Software-update: Wine 8.0 RC1

De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 8.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.754 titels wat er 21 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Wine development release 8.0-rc1 is now available

This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 8.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make the final 8.0 as good as possible.

What's new in this release:
  • Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.6.
  • Vulkan and OpenGL thunking optimizations.
  • More support for print processors.
  • Improved joystick control panel.
  • Long types printf format conversion finished.
Bugs fixed in 8.0-rc1 (total 52):
  • #28290: shell32:shelllink
  • test_load_save() crashes randomly in Wine
  • #36681: ws2_32/tests/sock.c fails on gentoo without IPX support
  • #46649: Multiple applications need D3DXDisassembleShader() implementation (Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, The Void)
  • #48105: kernel32:console fails on Japanese and Chinese Windows
  • #51234: user32:clipboard test_ClipboardOwner() has a race condition with clipboard managers
  • #51456: oleaut32:typelib: test_CreateTypeLib(SYS_WIN32) fails in 64-bit Wine
  • #51457: The 32-bit version:install fails in 64-bit wineprefixes (now todo)
  • #51780: The user32:msg output is too big in Wine
  • #52507: user32:win has some spurious GetScrollInfo failures
  • #52875: riched20:editor fails with the UTF-8 code page
  • #52877: user32:msg
  • test_dbcs_wm_char() fails in Wine in the Japanese and Chinese locales
  • #52909: rpcrt4:ndr_marshall crashes on the latest Windows 8.1, 21H1 and 21H2
  • #52910: mshtml:htmldoc fails on Windows with the UTF-8 codepage
  • #52965: kernel32:locale
  • test_GetLocaleInfoW() and test_invariant() fail on Windows in Hindi
  • #52980: conhost.exe:tty
  • test_tty_input() fails in most locales on Windows
  • #53183: shell32:shelllink
  • test_load_save() randomly fails to delete test.lnk in Wine
  • #53199: dinput:force_feedback
  • test_windows_gaming_input() sometimes has unexpected reference counts in Wine
  • #53207: user32:msg
  • test_button_messages() fails randomly in Windows and Wine
  • #53208: user32:msg
  • The SW_SHOWMINIMIZED test in test_messages() succeeds in Wine with fvwm
  • #53211: ddraw:ddraw1 has over 255 failures on the debian11 TestBot VMs
  • #53233: ddraw:ddraw1
  • test_clear() has rare failures in Wine on the debian11 VM
  • #53240: dinput:device8
  • test_sys_mouse() has some rare failures on the TestBot VMs
  • #53254: urlmon:url
  • test_URLDownloadToFile_abort() sometimes fails on Windows 7+
  • #53327: Ragnarok Online bad performance
  • #53342: quartz:mpegaudio
  • The 64-bit test_streaming_events() times out on fg-deb64
  • #53530: mshtml:htmldoc
  • test_editing_mode(TRUE, TRUE) sometimes fails
  • #53568: 16bit applications refuse to start wine 7.15+
  • #53646: Multiple installers crash in user32 (Drakan, Star Wars, Colin McRae, X-COM, etc.)
  • #53678: vbscript can not compile CaseClausules that do not use a colon
  • #53684: ntdll:info is broken on Windows 8 to 10 1709 in the GitLab WineTest builds
  • #53686: The 64-bit kernel32:console is broken on Windows in the GitLab WineTest builds
  • #53783: vbscript can not compile private const expressions
  • #53814: TMUnlimiter 1.2.0.0 requires ini files with whitespace in the section to be parsed properly
  • #53895: ddraw:ddraw1, ddraw:ddraw2, ddraw:ddraw4, ddraw:ddraw7
  • test_cursor_clipping() fails on dual screen setups in Wine
  • #53927: script56.chm help file pages not functioning properly due to wine missing beforeprint and afterprint html events
  • #53950: dup2 error returns ENFILE instead of EBADF
  • #53964: Redim should fail on fixed arrays
  • #53966: NCryptExportKey is not implemented
  • #53968: NCryptSignHash is not implemented
  • #53971: postgresql installer 9.3 needs support for Username in WScript.Network
  • #53972: BCryptSignHash does not support BCRYPT_PAD_PSS
  • #53987: Regression in print handling in Framemaker 8
  • #53996: MDB Viewer Plus: can not open database
  • #53999: JGlossator crashes
  • #54009: Wine segfaults on startup on macOS 12 and 13
  • #54012: kernel32:heap
  • The 64-bit test_GlobalAlloc() fails on Windows 7
  • #54043: Studio One Professional 5 crash on launch with an unimplemented function USER32.dll.RegisterSuspendResumeNotification
  • #54057: prints do not work in any application
  • #54075: wldap32:parse
  • test_ldap_paged_search() sometimes gets LDAP_SERVER_DOWN in Wine, crashes
  • #54087: mshtml:events sometimes gets a failure in Protocol_Continue() on Windows
  • #54098: winhttp:notification fails and times out systematically in Wine
  • #54111: Unable to run "make install" after "makedep: Add a helper function to skip spaces in strings."

