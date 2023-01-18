Software-update: CCleaner 6.08

CCleaner 4.0 logo (75 pix)Piriform heeft versie 6.08 van CCleaner uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen diverse onderdelen van Windows worden opgeschoond. Hierbij valt te denken aan tijdelijke Windows- en internetbestanden, maar ook aan overbodige rommel van een groot aantal andere programma's, waaronder Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, WinRAR en ga zo maar door. Bovendien is het aantal programma's waarvan CCleaner de rommel kan opruimen, eenvoudig uit te breiden met het programma CCEnhancer.

Naast opruimen kan CCleaner ook fouten in het register en in snelkoppelingen verhelpen en de lijst met programma's die starten met Windows aanpassen, en is het mogelijk om cookies te beheren. Vanaf deze versie kan ook de algehele conditie van de computer worden getest. Naast een gratis uitvoering is er ook een pro-versie, die onder meer een automatische-updatefunctie biedt. Sinds versie 6.06 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

CCleaner v6.08.10255

Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance
  • In Driver Updater, we've added some new information next to the progress bar to give you realtime information when installing new updates
  • You can now see what stage each driver update is at
Fixing bugs
  • We fixed an issue where crashes could occur after cleaning a closed browser
  • In Driver Updater, we fixed alignment issues with text in some languages
  • In Software Updater, we aligned how errors are shown

CCleaner v6.07.10191

Simplifying the app

We've optimized the app to start up more quickly

Taking the hassle out of PC maintenance

In Driver Updater, we've added a new 'Pause Updates' option to give you more control over which devices get updated.

  • You can pause all future updates for a driver from its 'Details' screen
  • Pausing updates for a device removes it from the 'available updates' counts
  • The new flow has 'confirm' steps that explain what happens when driver updates are paused and skipped
  • All devices in the 'paused' state are grouped together at the bottom of the drivers list
  • All skipped driver versions are also grouped together in this list
  • We've added some hint panels that give more information about the 'paused' and 'skipped' groups
  • The new 'Pause Updates' and 'Skipped Versions' experiences fully support the NVDA screen reader
In Driver Updater, we've also made some other UX improvements:
  • We've made it easier to access the Driver Details view
  • Rows in the driver lists now highlight when the mouse cursor moves over them
Fixing bugs
  • In Health Check, we fixed version information not showing for software updates
  • In Driver Updater, we fixed crashes that could occur during an update or when closing CCleaner
  • In Software Updater, we fixed Google Drive showing "Unknown publisher"

CCleaner 6.06

Versienummer 6.08.10255
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Piriform Ltd.
Download https://www.ccleaner.com/nl-nl/ccleaner/builds
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (24)

Roel1966 18 januari 2023 18:59
Ik gebruik Ccleaner al heel wat jaren en altijd wel een fijne tool gevonden, ondanks dat ik wel weet dat je hetzelfde ook via ingebouwde Windows tools kan doen. Jammer vind ik wel dat in de latere Ccleaner versies best toch wel wat reclame erin geslopen is. Soms vind ik ook wel de eigen Ccleaner Pro reclame ietwat irritant geworden en wat opdringerig. Net als ook die extra cleaning tools die dan op de achtergrond willen blijven mee draaien.
Ra_gdd @Roel196618 januari 2023 20:27
Sinds CCleaner is overgenomen door de firma achter Avast en AVG gaat het bergaf.
Altijd maar aandringen om te kopen (ik heb een betalende licentie).
Spyware die in de niet slim versie zit.
Mensen bang maken om toch de betalende versie te kopen.
Waarschijnlijk het verzamelen van je doen en laten op internet, ook heb je dit uitgevinkt.

