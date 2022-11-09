Microsoft heeft versie 0.64.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.
Changes in version 0.64.1
- #21630 - Actually apply the 'space around zones' toggle deactivation in FancyZones Editor.
- #21619 - Add a scrollbar to the additional lines dialog in Hosts File Editor.
- #21661 - Allow File Locksmith to recognize processes from the system user when elevated.
- #21473 - Instead of deprecating VCM, it's going into legacy mode instead, based on community feedback.
- #21462 - Avoid an infinite loop when updating settings in Color Picker.
- #21833 - Fix icons in Hosts File Editor.
- #21813 - Remove an unused namespace from the GPO admx file so that it can be imported by Intune.
- #21732 - Icon and UI fixes for File Locksmith.
- #21746 - Fixed an issue causing FancyZones Editor and other ModernWPF applications to render as a white window on VMWare Windows 11 guests.