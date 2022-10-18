Versie 10.52 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is nu de vierde release candidate verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.
New functions in Total Commander 10.52
Changelog for version 10.52 RC4:
- Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case
- New hotkey
F9in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom
- Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu
- Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found
- Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel
- Quick search with search dialog and
Ctrl+
SQuick filter: New hotkey
Ctrl+
Zto clear search text
- The following internal commands now support parameters: cm_Exit, cm_UnloadPlugins, cm_*ActivateTab*, cm_50percent
Added:
Fixed:
- Open common shell folders via button or command line with command cd shell:Name, e.g. cd shell:Fonts
- Single click the expand button in front of "Network" in the separate tree -> menu could no longer be accessed via Alt+Letter
- Manually store also these virtual folders in wincmd.ini as GUID value: OneDrive, Administrative Tools, Documents, User Pinned, Fonts, User
- cm_SyncChangeDir, opening ".." in root would end the function without warning. Instead, go up to "My PC" if both sides are in the root, otherwise make a warning beep first
- Thumbnails view: The current item could change when the number of columns changed, but not the number of rows, e.g. 15 entries, 5->6 columns, both with 3 rows
- Button bar: Some combinations of commands didn't work, like cm_SrcActivateTab1,cm_ReReadSource 1