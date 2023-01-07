Versie 1.0.87 van Ventoy is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zelfstartende USB-sticks worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met 1056 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.87: Add return to previous menu in secondary boot menu for convenience.

in secondary boot menu for convenience. Add max value for screen resolution option in theme plugin. Notes

value for screen resolution option in theme plugin. Notes Fix the bug when F2 browse and boot VHD/VHDX files in an extend logic partition.

browse and boot VHD/VHDX files in an extend logic partition. Fix the menu title of F5 Tools ---> Power ---> $VTLANG_POWER_REBOOT_EFIFW

Support BSD style for .md5/.sha1/.sh256/.sha512 checksum file. (#2112)

Support VENTOY_CHECKSUM file for checksum value match. Notes

file for checksum value match. Notes Disable Fn hotkeys in autoinstall/persistence/wim select menu.

Fix the blank item in the last of Language select menu.

Fix the menu display issue when use persistence (VTLANG_NO_PERSISTENCE).

Add support for Lenovo Product Recovery iso file.

Add support for Dell PER ISO. (#2113)

grub2 mode supports Porteus ISO file.

Fix the file path when file checksum in F2 browse mode.

browse mode. Add new menu languages

languages.json update