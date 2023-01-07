Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.87

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Versie 1.0.87 van Ventoy is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zelfstartende USB-sticks worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met 1056 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.87:
  • Add return to previous menu in secondary boot menu for convenience.
  • Add max value for screen resolution option in theme plugin. Notes
  • Fix the bug when F2 browse and boot VHD/VHDX files in an extend logic partition.
  • Fix the menu title of F5 Tools ---> Power ---> $VTLANG_POWER_REBOOT_EFIFW
  • Support BSD style for .md5/.sha1/.sh256/.sha512 checksum file. (#2112)
  • Support VENTOY_CHECKSUM file for checksum value match. Notes
  • Disable Fn hotkeys in autoinstall/persistence/wim select menu.
  • Fix the blank item in the last of Language select menu.
  • Fix the menu display issue when use persistence (VTLANG_NO_PERSISTENCE).
  • Add support for Lenovo Product Recovery iso file.
  • Add support for Dell PER ISO. (#2113)
  • grub2 mode supports Porteus ISO file.
  • Fix the file path when file checksum in F2 browse mode.
  • Add new menu languages
  • languages.json update

Ventoy 1.0.64

Versienummer 1.0.87
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.87
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-01-2023 • 12:39

07-01-2023 • 12:39

3

Bron: Ventoy

Reacties (3)

DieMitchell 7 januari 2023 18:42
zit nog te wachten tot ik in secure boot kan gebruiken zonder dat "enroll_this_key" bestandje
sus @DieMitchell8 januari 2023 00:11
Absoluut! Dat is echt het *enige* wat ik mis
- peter - 7 januari 2023 13:59
Versie nummer in bovenstaande changelog is nog de oude, maar de content klopt.

