Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 108.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 108 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 108 draaien processen van tabbladen die op de achtergrond draaien nu onder Windows 11 in een efficiëntere modus, kan de process manager via een sneltoets worden opgeroepen en is de frame scheduling verbeterd, wat een hogere MotionMark-score oplevert. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Import maps, which allow web pages to control the behavior of JavaScript imports, are now enabled by default.
  • Processes used for background tabs now use efficiency mode on Windows 11 to limit resource use.
  • The Shift+Esc keyboard shortcut now opens the Process Manager, offering a way to quickly identify processes that are using too many resources.
  • Improved frame scheduling when under load; this substantially improves Firefox’s MotionMark scores.
Fixed
  • Firefox now supports properly color correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles.
  • Support for non-English characters when saving and printing PDF forms.
  • The bookmarks toolbar's default "Only show on New Tab" state works correctly for blank new tabs. As before, you can change the bookmark toolbar's behavior using the toolbar context menu.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Firefox now supports the WebMIDI API and a new experimental mechanism for controlling access to dangerous capabilities.
Developer

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 108.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-12-2022 22:14
26 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

13-12-2022 • 22:14

26

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0.1 7
04-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (26)

-Moderatie-faq
26
25
11
1
0
8
Wijzig sortering
Azbest 14 december 2022 03:09
Geweldig initiatief, eindelijk inzage in die nasty achtergrond processen. Overigens best schrikken!
Bux666 @Azbest14 december 2022 09:17
De Task Manager zit al zeker een half jaar in Firefox hoor. Maar nu is die makkelijker te benaderen (Shift + Esc).
Azbest @Bux66614 december 2022 14:54
Het is dat ik het hier toevallig las, dat soort features mogen naar mijn idee best wat meer benadrukt worden. Voor mij nuttiger als een hele tour over 'geweldige' UI updates.
PhilipsFan 14 december 2022 12:41
Hier stond een knetterende vloek

Sorry, ik ben een beetje pissed. Deze versie van Firefox zet de standaard zoekmachine ongevraagd weer op Google. Waardoor er nu weer een paar zoektermen aan mijn Google profiel zijn toegevoegd die daar beter niet hadden kunnen staan.

Maar, hopelijk heeft Mozilla hier weer een flinke steekpenning betaling voor opgestreken. Jammer van de betrouwbaarheid.
thomas_n @PhilipsFan14 december 2022 12:48
Welk OS gebruik je? Hier op Kubuntu met Firefox rechtstreeks van Mozilla gebeurde dit namelijk niet.
PhilipsFan @thomas_n14 december 2022 13:01
Sorry, dit was op Windows.

En ja Tweakers, jullie kunnen me rustig downmodden als je dat nodig vindt. Maar mijn post is bedoeld als waarschuwing. Als je op Windows je Firefox update naar 108 en je had een andere zoekmachine ingesteld omdat je niet wilt dat Google data over je verzamelt, dan moet je dus even opletten. De kans is namelijk best groot dat je het over het hoofd ziet en Google weer wat extra over je weet.
DLXZ @PhilipsFan14 december 2022 13:24
Bij mij niet, w11pro, duck nog steeds standard
Wouterie @PhilipsFan14 december 2022 14:16
Oh, hier niet hoor, nog steeds Ecosia.
duizend @PhilipsFan14 december 2022 16:47
Hier is geen Google te bekennen. Standaardzoekmachine en alle andere zoekmachines zijn onveranderd. En ook op Windows.
1DMKIIN @PhilipsFan16 december 2022 19:27
Deze versie van Firefox zet de standaard zoekmachine ongevraagd weer op Google. Waardoor er nu weer een paar zoektermen aan mijn Google profiel zijn toegevoegd die daar beter niet hadden kunnen staan.
Firefox 108.0.1 brengt enen fix ;)
dvanmaanen @PhilipsFan14 december 2022 14:41
Dat heb ik op mijn fedora machine ook. Daar wordt de start pag telkens op een fedora web pag gezet. Ik heb het opgegeven om dat telkens te wijzigen.
beerse
@dvanmaanen15 december 2022 11:11
Het is goed mogelijk dat deze instelling uit de fedora installatie/update methode komt. Misschien daar ook eens kijken als je er last van hebt.
willemb2 @PhilipsFan15 december 2022 12:01
Dit is een bug die wordt onderzocht. Het lijkt te gebeuren als je in het verleden je hele profile of iig het bestandje search.json.mozlz4 gekopieerd hebt van een ander systeem. Bron.
Mitsuko
14 december 2022 11:23
Firefox now supports properly color correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles.
Ter verduidelijking:
  • Dit werd al ondersteund maar de ondersteuning stond standaard uit (behalve in Nightly): gfx.color_management.enablev4 in about:config. Enige wijziging is dus dat de ondersteuning standaard is aangezet.
  • ICC profiles worden nog steeds niet ondersteund in PDF bestanden. De ingebouwde ondersteuning voor PDF gaat via pdf.js en die decodeert plaatjes handmatig (en zet de gedecodeerde pixelwaarden vervolgens in een canvas element), dus de code van Firefox wordt niet gebruikt. Misschien kan dit op termijn via de ImageDecoder API gedaan worden, maar die ondersteunt Firefox nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mitsuko op 25 juli 2024 01:01]

