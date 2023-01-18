Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.6

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de derde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed guru running the FreeBSD loader on older Intel CPUs without unrestricted guest support (bug #21332)
  • GUI: Fixed virtual machines grouping when VM was created or modified in command line (bugs #11500, #20933)
  • GUI: Introduced generic changes in settings dialogs
  • VirtioNet: Fixed broken network after loading saved state (bug #21172)
  • Storage: Added support for increasing the size of the following VMDK image variants: monolithicFlat, monolithicSparse, twoGbMaxExtentSparse, twoGbMaxExtentFlat
  • VBoxManage: Added missing --directory switch for guestcontrol mktemp command
  • Mouse Integration: Guest was provided with extended host mouse state (bug #21139)
  • DnD: Introduced generic improvements
  • Guest Control: Fixed handling creation mode for temporary directories (bug #21394)
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for building UEK7 kernel on Oracle Linux 8
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 9.1 kernel
  • Windows Host: Fixed support for VM autostart (bug #21349)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.2 for vboxvideo
  • Audio: The "--audio" option in VBoxManage is now marked as deprecated; please use "--audio-driver" and "--audio-enabled" instead. This will allow more flexibility when changing the driver and/or controlling the audio functionality

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2023 07:06 26

18-01-2023 • 07:06

26

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

22-01 VirtualBox 7.1.6 9
15-10 VirtualBox 7.1.4 2
28-09 VirtualBox 7.1.2 12
11-09 VirtualBox 7.1.0 10
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.1.0 bèta 1 1
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.20 11
05-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.18 9
04-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.16 27
01-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.14 36
10-'23 VirtualBox 7.0.12 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
26
26
11
1
0
13
Wijzig sortering
beerse
18 januari 2023 12:35
Omdat ik onlangs zakelijk ben bijgepraat over zakelijke licenties van oracle producten en hier bij een oracle product duidelijk 'gpl' zie staan ben ik even in de details gedoken:

Ja, volgens https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Licensing_FAQ is de basis van VirtualBox in de GPL licentie. Maar let op: Alle andere onderdelen, zoals het extentie pack dat je al heel snel wilt, hebben een andere licentie!

Hoe lang zal het nog duren voordat Oracle ook deze licentie naar zich toe getrokken heeft en de markt over gaat op een 'libre-virtualbox'? Hierbij moet ik vooral denken aan Java en OpenOffice. Of heb ik iets gemist en is dat er al een tijdje?
i-chat @beerse18 januari 2023 16:32
het komt misschien een beetje rot over, maar volgens mij ben je een beetje laat met deze realisatie,

virtualbox is al jaren en jaren en jaren in de greep van oracle, heel erg in het begin waren er nog wat poginen om met dezelfde api een opensource extention-pack te bouwen waar bijvoorbeeld RDP werdt vervangen door een libVNC interface, en waar een nogal ingewikkelde USB-hack werd geprobeerd.

maar uiteindelijk zijn er gewoon betere producten, op windows doe ik dan vooral op vmware workstation, op mac aan paralels alleen voor linux ken ik geen echt goede vervangers, aan de serverkant zou ik gewoon lekker inzetten op prooxmox,

en dan hebben we het eigenlijk nog niet eens over de vraag waarom je in 2023 uberhaubt een vm-product nodig hebt, ik zou het merendeel liever gewoon op docker draaien, omdat dit een hoop complexiteit wegneemt.

kortom virtualbox is eigenlijk helemaal niet zo interessant meer behalve voor die paar niche dingen die doorgaans wel zonder extentionpack kunnen als het moet,

maar goed, vbox is wellicht nog wél heel handig bij prototyping, en als je dat zakelijk doet dan zit je inderdaad vast aan die licentie. (maar goed, dan verdien je geld met software, dus dan kun je daar ook prima voor betalen... je verwacht immers ook niet dat de huur van je kantoorpand ineens naar 1500 verlaagd wordt omdat je dat ook voor je huis betaalt, en dus niet die 6800 pm
GeroldM @i-chat19 januari 2023 04:33
Volgens het youtube-kanaal "Dave's Garage", is het qua performance niet zo goed gesteld als het gaat over Docker. Dave is een gepensioneerde Microsoft Windows ontwikkelaar welke positief word herinnerd door Bill Gates.

