AdGuard Home versie 0.107.17 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2022-41716 Go vulnerability fixed in Go 1.18.8. Added The warning message when adding a certificate having no IP addresses (#4898).

Several new blockable services (#3972). Those will now be more in sync with the services that are already blockable in AdGuard DNS.

A new HTTP API, GET /control/blocked_services/all , that lists all available blocked services and their data, such as SVG icons (#3972).

, that lists all available blocked services and their data, such as SVG icons (#3972). The new optional tls.override_tls_ciphers property, which allows overriding TLS ciphers used by AdGuard Home (#4925, #4990).

property, which allows overriding TLS ciphers used by AdGuard Home (#4925, #4990). The ability to serve DNS on link-local IPv6 addresses (#2926).

The ability to put ClientIDs into DNS-over-HTTPS hostnames as opposed to URL paths (#3418). Note that AdGuard Home checks the server name only if the URL does not contain a ClientID. Changed DNS-over-TLS resolvers aren't returned anymore when the configured TLS certificate contains no IP addresses (#4927).

Responses with SERVFAIL code are now cached for at least 30 seconds. Deprecated The GET /control/blocked_services/services HTTP API; use the new GET /control/blocked_services/all API instead (#3972). Fixed ClientIDs not working when using DNS-over-HTTPS with HTTP/3.

Editing the URL of an enabled rule list also includes validation of the filter contents preventing from saving a bad one (#4916).

The default value of dns.cache_size accidentally set to 0 has now been reverted to 4 MiB (#5010).

accidentally set to 0 has now been reverted to 4 MiB (#5010). Responses for which the DNSSEC validation had explicitly been omitted aren't cached now (#4942).

Web UI not switching to HTTP/3 (#4986, #4993).