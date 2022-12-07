Serato heeft versie 3.0.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:
Serato Stems
Separate your music into individual stems in real-time! Drop every jaw in the room when you mashup your tracks on the fly, with just a few clicks. No more digging through tracks or putting together custom edits.
macOS Ventura Support
- Acapella & Instrumental Buttons added to the Virtual Deck
Create instrumentals or acapellas at the click of a button, isolating or removing parts to create the smoothest transitions.
- Stems Performance Pad Mode
Go deeper for more control of Stems with Vocal, Bass, Melody and Drums controls and Stem Pad FX. Supported Hardware.
- Dynamic Waveforms
Instantly see Serato DJ's world-famous colored waveforms dynamically change as you trigger the real-time audio source separation.
- Stems Prepare Crate
Drag and drop tracks into the Stems Prepare Crate, and the Serato Stems algorithm will analyze them in advance. This means you’ll save on CPU and access stems even faster during complex routines.
Official support for macOS 13 Ventura, please read our supported hardware article.Other changes
Bug fixes
- MP3 decoder refactor.
- AIFF decoder refactor.
- WAV decoder refactor.
- Updated third party QT library version.
- Video Preview Panel Optimised when using Metal on Mac.
- New WASAPI connection logic used for the Pioneer DDJ-REV1 on Windows.
- Blocked Serato DJ installer running on Windows 7.
- Loop tab and Auto Loop length button tooltips have been updated.
- Improvements to the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 Reverb Pad FX
- Fixed an issue where some TIDAL playlists are duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where full screen mode does not work correctly for Apple MacBook "notch" machines.
- Fixed an issue where Beat Grids are not rendered correctly in Hi-DPI display mode.
- Fixed an issue where the Serato DJ was adding extra gain to a mic/aux input when connected to software mixed hardware.
- Fixed an issue where the Loops tab could scroll past its boundary.
- Fixed an issue where Beat Matching display markers are not rendered correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Serato DJ could hang when loading Beatport tracks to the deck.
- Fixed an issue where Phase would not connect.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where restoring from a sleep state resulted in a loss of audio.
- Fixed an issue where crates could not be moved or reordered
- Fixed an issue where the Pioneer DJ DJM-REV7 or Numark NS4FX would crash on connection for Windows DJs if the microphone OS permissions were not enabled
- Fixed a crash on Windows when certain ASIO device drivers were connected to Serato DJ