Anyhow, hij vuurde benchmark tests uit op dezelfde server (een "stevige" ThreadRipper setup) in Windows en Linux, via bare-metal, via VMs en via Docker.

VMs hadden een performance verlies tov bare-metal en dat lag gemiddeld tussen de 2 tot 3 procent. De Docker tests resulteerde in performance verlies tussen de 5 en 15 procent. Iemand die een heel bekend gevoel heeft met een computer is in staat om een verschil van 3% in performace op te merken. Een verschil van 5% merken de meeste personen die vanuit hun beroep veel met computers werken. 15%...dat merkt iedereen en zijn/haar grootmoeder.

Iets wat ikzelf ook niet had verwacht, aangezien Docker zich nestelt in lagen waarbij je juist heel veel efficientie zou verwachten. Docker steekt namelijk wel logisch in elkaar. Maar het blijkt dus dat Docker qua efficientie stiekum toch meer steken laat vallen dan VMs.

Gelukkig is Docker niet de enige vorm van 'container'-software. Het concept is ook helemaal niet nieuw, het bestaat al tientallen jaren. Niet precies in de vorm zoals Docker dat doet, maar het zijn wel degelijk containers met alle voor- en nadelen die Docker containers dus ook hebben.

Zelf ben ik eens meer tijd in ProxMox gaan steken en deze maakt het draaien van VMs erg makkelijk. Is ook erg efficient, maar valt tevens ook behoorlijk te automatiseren (opschalen/neerschalen, backups en zoveel meer). Er is echter ook een optie aanwezig om LXC containers (Linux) rechtstreeks in te zetten.

Het maken van LXC containers is in principe niet eens zo heel verschillend van Docker, LXC is gratis en betsaat dus al behoorlijk wat langer dan Docker. Maar goed, Tegenwoordig draait een heleboel software op een node structuur. Zet een node op in een LXC container en gebruik daarna ProxMox om deze node te dupliceren en te draaien in de aantallen die je op je (thuis)server(s) nodig hebt.

Geen ge-emmer met "deze VM is niet helemaal hetzelfde als de andere", alles gebaseerd op 1 basis VM (of node).

Docker heeft als voordeel dat het gebruik ervan redelijk gemakkelijk is. Dat is bij LXC dus minder. Maar als performance dus een keiharde eis in je omgeving is, lees jezelf dan eerst in over andere container software dan Docker, want de verliezen op dat gebied zijn dus te hoog mijns inziens. En als je door de Docker performance verliezen meer Cloud-server capacieteit moet inhuren, dan kan al gauw enkele duizenden euros op jaarbasis schelen voor een bedrijf.

Docker is populair omdat het het werk van de administrateur(s) vereenvoudigt. Maar als je de extra kosten in je IT-budget moet gaan verdedigen... En mocht je slimmer zijn en met alternatieve container-software aan de slag kan, welke veel minder last van performance verliezen heeft, dan scoor je meteen flink wat hoger bij beoordelingen.

Kostenbesparingen op cloud server capaciteit gaat veel sneller een ding worden, want wie denkt dat de abonnementsprijzen voor cloud-diensten niet jaarlijks omhoog gaan, die gaat zijn (economische) vingers behoorlijk branden en dat zal sneller gaan dan iedereen verwacht. Allemaal onderdeel van de 'mainframe-mentaliteit' die cloud-bedrijven meer en meer ten toon stellen.

Staar je dus vooral niet blind op Docker. VMs hebben hun nut, net zoals containers dat hebben. Diegenen die beide concepten zo efficient en performant mogelijk weten neer te zetten staan al gauw hoger op de ladder dan diegene die zich alleen bezighouden met de trendy software.
rbr320 @i-chat18 januari 2023 21:23
maar uiteindelijk zijn er gewoon betere producten, op windows doe ik dan vooral op vmware workstation, op mac aan paralels alleen voor linux ken ik geen echt goede vervangers, aan de serverkant zou ik gewoon lekker inzetten op prooxmox,
Een kleine aanvulling/correctie hierop, net hoe je het bekijkt: Proxmox maakt voor VM's gebruik van KVM, de hypervisor die in de Linux kernel zit ingebakken. Deze zit ook gewoon in de kernel op je Linux desktop en er zijn meerdere GUI applicaties voor te vinden. De meest eenvoudige, zowel in gebruik als functionaliteit, is waarschijnlijk Gnome Boxes, die vooral goed integreert met een op Gnome gebaseerde desktop omgeving. Wil je iets krachtigers dan kom je waarschijnlijk uit bij virt-manager.

