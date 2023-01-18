Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.11 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

This will be the end of life release for the 22.7 series with only a small number of reliability updates. Upgrades to 23.1-RC1 are possible from the development version of this release. We do expect an online update for RC2 next week.

The final 23.1 release will be on January 26. As always the upgrade path from the community version will be added as a hotfix shortly after the final release annoucement is published. However, this time around LibreSSL will no longer update and must be switched to the OpenSSL flavour prior to the upgrade.