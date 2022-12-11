Software-update: Tixati 3.14

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.14 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.12. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.14:
  • Fixed problems with local file location move on complete not starting after optional redundant hash-checking
  • Several work-arounds to v1+v2 dual-protocol connection logic to prevent cycling in some remote clients
  • No peer v1/v2 cross-connect if current connection has DL/UL traffic or interest, and is non-Tixati or v2
  • Fixed minor problems with Windows rich-text view wrapping, scrollbar updating, and visibility logic
  • Several RSS compatibility updates, also better handling of HTTP code 308 redirects
  • Minor fix to IPv6 raw-IP host name handling for trackers, RSS, and WebUI binding
  • Eliminated empty channels list popup reminder window
  • Crash reporter upgrades, including better exception details and stack unwinder for Windows builds
  • Minor tweaks to some GUI components
  • Major updates to HTTP server that powers WebUI, including updated SSL/TLS libraries
  • Updated IP-location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-12-2022 18:52 18

11-12-2022 • 18:52

18

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
24-08 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
05-'23 Tixati 3.19 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
18
18
4
1
0
9
Wijzig sortering
carlo 11 december 2022 20:27
Hoe verhoudt deze tool zich tegen andere tools zoals qBittorrent?
vlijmenfileer @carlo12 december 2022 19:17
Dit dingetje heeft een propietary license, draait alleen op Windows, en heeft zotezien geen search.

Vergerlijk qBittorrent: GPL, draait op alle belangrijke platforms, heeft search (en ook integratie mogelijk met b.v. Jackett)

Er is eigenlijk geen vergelijk.
GeroldM @vlijmenfileer12 december 2022 22:46
In zo weinig regels, zoveel onwaarheden. Moet een kunst opz zich zijn.

Software is gratis, maar geen open source. De auteur hoopt dat je deze software zo leuk vind dat je een financiele bijdrage levert.

Verder is deze client beschikbaar voor zowel Windows als Linux. Het is ook verkrijgbaar als portableapp, als dat iets belangrijks voor je is.

Search zit er wel in. Kortom het doet alles wat qbittorrent ook doet. Tixati heeft echter wel een wat ouderwets uiterlijk. Maar dat is voor een persoon als mezelf juist een voordeel dan een nadeel.

Persoonlijk vind ik deze client veruit te prefereren boven qbittorrent, Transmission en consorten. Thuis draai ik naast Windows ook Linux. Mijn Windows laptop heeft veel meer hardware resources beschikbaar dan mijn Linux laptop. Maar waar qbittorrent, Transmission en consorten de Linux laptop bijna tot stilstand krijgen, draait de Linux laptop door met Tixati.

Prioriteit van bestanden binnenhengelen is simpel ingesteld, en je hoeft je amper bezig te houden met geneuzel om bestanden zo snel mogelijk binnen te halen. Daar doet Tixati juist niet moeilijk over. Gewoon aanzetten en het gaat als een speer.

Wat ik ook opmerkte bij andere torrentclients is dat er nogal vaak "pauzes" optraden tijdens downloads. Tixati heeft daar praktisch geen last van. Dan krijg je een boel commentaar van hoe dat je <client x> instellingen moet aanpassen om dat tegen te gaan. Tixati zeurt niet, doet gewoon zijn werk.
anzaya @carlo11 december 2022 21:08
https://www.slant.co/versus/3724/3726/~qbittorrent_vs_tixati
curkey 11 december 2022 19:58
Prima tooltje voor de torrents, klein maar krachtig.
_deej_ 11 december 2022 20:43
Hopelijk wordt deze versie niet door Microsoft gezien als ongewenste software...
theobril @_deej_11 december 2022 22:09
I have some bad news for you :(
ToolBee @theobril12 december 2022 03:42
I don't. Hier geen issues. :)
mangahuisman @theobril12 december 2022 12:16
Vertel....
HermaHemie @_deej_12 december 2022 14:51
Je bent hopelijk toch wel baas van je eigen systeem?
_deej_ @HermaHemie13 december 2022 06:44
Bij m'n vorige pc kon ik eenmalig uitzetten en nooit meer de melding gekregen,helaas lukt dat niet meer met W11
HermaHemie @_deej_13 december 2022 09:45
Misschien toch maar een ander besturingssysteem overwegen als je niet eens een simpele instelling kan veranderen.
_deej_ @HermaHemie13 december 2022 19:19
Een beetje overdreven dat ik voor Tixati de complete PUA moet uitzetten, lijkt me.
HermaHemie @_deej_14 december 2022 11:50
Daar begint het mee ;)
DamageInc. 12 december 2022 00:43
*Flashbacks naar 15 jaar geleden ofzo*
ToolBee @DamageInc.12 december 2022 03:41
Dat was Kazaa! ofzo. :P
TitusV @ToolBee12 december 2022 15:05
Kazaa was p2p via FastTrack protocol, geen torrent ;)
HADES2001 @DamageInc.12 december 2022 13:24
enige flashback van 15 jaar geleden was limewire waarbij ik elke 3 maanden PC opnieuw kon instaleren. Goede oude tijd. Tixati is op zich wel een mooi programma, erg snel alleen beetje achterhaalde interface

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq