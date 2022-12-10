De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 8.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.754 titels wat er 21 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 8.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make the final 8.0 as good as possible.

Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.6.

Vulkan and OpenGL thunking optimizations.

More support for print processors.

Improved joystick control panel.

Long types printf format conversion finished.