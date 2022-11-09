Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.50 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, versie 12.50 is echter een stabiele uitgave. Sinds versie 12.48 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.50:
Changes in version 12.49:
- Added a new XMP-GCreations tag
- Added a few new Sony lenses
- Added new SonyModelID and Olympus CameraType values
- Added a couple of new XMP tags
- Added a new Nikon Z lens
- Added a new Canon LensType and CanonModelID
- Added some new Pentax lenses
- Added experimental support for timed GPS in TS videos from Jomise T860S-GM dashcam (more samples are needed for this to be finalized)
- Decode information written in "skip" atom of 70mai Pro Plus+ MP4 videos
- Decode timed accelerometer data from Kenwood dashcam MP4 videos
- Decode a few new Nikon Z9 tags
- Decode ColorData for some newer Canon models
- Decode a number of new tags for the Sony ILCE-7RM5
- Updated IPTC XMP tags to correspond with new Photo Metadata 2022.1 standard
- Extract JPEG previews from FujiFilm HIF images
- Changed -if option so multiple -if options are evaluated at the lowest specified -fast level
- Changed MIMEType for ICO and CUR files
- Enhanced -fast2 so it stops processing QuickTime files at mdat atom
- Enhanced -listx output so -f also indicates the ID of the parent structure for Flattened tags
- Improved conversion of IPTC date-only and time-only tags to allow formatting with the -d option
- Improved Canon and Nikon TimeZone tags to accept a wider variety of input formats when writing
- Disabled extraction of Nikon Z9 MenuSettings for firmware 3.0 until they can be properly decoded
- Fixed decoding of AF points for some newer Nikon models
- Fixed inconsistent year and time zone for Kenwood dashcam timed GPS in MP4 videos
- Added read support for Windows ICO and CUR files
- Added ability to shift EXIF OffsetTime tags (eg. "-OffsetTime+=+02:00")
- Added a few new XMP tags and print conversions
- Added a print conversion for Photoshop:PrintFlags
- Added a new SonyModelID
- Added a few new Canon RF LensType values
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Decode 'riff' metadata blocks in FLAC audio files
- Decode RIFF 'acid' chunk written by Acidizer
- Enhanced the -d option %f sub-second date/time format code to allow the decimal point to be dropped (eg. "%-3f")
- Patched another Sigma Photo Pro incompatibility when writing X3F images (Sigma will also fix this at their end in the next SPP release)