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 8.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Wine

Reacties (18)

AnD 10 december 2022 16:38
Het gaat echt snel met Wine, veel verbeteringen etc.
Jeldert @AnD10 december 2022 17:44
Nou ja snel. Ik klik een willekeurig gefixte bug aan (#46649 D3DXDisassembleShader), heeft bijna 4 jaar geduurd :o
crazyboy01 @Jeldert10 december 2022 17:54
Zijn nog wel ergere losse voorbeelden te vinden, maar over het hele project genomen was het 't jarenlang nét niet. Ik gebruik het zelf vooral voor normale applicaties, dat ging al niet geweldig, en gaming was al helemaal hit or miss. Maar de afgelopen 2 tot 4 jaar zijn de stappen zo enorm dat het eigenlijk gewoon een volwaardige Windows vervanger is die ook nog eens vrijwel even eenvoudig werkt via iedere Linux GUI (MacOS sinds Catalina helaas niet echt direct ondersteund meer). Tegenwoordig is het bijna niet meer nodig om je app of game voor Linux uit te brengen, want een Windows app is dankzij Wine genoeg. En ja, er zijn dus nog genoeg verbeterpunten, maar ik snap de reactie hierboven wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 23 juli 2024 05:21]

AnD @crazyboy0110 december 2022 23:53
Jij hebt het ook omschreven zoals ik het bedoelde ;)
HermaHemie @crazyboy0112 december 2022 14:55
Dan heb ik waarschijnlijk altijd geluk gehad, want ik speel al jaren via wine games(echt 8+).
JeroenED @crazyboy0122 december 2022 16:04
Tegenwoordig is het bijna niet meer nodig om je app of game voor Linux uit te brengen, want een Windows app is dankzij Wine genoeg
Ik hoop dat je zelf ook beseft dat dit gewoon fout is? Oh ja, ze gaan wel Wine installeren. Moet al k**sen van de gedachte. Als een developer Linux wil targetten moet hij alleszins voor mij niet met die zever afkomen. Wine is goed om Windows programma's op Linux te draaien, maar niet ter vervanging van een Linux versie. Hou er ook rekening mee dat er 1 nog steeds zaken zijn die Wine niet geïmplementeerd heeft en 2 dat Wine ondanks de vooruitgang nog steeds met argwaan word bekeken binnen de linux community.
crazyboy01 @JeroenED23 december 2022 19:13
De opmerking is hier wel iets te letterlijk opgepakt, ietwat overdreven omdat het een antwoord was over bugs. Natuurlijk is het niet zo, een native app is altijd beter. Maar er zijn genoeg programma's die nu draaien alsof ze native zijn. Dan merk je het alleen bij het kiezen van bestanden etc dat je opeens in een Wine omgeving zit. In die zin zou een native Linux app dus niet veel veranderen aan de ervaring. Maar het gaat wel ver wanneer er wordt geadverteerd met dat een app ook draait op Linux, en dan komen met 'via Wine'. En dat gebeurt, dat is niet wat ik bedoelde of aanprees met de opmerking.

Ben zelf wel erg van de crossplatform frameworks, al zijn die nog niet ideaal. Die zijn ook niet overal populair, neem Electron, maar het idee is natuurlijk geweldig dat je met één "code" base in één keer je app overal naartoe kunt pushen. Dat zie ik veel liever de standaard worden dan vertaalslagen als Wine.
psychicist @Jeldert10 december 2022 18:23
Dat heb je met een moving target. Ik kom heel weinig programma's tegen die niet werken onder Wine. En als ik dan alsnog een programma moet draaien dat er nog niet onder werkt, heb ik nog een Windows 10 virtuele machine.
MrFax @Jeldert10 december 2022 22:39
Heel veel bugs die "gefixt" zijn, zijn eigenlijk bugs die al jaren eerder gefixt waren, maar waarvan nooit getest is of het gefixt is, en dat dan pas na jaren gekeken wordt of deze bug nog wel bestaat en zo niet, geclosed wordt.
!GN!T!ON @AnD10 december 2022 17:51
Ja, sinds de Steamdeck lijkt er echt vaart te komen qua Linux gaming. Zit qua game pc zelf nog op Windows, rest van machines allemaal Linux, vanwege beperkte anti-cheat support waardoor Warzone e.d. niet werken. Maar als dat eenmaal werkt dan stap ik compleet over.
HermaHemie @!GN!T!ON12 december 2022 14:57
Ik merk op mijn game PC dat ik echt maar heel af en toen naar windows moet booten om een game te spelen. De rest speel ik echt allemaal op Linux.

