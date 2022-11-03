Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.17

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.17 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2022-41716 Go vulnerability fixed in Go 1.18.8.
Added
  • The warning message when adding a certificate having no IP addresses (#4898).
  • Several new blockable services (#3972). Those will now be more in sync with the services that are already blockable in AdGuard DNS.
  • A new HTTP API, GET /control/blocked_services/all, that lists all available blocked services and their data, such as SVG icons (#3972).
  • The new optional tls.override_tls_ciphers property, which allows overriding TLS ciphers used by AdGuard Home (#4925, #4990).
  • The ability to serve DNS on link-local IPv6 addresses (#2926).
  • The ability to put ClientIDs into DNS-over-HTTPS hostnames as opposed to URL paths (#3418). Note that AdGuard Home checks the server name only if the URL does not contain a ClientID.
Changed
  • DNS-over-TLS resolvers aren't returned anymore when the configured TLS certificate contains no IP addresses (#4927).
  • Responses with SERVFAIL code are now cached for at least 30 seconds.
Deprecated
  • The GET /control/blocked_services/services HTTP API; use the new GET /control/blocked_services/all API instead (#3972).
Fixed
  • ClientIDs not working when using DNS-over-HTTPS with HTTP/3.
  • Editing the URL of an enabled rule list also includes validation of the filter contents preventing from saving a bad one (#4916).
  • The default value of dns.cache_size accidentally set to 0 has now been reverted to 4 MiB (#5010).
  • Responses for which the DNSSEC validation had explicitly been omitted aren't cached now (#4942).
  • Web UI not switching to HTTP/3 (#4986, #4993).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.17
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 03-11-2022 06:42
12 • submitter: Glassertje

03-11-2022 • 06:42

12

Submitter: Glassertje

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
07-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.52 47
Reacties (12)

henrickus 4 november 2022 09:36
prima programma alleen mijn probleem met adguard home is dat als er een reboot plaatsvind van het systeem de bescherming niet automatisch wordt ingeschakeld. Dit moet ik met de hand doen.
Zou mooi zijn als er een optie is dat deze bv dagelijks check of de service actief is. Indien niet service laten starten.
lenwar
@henrickus4 november 2022 10:10
Op wat voor platform heb je het dan draaien?
Ik draai het hier als een Home Assistant addon en op een raspberry pi, maar beiden starten gewoon 'goed' op bij een eventuele reboot?
henrickus @lenwar4 november 2022 10:29
Ik heb deze als add-on draaien op OPNsense FW (FreeBSD)
Soms raak ik op de OPNSense de externe verbinding (dus internet kwijt / freeze) kwijt en dat geef ik de OPNsense een reboot.
Verbinding up ADHome service down, even met de hand opstarten en dan werkt het prima alleen daar heb ik niet altijd erg in en eens per maand reboot ik opnsense automatisch in de nacht.
Dan heb ik er al helemaal geen erg meer in.
lenwar
@henrickus4 november 2022 10:40
Dat klinkt dan alsof de startscripts op de OPNsense ontbreken of op het verkeerde moment worden opgestart (dus dat AGH wordt opgestart voordat de netwerkinterfaces op zijn bijvoorbeeld - klinkt niet waarschijnlijk, maar ook niet onmogelijk). Ik zou het in die richting zoeken.
henrickus @lenwar4 november 2022 12:53
hmmmm... ga eens zoeken in die richting, dank je....
Hansie9999 @henrickus4 november 2022 12:28
Ik draai het op een synology NAS in een docker container beheerd door portainer,
bij de opstart van de NAS doe ik gewoon die docker container automatisch starten, nog geen problemen mee gehad.

Weet er iemand eigenlijk een makkelijke manier om mij automatisch een mailtje te doen krijgen wanneer er een update is ? (behalve om bij Github de notifications aan te zetten) Is hier een officiële mailingslijst van adguard zelf dat iemand weet ?

Ik moet nu regelmatig eens gaan kijken of soms zie ik gelukkig zoals nu hier de melding dat er een update is :)
EverLast2002 @henrickus4 november 2022 12:42
onder System: Settings: Cron kun je in OPNsense wel een aantal handelingen automatisch laten uitvoeren (cronjob).
misschien zit hier iets bruikbaars voor je bij?
UTMachine 4 november 2022 09:17
Mooi programma, alleen mogen ze het versie nummer wel is ophogen naar 0.108 ofzo ;-) Die punt releases maken het niet duidelijker.
lenwar
@UTMachine4 november 2022 10:08
De 0.108 heeft bepaalde zaken die ze er in willen bouwen die (niet allemaal) in de 0.107.XX passen.
https://github.com/Adguar...ssue+milestone%3Av0.108.0

Maar ze zijn daar niet heel consequent in. Onder aan de streep is het natuurlijk ook maar een nummertje. Net zoals browsers tegenwoordig ook erg hoge versienummers hebben.
UTMachine @lenwar4 november 2022 10:11
Aha, had nog niet naar 0.108 gezocht ... maar dat klinkt meer als een 0.200 release dan een 0.108 :) Enja, het blijft uiteindelijk een nummertje ... Ansich vind ik de YYYY.MM.<fix> wel een net formaat, het is helder.
lenwar
@UTMachine4 november 2022 10:13
Helemaal met je eens ;)

En ook het datum-formaat heb ik altijd wel een voorkeur voor. Zeker met de hoeveelheid updates die veel software tegenwoordig krijgen.
Je zit dan hooguit met software die meerdere versies onderhoudt voor compatibiliteitsdoeleinden, maar dat is in dit geval niet heel erg van toepassing. (al is daar ook nog wel wat op te bedenken natuurlijk)
henrickus 4 november 2022 09:38
Daarnaast mis ik de optie om een naam te kunnen toekennen aan een blanco IP adres. Geeft een veel beter beeld en overzicht