Ik versta dat die firma z'n investering wil terug verdienen, maar niet op zo'n manier.
Gaat richting Nero, Norton en Winzip die bloated wordt vol extra rommel.
Bij digibeten en den bommas installeerde ik deze tool om eens pc te cleanen.
Nu hebben ze vaak ongevraagd Avast anti-virus op hun PC staan naast hun andere aangekochte anti-virus omdat deze ongewild bij een Ccleaner update werd geinstalleerd.
Ramoncito @Ra_gdd18 januari 2023 20:59
Het viel me al op dat ik Ccleaner niet kon installeren op een Windows S notebook. Het wordt niet aangeboden via de Microsoft Store. In Windows 11 zijn zoveel simpele handelingen diep verborgen in de instellingen (schijfopruiming voor updates en oude systeembestanden al gevonden?), daarom vond ik Ccleaner wel weer handig.
prinsvlad @Ramoncito19 januari 2023 08:33
zoveel simpele handelingen diep verborgen in de instellingen (schijfopruiming voor updates en oude systeembestanden al gevonden?)
In het zoekvak simpelweg ' cleanmgr ' typen dan kom je er toch? daarna altijd even ook nog %temp% map legen en via ' uitvoeren ' type je ook temp (zonder %) en die leeg je ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door prinsvlad op 22 juli 2024 13:22]

Carlos0_0
@Ramoncito18 januari 2023 21:18
Je moet ook geen Windows 11s gebruiken, die gelijk updaten na home editie.
Ramoncito @Carlos0_018 januari 2023 21:22
Dat heb ik inmiddels ook gedaan, ik gaf alleen maar aan dat Ccleaner niet eens een MS Store-editie heeft.
Roel1966 @Ramoncito18 januari 2023 21:20
In Windows 11 zijn zoveel simpele handelingen diep verborgen in de instellingen (schijfopruiming voor updates en oude systeembestanden al gevonden?)
Vandaar dat ik nog steeds bij Windows 10 ben gebleven, vind het in Windows 11 allemaal veel te omslachtig geworden. Maar zelfs ook binnen Windows 10 blijf ik toch Ccleaner dan net wat praktischer vinden.
Ramoncito @Roel196618 januari 2023 21:27
Windows 10 (versie van begin 2020) was 'slechts' 17GB, de kale versie van Windows 11 S is nu bijna 26GB. Leuk voor een ding dat maar 64GB opslag heeft waarvan een deel gereserveerd... Omdat ik de oude Win 10 wilde verwijderen dacht ik even systeemopruiming te gebruiken, maar die was wat lastig te vinden. Zodoende kwam ik erachter dat Ccleaner niet in MS Store staat, en mede daarom heb ik de S versie omgezet. Eventjes een backup maken van de systeembestanden (8,5GB op een usb stick schrijven) deed het ding 3 uur over, de boel moest echt even opgeschoond worden ;)
Roel1966 @Ramoncito18 januari 2023 21:35
Eventjes een backup maken van de systeembestanden (8,5GB op een usb stick schrijven) deed het ding 3 uur over, de boel moest echt even opgeschoond worden
Dan kan je denk ik beter als iets mis gaat gewoon de boel volledig opnieuw installeren, mits dat dit gaat natuurlijk want even 3 uur backuppen pfffff....Maar ik vermoed wel als ik 64 GB aan opslag lees dat dit denkelijk eMMC opslag is en dan duurt het vaak lang door de lage lees/schrijf snelheden. Systeembestanden kunnen vaak vele kleine bestanden zijn die gelezen moeten worden en dat met een lage leessnelheid. Althans mijn ervaring met eMMC opslag is dat leessnelheden soms lager liggen dan een gewone harddisk, rampzalig dus.
Ra_gdd @Ramoncito19 januari 2023 09:58
In Windows 11 kan je enkel apps installeren van Microsoft Store.
Je kan redelijk simpel, legaal en veilig van Windows S naar Windows Home gaan.
https://www.coolblue.be/n...-10-home-bij-laptops.html

Windows 11 kan je meer Windows 10 maken via betalende (+/- 5 euro) Startallback.
Er zijn nog alternatieven, maar Startallback is deze dat ik gebruik bij mensen.
Ra_gdd @Ramoncito19 januari 2023 09:58
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ra_gdd op 22 juli 2024 13:22]

