The Wine development release 8.0-rc1 is now available
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 8.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make the final 8.0 as good as possible.What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 8.0-rc1 (total 52):
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.6.
- Vulkan and OpenGL thunking optimizations.
- More support for print processors.
- Improved joystick control panel.
- Long types printf format conversion finished.
- #28290: shell32:shelllink
- test_load_save() crashes randomly in Wine
- #36681: ws2_32/tests/sock.c fails on gentoo without IPX support
- #46649: Multiple applications need D3DXDisassembleShader() implementation (Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, The Void)
- #48105: kernel32:console fails on Japanese and Chinese Windows
- #51234: user32:clipboard test_ClipboardOwner() has a race condition with clipboard managers
- #51456: oleaut32:typelib: test_CreateTypeLib(SYS_WIN32) fails in 64-bit Wine
- #51457: The 32-bit version:install fails in 64-bit wineprefixes (now todo)
- #51780: The user32:msg output is too big in Wine
- #52507: user32:win has some spurious GetScrollInfo failures
- #52875: riched20:editor fails with the UTF-8 code page
- #52877: user32:msg
- test_dbcs_wm_char() fails in Wine in the Japanese and Chinese locales
- #52909: rpcrt4:ndr_marshall crashes on the latest Windows 8.1, 21H1 and 21H2
- #52910: mshtml:htmldoc fails on Windows with the UTF-8 codepage
- #52965: kernel32:locale
- test_GetLocaleInfoW() and test_invariant() fail on Windows in Hindi
- #52980: conhost.exe:tty
- test_tty_input() fails in most locales on Windows
- #53183: shell32:shelllink
- test_load_save() randomly fails to delete test.lnk in Wine
- #53199: dinput:force_feedback
- test_windows_gaming_input() sometimes has unexpected reference counts in Wine
- #53207: user32:msg
- test_button_messages() fails randomly in Windows and Wine
- #53208: user32:msg
- The SW_SHOWMINIMIZED test in test_messages() succeeds in Wine with fvwm
- #53211: ddraw:ddraw1 has over 255 failures on the debian11 TestBot VMs
- #53233: ddraw:ddraw1
- test_clear() has rare failures in Wine on the debian11 VM
- #53240: dinput:device8
- test_sys_mouse() has some rare failures on the TestBot VMs
- #53254: urlmon:url
- test_URLDownloadToFile_abort() sometimes fails on Windows 7+
- #53327: Ragnarok Online bad performance
- #53342: quartz:mpegaudio
- The 64-bit test_streaming_events() times out on fg-deb64
- #53530: mshtml:htmldoc
- test_editing_mode(TRUE, TRUE) sometimes fails
- #53568: 16bit applications refuse to start wine 7.15+
- #53646: Multiple installers crash in user32 (Drakan, Star Wars, Colin McRae, X-COM, etc.)
- #53678: vbscript can not compile CaseClausules that do not use a colon
- #53684: ntdll:info is broken on Windows 8 to 10 1709 in the GitLab WineTest builds
- #53686: The 64-bit kernel32:console is broken on Windows in the GitLab WineTest builds
- #53783: vbscript can not compile private const expressions
- #53814: TMUnlimiter 1.2.0.0 requires ini files with whitespace in the section to be parsed properly
- #53895: ddraw:ddraw1, ddraw:ddraw2, ddraw:ddraw4, ddraw:ddraw7
- test_cursor_clipping() fails on dual screen setups in Wine
- #53927: script56.chm help file pages not functioning properly due to wine missing beforeprint and afterprint html events
- #53950: dup2 error returns ENFILE instead of EBADF
- #53964: Redim should fail on fixed arrays
- #53966: NCryptExportKey is not implemented
- #53968: NCryptSignHash is not implemented
- #53971: postgresql installer 9.3 needs support for Username in WScript.Network
- #53972: BCryptSignHash does not support BCRYPT_PAD_PSS
- #53987: Regression in print handling in Framemaker 8
- #53996: MDB Viewer Plus: can not open database
- #53999: JGlossator crashes
- #54009: Wine segfaults on startup on macOS 12 and 13
- #54012: kernel32:heap
- The 64-bit test_GlobalAlloc() fails on Windows 7
- #54043: Studio One Professional 5 crash on launch with an unimplemented function USER32.dll.RegisterSuspendResumeNotification
- #54057: prints do not work in any application
- #54075: wldap32:parse
- test_ldap_paged_search() sometimes gets LDAP_SERVER_DOWN in Wine, crashes
- #54087: mshtml:events sometimes gets a failure in Protocol_Continue() on Windows
- #54098: winhttp:notification fails and times out systematically in Wine
- #54111: Unable to run "make install" after "makedep: Add a helper function to skip spaces in strings."