Software-update: Wine 7.22

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.22 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.724 titels wat er 17 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • 32-on-64 thunks for both Vulkan and OpenGL.
  • OpenLDAP library bundled and built as PE.
  • Support for the RAW print processor in WinPrint.
  • More progress on the long types printf format conversion.
Bugs fixed in 7.22 (total 38):
  • #41989: Musette crashes in winex11
  • #45233: TIDAL installer can't launch installed program in 64bit WINEPREFIX
  • #48053: kernel32:change fails randomly (and rarely) in Wine
  • #49091: nProtect Anti-Virus/Spyware 4.0 'TKPcFtCb64.sys' crashes on unimplemented function 'ntoskrnl.exe.KeInitializeGuardedMutex'
  • #49297: Spark AR studio installer fails to start:Spark AR Studio is not supported in this version of Windows. Please upgrade to Windows 10
  • #50097: comctl32:monthcal fails on Wednesdays!!!
  • #52511: Hemekonomi hangs on exit due to deadlock between loader_section and Win16 mutex
  • #52872: vbscript: incorrect codepage handling in Asc/Chr, causing tests failures on Hindi locale
  • #53130: ntdll:threadpool - test_tp_instance() fails (rarely) on Windows 8+
  • #53131: ntdll:threadpool - test_tp_multi_wait() fails (rarely) in Wine
  • #53266: Syberia: game crashes frequently
  • #53268: urlmon:protocol - test_protocol_terminate() fails on Windows and Wine
  • #53288: Application compiled with MSVC 2022 ASan does not start, needs QueryVirtualMemoryInformation
  • #53296: USB Device Remover crashes on unimplemented function mscoree.dll.StrongNameTokenFromAssembly
  • #53387: Vernier USB sensors are not usable in WINE
  • #53402: fake dlls such as OPENGL32.dll won't load when their unix lib is linked by LLVM lld
  • #53429: opengl32:opengl fails on Debian 11 + Intel GPU
  • #53474: Change in memory handling gives crash in Framemaker 8
  • #53529: Use wine with custom ld-linux.so.2 32-bit preloader, without hacks
  • #53670: vbscript can not compile if expressions with reversed gte, lte, (=>, =<)
  • #53677: invalid O_WRONLY read sets errno=EACCES instead of EBADF
  • #53741: Gothic II: Night of the Raven (v2.7) fails to start (failure to load msdbi.dll)
  • #53782: vbscript can not compile ReDim with list of variables
  • #53807: vbscript fails to redim original array in function when passed byref
  • #53867: vbscript fails to retrieve property array by index
  • #53868: vbscript fails to return TypeName for VT_DISPATCH
  • #53870: vkGetPhysicalDeviceSurfaceCapabilities2KHR passes invalid VkSurfaceKHR handle to driver
  • #53873: vbscript fails to compile Else If when If is on same line
  • #53909: opengl32.dll can't be loaded if win32u.so is not initialized first
  • #53915: Pivot animator runs into assert
  • #53919: crypt32:cert - testVerifyRevocation() uses an outdated certificate
  • #53923: tools/makedep during wine-7.21 build segfaults
  • #53930: Build broken with Clang in MSVC mode due to OpenLDAP import using getopt.h
  • #53932: ntlm_auth was not found or is outdated.
  • #53935: __unDName doesn't support 'G' and 'H' modifiers
  • #53940: VARA window is black when launched from RMS Express
  • #53954: Saints Row 2022 fails with Unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.SetProcessInformation
  • #53967: Running anything hangs on start up

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-11-2022 10:46 6

26-11-2022 • 10:46

6

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

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11-07 Wine 11.13 3
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19-04 Wine 11.7 2
21-03 Wine 11.5 0
07-03 Wine 11.4 0
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14-01 Wine 11.0 11
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Luminair 26 november 2022 15:25
Wat ik altijd bijzonder vind aan de software posts voor Wine op Tweakers, is de screenshot voor Cyberpunk 2077. Van wat ik kan vinden op AppDB en de Wine wiki werkt Cyberpunk 2077 helemaal niet, of zeer slecht.
Jack Flushell @Luminair26 november 2022 15:32
Standaard werkt het inderdaad niet, maar wel prima via de Steam app - dat loopt wel via Wine, maar met allerlei optimalisaties.
Luminair @Jack Flushell26 november 2022 15:43
Is er dan echt zo'n groot verschil tussen Proton en Wine? Ik dacht dat Proton meer als extra laag op Wine functioneerde, met allerlei optimalisaties per game, waarbij sommige code als het ware ge-backport wordt naar Wine. Dan vind ik het wat merkwaardig dat een game als "werkt in principe niet" gemarkeerd wordt op de AppDB, maar op de ProtonDB gewoon gold is.
Jack Flushell @Luminair26 november 2022 15:51
Proton draait bovenop Wine en is alleen gericht op games (of bijna alleen). Wine is voor alle Windows programma's.
psychicist @Luminair26 november 2022 18:27
Proton is een fork van Wine die meer gericht is op het draaien van spellen. Veel van de patches die aangebracht worden in Proton, vinden in de loop der tijd hun weg naar Wine zelf. Er kan dus enige tijd tussen zitten. Spellen van GOG kan ik meestal met Wine en Lutris aan de praat krijgen. Proton gebruik ik eigenlijk alleen maar als onderdeel van de Steam client.
rbr320
@Luminair27 november 2022 14:21
Niet alles wat in Proton zit zal worden geaccepteerd in Wine. Wine wil niet alleen een clean-room implementatie zijn van diverse Windows API's, men wil dat ook graag bereiken met zo goed mogelijke code. Sommige optimalisaties voor games die in Proton zitten zijn lelijke hacks die niet naar Wine zullen komen, of waarvoor men eerst op zoek gaat naar een nette implementatie, die dan misschien niet zo goed presteert.

Ook is code waar auteursrecht op rust, zoals de implementatie van sommige media codecs, niet welkom in Wine. Zelfs in Proton wordt deze vaak niet gebruikt omdat Valve daar dan verantwoordelijk voor is. Daarvoor zijn dan weer onofficiële versies van Proton te vinden, zoals die van Glorious Eggroll.

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