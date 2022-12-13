Mozilla heeft versie 108 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 108 draaien processen van tabbladen die op de achtergrond draaien nu onder Windows 11 in een efficiëntere modus, kan de process manager via een sneltoets worden opgeroepen en is de frame scheduling verbeterd, wat een hogere MotionMark-score oplevert. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Import maps, which allow web pages to control the behavior of JavaScript imports, are now enabled by default.

Processes used for background tabs now use efficiency mode on Windows 11 to limit resource use.

The Shift + Esc keyboard shortcut now opens the Process Manager, offering a way to quickly identify processes that are using too many resources.

Improved frame scheduling when under load; this substantially improves Firefox's MotionMark scores. Fixed Firefox now supports properly color correcting images tagged with ICCv4 profiles.

Support for non-English characters when saving and printing PDF forms.

The bookmarks toolbar's default "Only show on New Tab" state works correctly for blank new tabs. As before, you can change the bookmark toolbar's behavior using the toolbar context menu.

Various security fixes. Changed Firefox now supports the WebMIDI API and a new experimental mechanism for controlling access to dangerous capabilities. Developer Developer Information

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 108.0 voor macOS (Fries)