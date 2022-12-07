Serato heeft versie 3.0.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

Separate your music into individual stems in real-time! Drop every jaw in the room when you mashup your tracks on the fly, with just a few clicks. No more digging through tracks or putting together custom edits.

Acapella & Instrumental Buttons added to the Virtual Deck

Create instrumentals or acapellas at the click of a button, isolating or removing parts to create the smoothest transitions.

Create instrumentals or acapellas at the click of a button, isolating or removing parts to create the smoothest transitions. Stems Performance Pad Mode

Go deeper for more control of Stems with Vocal, Bass, Melody and Drums controls and Stem Pad FX. Supported Hardware.

Go deeper for more control of Stems with Vocal, Bass, Melody and Drums controls and Stem Pad FX. Supported Hardware. Dynamic Waveforms

Instantly see Serato DJ's world-famous colored waveforms dynamically change as you trigger the real-time audio source separation.

Instantly see Serato DJ's world-famous colored waveforms dynamically change as you trigger the real-time audio source separation. Stems Prepare Crate

Drag and drop tracks into the Stems Prepare Crate, and the Serato Stems algorithm will analyze them in advance. This means you’ll save on CPU and access stems even faster during complex routines.

Official support for macOS 13 Ventura, please read our supported hardware article.

MP3 decoder refactor.

AIFF decoder refactor.

WAV decoder refactor.

Updated third party QT library version.

Video Preview Panel Optimised when using Metal on Mac.

New﻿ WASAPI connection logic used for the Pioneer DDJ-REV1 on Windows.

Blocked Serato DJ installer running on Windows 7.﻿

Loop tab and Auto Loop length button tooltips have been updated.

Improvements to the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 Reverb Pad FX﻿