Zie hier een lijst met VM management software voor Linux. Het meeste daarvan werkt met KVM, al dan niet via libvirt.
rubenvb @beerse18 januari 2023 13:02
Voor Java hebben ze dit al deels gedaan (voor oudere releases die ze dan achter een betalende license scharten):
https://www.oracle.com/nl...gies/javase/jdk-faqs.html

OpenOffice heeft Sun/Oracle afgestaan aan de Apache foundation, waaruit dan de nog steeds actief ontwikkelde en door oa Collabora vermarkte LibreOffice is naastgekomen (tijdslijn kan hier wel iets anders liggen dan wat ik hier vertel, maar doet er voor het Oracle gedeelte niet veel toe).

VirtualBox is al sinds de Oracle overname zo gelicensed. Als ze ermee ophouden, tja, dan ofwel komt er een LibreVBox ofwel houdt het gewoon op te bestaan, want Virtualbox heeft tegenwoordig nu wel geen wow features om over naar huis te schrijven. Gelet op ontwikkelingen in Qemu/KVM, VMware voor persoonlijke of betalende zakelijke gebruikers en HyperV alsook het Linux Subsystem for Windows heeft het zijn bestaansreden wat verloren.

VirtualBox voelt voor mij waanzinnig sloom en onafgewerkt voor de keren dat het ik laatst nog geprobeerd heb ter vergelijking. VMware Workstation en Qemu/KVM bieden me eigenlijk alles wat ik van een VM verwacht.
beerse
@rubenvb18 januari 2023 17:48
Wat ik bedoel met libre-virtualbox is dat er wel een OpenJava is waar voor zover ik weet helemaal geen oracle code in zit en dus ook qua licentie vrij is van oracle. Zo ook libreOffice, dat heeft zich iets meer in het open afgespeeld. De oracle-versie/variant heet inderdaad nog steeds OpenOffice en heeft formeel een apache licentie. Blijkbaar laat oracle het product virtualbox nog los genoeg dat er geen beboefte is om het oracle-vrij te maken.

En ja, waar Java en OpenOffice de grootste (vrije) versies/varianten in hun soort waren, is VirtualBox een kleine speler naast bijvoorbeeld VMware en Hyper-V en ook KVM en tot op zekere hoogte misschien ook wel de container constructies zoals docker. En het is misschien te veel een niche in de automatisering, een te kleine markt en te veel vrij bruikbare systemen.
rubenvb @beerse18 januari 2023 19:05
OpenOffice heeft nooit "Oracle code" bevat en is maar heel kort "de oracle-versie/variant" geweest. Oracle heeft er officieel niets meer mee te maken, de code is integraal overgedragen aan het Apache Project, wat hoegenaamd niets met Oracle te maken heeft.

Ik zou VirtualBox nu ook geen kleine speler noemen. Het is de enige cross-platform open source virtualisatie software van enige betekenis. Qemu op platformen anders dan Linux is vrij beperkt, en de rest is niet open. Er gebeurt gewoon geen wezenlijke ontwikkeling meer, of toch niet die je als consument merkt (bvb M1 support, betere performance, betere virtuele GPU driver, terug de "seamless" integratie van WIndows vensters in LInux die werkte met Windows 7 etc.).
beerse
@rubenvb18 januari 2023 19:52
Over Open-Office en dat het van Oracle is, was of is-geweest wil ik mij niet branden. Wel weet ik dat LibreOffice is ontstaan in de periode dat Oracle Sun heeft opgeslokt en alle open-source producten die onder de sun paraplu huisden 1 voor 1 heeft bekeken en in zich heeft opgenomen en daarna eventueel weer heeft afgestaan. Oracle heeft dat naar mijn idee heel bewust in een bepaalde volgorde gedaan en per product gekeken hoe de markt en de opensource gemeenschap er op reageerde en daar uit geleerd hoe het met de volgende producten te doen.
GeroldM @beerse18 januari 2023 13:19
Kan ik beamen. Oracle is een partij waar je het liefst niets mee te maken hebt. Nu moet ik zeggen dat bij het uitvoeren van (dezelfde) interne regressietesten op zowel SQL Server 2019 en Oracle 19c op gelijkwaardige bare-metal servers, Oracle tests gemiddeld 15 minuten sneller waren uitgevoerd dan op SQL Server.