DoITdigital 14 december 2022 07:38
Je hebt zo een paar GB met 6 tabs. Falcon browser doet dit een stuk beter. Volgens mij Linux only.
KingLeaf @DoITdigital14 december 2022 09:45
Empty memory is wasted memory.
Snap niet dat mensen steeds in de val trappen van "deze browser gebruikt minder ram" Als je ram echt nodig hebt dat zien browsers vaak gewoon af van gebruikte ram door achtergrond tabs uit ram te halen.
Azbest @KingLeaf14 december 2022 14:58
Niet helemaal, Firefox is best greedy geworden wat geheugen betreft. Heb vaak genoeg gezien met 8gb RAM setups dat andere processen weg gedrukt worden naar swap. Gelukkig is er browser.tabs.unloadOnLowMemory om het geheel wat in bedwang te krijgen.
Jogai @DoITdigital14 december 2022 09:57
Falkon bedoel je? Kijk ook eens naar Ladybird, gebruikt nog minder...
beerse
@DoITdigital15 december 2022 11:16
Als je meerdere schermen en tabs open hebt staan en ze kunnen onderling de gegevens gebruiken, dan heb je al snel minder geheugen nodig.
Maar als de beveiliging zegt dat elk scherm en elke tab eigen (en afgeschermd) geheugen moet gebruiken, dan wordt het geheugen gebruik al snel veel meer.

En dan is er nog de manier waarop de pagina wordt opgebouwd: Als je minder geheugen gebruikt, zal er bij het scrollen al snel nog even snel wat van internet gehaald moeten worden, wat dan weer buiten beeld gescrold weer wordt opgeruimd.
Tel daar bij het gebruik van pre-fetch en dergelijke: Dat werkt versnellend maar gebruikt dus ook geheugen.

Het is maar net de vraag wat beter is, het is maar net waar je de beschikking over hebt: veel geheugen of veel bandbreedte (en een lage ping tijd).
Chris_147 14 december 2022 14:44
WebMIDI: leuk, hebben we eindelijk geen Chrome(ium) meer nodig voor online muziek maken
Al Capino 14 december 2022 19:36
Ik had ook als standaard duckduckgo.
Mijn zoontje zocht een plaatje, ineens google resultaten.
Had ik al een hele tijd niet meer gezien. Het lijkt bij sommige gebruikers inderdaad teruggezet te worden.

Sponsorgeld?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Al Capino op 25 juli 2024 01:01]

erikmvh @Al Capino16 december 2022 04:39
Die eend kwaakt nog steeds bij mij, Windows-gebruiker.
Bux666 @pieterboes14 december 2022 09:20
Precies hetzelfde zei je bij de 107.0 release ook. Toen was mijn antwoord
Firefox hanteert een 4-wekelijkse release cyclus sinds 2020. Dat is o.a. gedaan om bij te blijven bij Google's Chrome browser. De major releases staan vast: op 13 december komt versie 108.0 uit.
Zie deze Wikipedia Firefox version history pagina.
dus je wist dat deze op de 13e uitkwam. Chrome/Chromium hanteert ook zo'n cyclus. Wat is nu je punt?
JanW @Bux66614 december 2022 10:16
En bij 102.0 en bij 97.x dezelfde reactie. Sommige mensen reageren alleen maar om te reageren, niet om inhoudelijk iets toe te voegen. :z
Wouterie @JanW14 december 2022 14:17
In een flink aantal gevallen kun je de eerste reacties kopiëren en plakken van de vorige update.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq