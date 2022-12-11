Versie 3.14 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.12. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.14:
- Fixed problems with local file location move on complete not starting after optional redundant hash-checking
- Several work-arounds to v1+v2 dual-protocol connection logic to prevent cycling in some remote clients
- No peer v1/v2 cross-connect if current connection has DL/UL traffic or interest, and is non-Tixati or v2
- Fixed minor problems with Windows rich-text view wrapping, scrollbar updating, and visibility logic
- Several RSS compatibility updates, also better handling of HTTP code 308 redirects
- Minor fix to IPv6 raw-IP host name handling for trackers, RSS, and WebUI binding
- Eliminated empty channels list popup reminder window
- Crash reporter upgrades, including better exception details and stack unwinder for Windows builds
- Minor tweaks to some GUI components
- Major updates to HTTP server that powers WebUI, including updated SSL/TLS libraries
- Updated IP-location tables