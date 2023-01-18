Piriform heeft versie 6.08 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.
Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. Sinds versie 6.06 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
CCleaner v6.08.10255Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
Fixing bugs
- In Driver Updater, we've added some new information next to the progress bar to give you realtime information when installing new updates
- You can now see what stage each driver update is at
- We fixed an issue where crashes could occur after cleaning a closed browser
- In Driver Updater, we fixed alignment issues with text in some languages
- In Software Updater, we aligned how errors are shown
CCleaner v6.07.10191Simplifying the app
We've optimized the app to start up more quicklyTaking the hassle out of PC maintenance
In Driver Updater, we've added a new 'Pause Updates' option to give you more control over which devices get updated.
In Driver Updater, we've also made some other UX improvements:
- You can pause all future updates for a driver from its 'Details' screen
- Pausing updates for a device removes it from the 'available updates' counts
- The new flow has 'confirm' steps that explain what happens when driver updates are paused and skipped
- All devices in the 'paused' state are grouped together at the bottom of the drivers list
- All skipped driver versions are also grouped together in this list
- We've added some hint panels that give more information about the 'paused' and 'skipped' groups
- The new 'Pause Updates' and 'Skipped Versions' experiences fully support the NVDA screen reader
Fixing bugs
- We've made it easier to access the Driver Details view
- Rows in the driver lists now highlight when the mouse cursor moves over them
- In Health Check, we fixed version information not showing for software updates
- In Driver Updater, we fixed crashes that could occur during an update or when closing CCleaner
- In Software Updater, we fixed Google Drive showing "Unknown publisher"