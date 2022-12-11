Versie 3.14 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 3.12. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.14: Fixed problems with local file location move on complete not starting after optional redundant hash-checking

Several work-arounds to v1+v2 dual-protocol connection logic to prevent cycling in some remote clients

No peer v1/v2 cross-connect if current connection has DL/UL traffic or interest, and is non-Tixati or v2

Fixed minor problems with Windows rich-text view wrapping, scrollbar updating, and visibility logic

Several RSS compatibility updates, also better handling of HTTP code 308 redirects

Minor fix to IPv6 raw-IP host name handling for trackers, RSS, and WebUI binding

Eliminated empty channels list popup reminder window

Crash reporter upgrades, including better exception details and stack unwinder for Windows builds

Minor tweaks to some GUI components

Major updates to HTTP server that powers WebUI, including updated SSL/TLS libraries

Updated IP-location tables