Onze software ondersteund beide database producten. We zijn dus wel bekend met de sales-afdeling van Oracle. Een bijzonder onprettige groep van mensen, om het heel zacht uit te drukken.

SQL Server is verre van sloom, begrijp me goed. Maar de omgevingen waarin onze software moet werken is alle tijdswinst die in elk proces geboekt kan worden "goud" waard. Vandaar dat er dus nog altijd de wens is om Oracle te blijven ondersteunen voor die bedrijven die heel veel klanten moeten bedienen.

In vergelijking is de sales-afdeling van Microsoft veel schappelijker en vriendelijker dan dezelfde afdeling van Oracle.
beerse
@GeroldM18 januari 2023 17:52
Ach, eind vorige eeuw werkte ik bij een bedrijf dat een software ontwikkeling had op een oracle databas, toen oracle rdbms versie 6 of 7 of zo. Dat werd toen al te duur qua licentie. In die tijd hebben we daar MySql gevonden, bij een klein ontwikkel clubje in Zweden. Omdat we een bepaalde functionaliteit nodig hadden zijn er vanuit ons bedrijf een aantal ontwikkelaars naar Zweden afgereisd om er voor te zorgen dat onze wensen in de code ontwikkelt werden en er onderdeel van werden. Daarna is MySQL de database machine van onze ontwikkeling geworden, dat scheelde een bak aan licenties.

Als er nog wat van draait zal het mij niets verbazen als het nu ook met mariadb draait. Nog zo'n voorbeeld van een ontwikkeling waar een oracle stempeltje een vork in de ontwikkeling heeft gemaakt.
Dijkertje 18 januari 2023 21:08
Waarom zou je dit nog gebruiken als er Hyper V zit in Windows 10/11 vanaf Pro?
Heb zelf VirtualBox ook een tijdje geprobeerd, maar vind het zwaar onstabiel t.o.v. HyperV.
Jogai @Dijkertje19 januari 2023 12:59
Ik heb de laatste linux kernel, kan ik dan ook Hyper-V gebruiken?
Dijkertje @Jogai19 januari 2023 13:45
Dat durf ik niet te zeggen. Maar het is wel mogelijk om Linux distro's te installeren in HyperV.
Anoniem: 24916 18 januari 2023 18:00
Iemand die weet of je gemakkelijk een virtuele omgeving van Windows 11 in VirtualBox als image op nieuwe computers kan plaatsen? En hoe gaat dat het simpelst?