En die dualboot bestaat eigenlijk ook pas 2 jaar. Het gaat dus echt om specifiek 1 game.
!GN!T!ON @HermaHemie13 december 2022 12:44
Ik kan ook het gross van de singleplayer games die ik speel prima op Linux spelen, in sommige gevallen zelfs met betere performance dan op Windows. Maar ik speel bijna elke avond wel een potje multiplayer met een groepje vrienden, en helaas hebben die games allemaal anticheat die niet werkt met Proton/Wine.

In mijn huidige setup heb ik op mijn Prive laptop Linux, op de GamePC Windows, met een Linux VM waar ik mijn werk in doe (werk vanuit huis). Dat werkt voor nu opzich prima, scheelt dual booten, heb ik ook een tijd gedaan maar merkte dat het voor mij een obstakel was om steeds te moeten herstarten, daar heb ik met mijn VM setup nu geen last van. Maar zou in de toekomst graag Windows helemaal ditchen.
HermaHemie @!GN!T!ON13 december 2022 13:00
Is GPU passthrough dan niet een betere oplossing? Dat heb je zo opgezet en hoef je niet te switchen tussen operating systems.

Ik heb recentelijk een guide gevolgd voor GPU passthrough en dat werkte. Ik moet nog steeds eens die virtualdisk vergroten en dan daar de games indraaien, maar er zijn zat subreddits waar ze gewoon hun ervaringen delen over virtualmachine gaming.
!GN!T!ON @HermaHemie13 december 2022 13:06
Ja, is zeker interessant, alleen dan heb nog een iGPU o.i.d. nodig voor de 'host' linux OS, zoals ik het begreep kan je passthrough instellen en werkt dat super, maar je kan de kaart dan niet 'delen', alleen 100% toewijzen aan de (Windows) VM. Je Linux host zal dan moeten draaien op een tweede dedicated kaart, of iGPU in je processor. Maar kan ernaast zitten.

Ik heb op het moment in mijn systeem geen van beide, vind het zonde om mijn cpu nu te verwisselen voor eentje met een IGP, en mijn huidige mobo heeft slechts 1 PCI-e slot. Dus zal dan sowieso hardware moeten vervangen, of andere CPU of een ander Mobo + goedkope extra dedicated GPU.

Voor nu hou ik het even zo, als ik op VA nog een goede deal tegenkom voor hardware dan is het nog een mogelijkheid, en anders neem ik het mee met mijn volgende PC upgrade in toekomst, door dan een CPU met IGP te nemen :)
HermaHemie @!GN!T!ON14 december 2022 11:56
Ja, is zeker interessant, alleen dan heb nog een iGPU o.i.d. nodig voor de 'host' linux OS
Dat hoeft zeker niet, je kan de GPU uit je host unloaden en naar de VM passen en vice versa als je de VM afsluit. Dat kan al flink wat jaartjes.

Je kan zelfs 2 VMs laten draaien op 1 GU.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HermaHemie op 23 juli 2024 05:21]

!GN!T!ON @HermaHemie14 december 2022 15:46
Heb je misschien een linkje o.i.d. voor mij waar ik daar wat meer over kan vinden? Zou erg intressant zijn namelijk. Ik basseerde mij op wat ik hierover las op de archwiki:

The Open Virtual Machine Firmware (OVMF) is a project to enable UEFI support for virtual machines. Starting with Linux 3.9 and recent versions of QEMU, it is now possible to passthrough a graphics card, offering the virtual machine native graphics performance which is useful for graphic-intensive tasks.

Provided you have a desktop computer with a spare GPU you can dedicate to the host (be it an integrated GPU or an old OEM card, the brands do not even need to match) and that your hardware supports it (see #Prerequisites), it is possible to have a virtual machine of any OS with its own dedicated GPU and near-native performance.

Welke hypervisor gebruik jij hiervoor?
HermaHemie @!GN!T!ON15 december 2022 10:06
Dan is de wiki wel erg outdated, ik heb dit voor het eerst 6+ jaar geleden gezien op youtube.

Hier demonstreert een gozer het, zit ook een zooitje links bij die hij gevolgd heeft:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3eJNp3OmrA

En hier is zijn guide:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTWf5D092VY

Via qemu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HermaHemie op 23 juli 2024 05:21]

!GN!T!ON @HermaHemie15 december 2022 11:19
Zal eens gaan kijken, thanks voor de info! :Y)

