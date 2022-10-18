Versie 10.52 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is nu de vierde release candidate verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.

New functions in Total Commander 10.52 Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case

New hotkey F9 in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom

in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu

Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found

Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel

Quick search with search dialog and Ctrl + S Quick filter: New hotkey Ctrl + Z to clear search text

