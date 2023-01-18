Software-update: OPNsense 22.7.11

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.11 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 22.7.11 released

This will be the end of life release for the 22.7 series with only a small number of reliability updates. Upgrades to 23.1-RC1 are possible from the development version of this release. We do expect an online update for RC2 next week.

The final 23.1 release will be on January 26. As always the upgrade path from the community version will be added as a hotfix shortly after the final release annoucement is published. However, this time around LibreSSL will no longer update and must be switched to the OpenSSL flavour prior to the upgrade.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix a few minor Coverity Scan reports in Python code
  • firewall: show automated "port 0" rule as actual port "0" on PHP 8
  • reporting: fix incompatible regex syntax in FreeBSD 13.1 for firewall state health statistics
  • unbound: safeguard retrieval of blocklist shortcode
  • mvc: fix IntegerField minimum value (contributed by xbb)
  • plugins: acme-client 3.15
  • plugins: os-stunnel fixes missing include in certificate script
  • ports: curl 7.87.0
  • ports: nss 3.87
  • ports: pcre 10.42
  • ports: phalcon 5.1.4
  • ports: php 8.0.27
  • ports: sqlite 3.40.1
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.9
  • ports: unbound 1.17.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.7.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-01-2023
2 • submitter: Rolfie

OPNsense

Reacties (2)

westlym 18 januari 2023 21:23
volgens mij wordt de plugin van crowdsec ook hiermee gefikst. ik had de afgelopen maand of sinds het laatste update problemen hiermee. er werd via crowdsec bijna niks meer geblokkeerd. dus ik hoop dat het nu gefikst is.
beerse 19 januari 2023 08:47
Omdat het mij bij andere netwerk-gebaseerde diensten opviel dat ze geen IPv6 ondersteunden, ben ik hier even op zoek gegaan. Gelukkig wordt IPv6 hier zo goed mogelijk ondersteund: https://docs.opnsense.org/manual/ipv6.html?highlight=ipv6

Natuurlijk, het is een heel OS vol gehangen met verschillende netwerk diensten en daarmee ook afhankelijk van de IPv6 ondersteuning van die software. Maar ze doen hun best, zo ver dat het op de website niet eens meer als speciaal wordt gezien.