Roel1966 @Ra_gdd18 januari 2023 21:18
Bij digibeten en den bommas installeerde ik deze tool om eens pc te cleanen.
Klopt, mede dat ik daarom vaak Ccleaner niet meer installeer op systemen voor digibeten. Op mijn eigen systemen dan wel maar oke, ik vink altijd consequent allerlei flauwekul gewoon uit.
Rinzwind @Roel196619 januari 2023 04:54
Gewoon de portable editie gebruiken.
Roel1966 @Rinzwind19 januari 2023 18:03
Dat is inderdaad ook een idee maar meestal installeer ik dan Ccleaner even en verwijder die daarna, of ik haal de snelkoppeling weg zodat die verborgen blijft staan.
marco275 @Ra_gdd19 januari 2023 11:02
Precies dit.. voorheen was het een klein en fijn tooltje. Zonder poespas. Sinds de overname door Avast is het een bende geworden. Net als hun virussoftware trouwens. Bloatware waarvan 90% achterwege had kunnen blijven en als je niet uitkijkt krijg je er nog meer ongewenste software bij.
Globefrotter @Ra_gdd19 januari 2023 13:07
Spyware die in de niet slim versie zit.
Daarom werk ik nog steeds met versie 5.81.8895 ('slim') Die doet zijn werk ook prima. Wat ik regelmatig gebruik is de 'Duplicate Finder' en ik zie geen verschil met de versie die in de laatste CCleaner is ingebakken, dus eigenlijk geen reden om te 'updaten' ook al krijg ik telkens weer pop-ups met de mededeling dat ik moet updaten omdat mijn versie 22 generaties oud is.
Theo_de_Ripper 18 januari 2023 22:37
Ik gebruik geen CCleaner meer. Handmatig kun je het ook doen. Zoveel werk is dat niet eens.

Ik gebruik sindskort wel PC Manager van Microsoft. Deze zit nog in Bèta fase maar wordt waarschijnlijk uiteindelijk in Windows 11 ingebakken.
ratzz @Theo_de_Ripper19 januari 2023 09:58
Net even naar PC Manager van Microsoft gekeken, ziet er goed uit, hij ruimt Windows aardig op, 1200 mb. Ccleaner erna erover heel laten gaan, deze haalt dan nog eens 600 mb maar dan dat wat is overgebleven van apps zoals Spotify en Google Earth.
gimbal @ratzz19 januari 2023 11:06
Maar als je Google Earth gebruikt... waarom zou je dan willen dat CCleaner de cache weggooit. Het enige wat je ermee bereikt is dat Google Earth het dan weer opnieuw moet opbouwen. Er is een reden waarom die caches opgebouwd worden... je hebt er waarschijnlijk meer dan genoeg ruimte voor.

Dit doet me een beetje denken aan 20 jaar terug waar mensen helemaal panisch werden als ze niet tenminste 80% geheugen vrij hadden op elk willekeurig moment. Het was een absolute nachtmerrie als software daadwerkelijk gebruik maakte van datgeen waar je veel geld aan uit had gegeven.
ratzz @gimbal19 januari 2023 11:37
Als ik het gebruik dan bekijk ik niet steeds dezelfde plaatsen, het is geen Google Maps ofzo.
Globefrotter @Theo_de_Ripper19 januari 2023 14:22
Na dit te lezen wilde ik MS PCManager ook eens proberen, maar bij 32% stopt de installatie met de mededeling dat hij programma niet kan downloaden en uitpakken... Wellicht omdat ik O&O ShutUp10++ heb geïnstalleerd en MS niet met thuisbasis kan babbelen?
Theo_de_Ripper @Globefrotter20 januari 2023 01:55
Ik heb ook O&O ShutUp10 erbij opstaan en ik had geen problemen. Misschien de setup even uitvoeren als administrator.
Theo_de_Ripper @Globefrotter20 januari 2023 01:57
PS: ik gebruik alleen de aanbevolen instellingen in O&O
Globefrotter @Theo_de_Ripper20 januari 2023 09:50
Ik voer altijd alleen uit als 'administrator' en ik heb 'aanbevolen en enigszins aanbevolen' gekozen.

