Versie 31.3.1 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added detection suport for the newly-released MacOS 13 (Ventura).

Fixed a potential heap Use-After-Free risk in Expat. (CVE-2022-40674) DiD

Fixed potentially undefined behavior in our thread locking code. DiD

Fixed a potentially exploitable crash in the refresh driver.

Fixed potentially undefined behavior when base-64 decoding. DiD

Implemented a texture size cap for WebGL to prevent potential issues with some graphics drivers. DiD

Updated site-specific overrides to address issues with ZoHo.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 1 fixed, 2 DiD, 6 not applicable.

DiD This means that a fix is "Defense-in-Depth": It is a fix that does not apply to a (potentially) actively exploitable vulnerability in Pale Moon, but prevents future vulnerabilities caused by the same code, e.g. when surrounding code changes, exposing the problem, or when new attack vectors are discovered.

Rejected security patches: This means that patches were theoretically applicable to our code but considered undesirable, which could be due to unwanted changes in behavior, known regressions caused by the patches, or unnecessary risks for stability, security or privacy.