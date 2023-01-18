Oracle heeft de derde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed guru running the FreeBSD loader on older Intel CPUs without unrestricted guest support (bug #21332)

GUI: Fixed virtual machines grouping when VM was created or modified in command line (bugs #11500, #20933)

GUI: Introduced generic changes in settings dialogs

VirtioNet: Fixed broken network after loading saved state (bug #21172)

Storage: Added support for increasing the size of the following VMDK image variants: monolithicFlat, monolithicSparse, twoGbMaxExtentSparse, twoGbMaxExtentFlat

VBoxManage: Added missing --directory switch for guestcontrol mktemp command

Mouse Integration: Guest was provided with extended host mouse state (bug #21139)

DnD: Introduced generic improvements

Guest Control: Fixed handling creation mode for temporary directories (bug #21394)

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for building UEK7 kernel on Oracle Linux 8

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 9.1 kernel

Windows Host: Fixed support for VM autostart (bug #21349)

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.2 for vboxvideo

Audio: The "--audio" option in VBoxManage is now marked as deprecated; please use "--audio-driver" and "--audio-enabled" instead. This will allow more flexibility when changing the driver and/or controlling the audio functionality