Zo hoef je maar 1 virtuele omgeving van Windows 11 op en top te houden en ben je op een nieuwe computer erg snel klaar.
Anoniem: 80910 @Anoniem: 2491618 januari 2023 20:28
Je kunt ook win11 in de cloud nemen, altijd up to date en beschikbaar
Anoniem: 24916 @Anoniem: 8091019 januari 2023 11:43
Het doel is om een nieuwe PC of laptop in enkele minuten klaar te hebben i.p.v. lang bezig te zijn met een schone installatie...
Dus de image op een nieuwe PC/laptop zetten en wat is de makkelijkste manier/kan het?
Anoniem: 80910 @Anoniem: 2491619 januari 2023 12:41
Waarom maak je niet 1 image, ik weet niet meer of dat kan, ten tijde van win98 wel, maar nu installeerd ie drivers, en als je dan verkeerde drivers hebt voor verschillende systemen weet ik niet of dat goed gaat werken. Ik dacht wel dat je een automatisch installeer script kon gebruiken
Anoniem: 24916 @Anoniem: 8091020 januari 2023 22:24
Ik heb ook 1 image, maar mijn vraag is dus of dat ook met een virtuele installatie kan met dit programma...
Verkeerde drivers is geen probleem in Windows 8, 10 en 11.
Jogai @Anoniem: 2491618 januari 2023 21:23
Gewoon je images mee kopieren. Maar als dat je hoofd os is zou ik het liever zonder prestatieverlies draaien op de echte machine
Anoniem: 24916 @Jogai19 januari 2023 11:43
Zie uitleg hierboven, zo te lezen komt het niet duidelijk genoeg over.
Jogai @Anoniem: 2491619 januari 2023 13:06
Met image bedoel ik je VM-image. Dus je vdi waar alles in zit. Maar nogmaals ik zou het niet aanraden als je vervolgens altijd virtueel werkt. Dan kan je beter tijd investeren om je setup te automatiseren. Een nieuwe pc/laptop komt vaak met een voorgeinstalleerde windows, en anders is win11 installeren vanaf een snelle usb stick ook zo gedaan. Als je dan je setup scripts draait heb je het beste van 2 werelden. Schone installatie, maar wel je programma's klaar om te starten.
Anoniem: 24916 @Jogai20 januari 2023 22:29
Je draait Windows 11 in dit programma virtueel, past die helemaal naar wens aan en wilt dan dit bestand (image) op andere systemen zetten inderdaad.
Ik wil dus NOOIT virtueel werken, alleen om de installatie up-to-date te houden en te optimaliseren. Daarna komt hij steeds als gewone image op systemen te staan en gaan dan naar klaten. Dus alsof het een schone installatie is, helemaal perfect, maar dan in een paar min. klaar.
Windows 11 even snel installeren is inderdaad zo gedaan, maar mijn 10tallen aanpassingen, andere software, Office al voorgeïnstalleerd, enz... enz... Hier ben ik vele uren mee bezig en door een image ben ik nu in 30 min. volledig klaar en is het systeem echt top. Jouw manier is nog altijd veel te tijdrovend, ik werk al vele vele jaren op deze manier en scheelt mij 100den uren per jaar.
Mijn vraag is dus of dat ook met een virtuele image kan.
Jogai @Anoniem: 2491621 januari 2023 09:33
scheelt mij 100den uren per jaar.
Heb je zo vaak een nieuw systeem dan?

Maar misschien is NTlite dan iets voor je. Je maakt dan een installatie met updates, je programma's en andere customizations. Je moet dan nog wel je setup uitvoeren wat natuurlijk iets meer tijd kost. Voordeel is wel dat je je software en data gescheiden houdt.

Een image zoals jij beschrijft is inclusief (tijdelijke) data waardoor je nooit meer echt een schoon systeem hebt, maar door het direct op de hardware te doen heb je geen performance verlies. Dit kan niet met virtualbox maar met VHD(x) native boot, wat volgens mij een onderdeel van windows is.
Anoniem: 24916 @Jogai23 januari 2023 09:58
Iedere dag wel meerdere, ik verkoop kant en klare PCs en die wil ik letterlijk perfect naar de klant overdragen.

NTlite komt nog niet in de buurt van wat ik allemaal aanpas en toevoeg, verre weg van...

Mjin image is juist enorm schoon, volledig schoon geïnstalleerd, uitbreiden met alles dat ik op ieder systeem wil hebben en dan de meer dan 100 wijzigingen en toevoegingen waar de klant ook echt iets aan heeft. Er zijn geen programma's op geïnstalleerd en weer verwijderd, geen oude troep van jaren terug, geen tijdelijke bestanden door internet gebruik, geen oude accounts, geen ...........

Al jaren doe ik dit met enorm veel tijdwinst.

Ik ga VHD(x) eens bekijken, thnx
(edit) zo snel even bekeken, maar ook dit is niet wat ik zoek helaas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 24916 op 23 juli 2024 14:03]

Jogai @Anoniem: 2491623 januari 2023 11:56
Nu snap ik het pas; Denk dat je richting Deployment Image Servicing and Management moet, met een .WIM of .FFU image.
Anoniem: 24916 @Jogai23 januari 2023 17:32
Daar heb ik dan weer geen kaas van gegeten, maar volgens mij ooit gelezen dat dat ook voor hele standaard installaties is en dat je lang niet alles kan doen wat ik al in mijn image heb zitten die ik al vele 100den keren heb gebruikt en af en toe weer up-to-date maak en bijwerk en optimaliseer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq