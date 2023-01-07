Versie 1.0.87 van Ventoy is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zelfstartende USB-sticks worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met 1056 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Ventoy 1.0.87:
- Add
return to previous menuin secondary boot menu for convenience.
- Add
maxvalue for screen resolution option in theme plugin. Notes
- Fix the bug when
F2browse and boot VHD/VHDX files in an extend logic partition.
- Fix the menu title of
F5Tools ---> Power ---> $VTLANG_POWER_REBOOT_EFIFW
- Support BSD style for .md5/.sha1/.sh256/.sha512 checksum file. (#2112)
- Support
VENTOY_CHECKSUMfile for checksum value match. Notes
- Disable Fn hotkeys in autoinstall/persistence/wim select menu.
- Fix the blank item in the last of Language select menu.
- Fix the menu display issue when use persistence (VTLANG_NO_PERSISTENCE).
- Add support for Lenovo Product Recovery iso file.
- Add support for Dell PER ISO. (#2113)
- grub2 mode supports Porteus ISO file.
- Fix the file path when file checksum in
F2browse mode.
- Add new menu languages
- languages.json update