused and skipped

All devices in the 'paused' state are grouped together at the bottom of the drivers list

All skipped driver versions are also grouped together in this list

We've added some hint panels that give more information about the 'paused' and 'skipped' groups

The new 'Pause Updates' and 'Skipped Versions' experiences fully support the NVDA screen reader

We've made it easier to access the Driver Details view

Rows in the driver lists now highlight when the mouse cursor moves over them