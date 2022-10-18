Software-update: Total Commander 10.52 RC4

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Versie 10.52 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is nu de vierde release candidate verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.

New functions in Total Commander 10.52
  • Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case
  • New hotkey F9 in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom
  • Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu
  • Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found
  • Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel
  • Quick search with search dialog and Ctrl+S Quick filter: New hotkey Ctrl+Z to clear search text
  • The following internal commands now support parameters: cm_Exit, cm_UnloadPlugins, cm_*ActivateTab*, cm_50percent
Changelog for version 10.52 RC4:
Added:
  • Open common shell folders via button or command line with command cd shell:Name, e.g. cd shell:Fonts
Fixed:
  • Single click the expand button in front of "Network" in the separate tree -> menu could no longer be accessed via Alt+Letter
  • Manually store also these virtual folders in wincmd.ini as GUID value: OneDrive, Administrative Tools, Documents, User Pinned, Fonts, User
  • cm_SyncChangeDir, opening ".." in root would end the function without warning. Instead, go up to "My PC" if both sides are in the root, otherwise make a warning beep first
  • Thumbnails view: The current item could change when the number of columns changed, but not the number of rows, e.g. 15 entries, 5->6 columns, both with 3 rows
  • Button bar: Some combinations of commands didn't work, like cm_SrcActivateTab1,cm_ReReadSource 1

User321 18 oktober 2022 17:54
Blijf 't knap vinden dat meneer Ghisler nog steeds dingen weet te verbeteren aan dit programma..
Mijn licentie dateert van 2006 (v.6.55a), en ik had toen al niets te klagen over de functionaliteit!
Cybergamer @User32118 oktober 2022 23:05
Ze zouden eens de website wat meer mogen moderniseren, ziet eruit als een pagina uit 1995.
novice.tweaker @Cybergamer19 oktober 2022 02:28
Heb je gelijk in. Maar "ze" is maar 1 persoon. Christian Ghisler doet vrijwel alles alleen. Voor het daadwerkelijk programmeren van Total Commander heeft hij al weinig tijd over. Als je uitgewerkte voorstellen ter verbetering aan hem voorlegt die niet veel tijd vergen, dan zal hij het zeker overwegen denk ik.
downtime @novice.tweaker19 oktober 2022 13:17
Nou, eigenlijk twee, want zijn broer doet de verkoop.
peterlam @User32119 oktober 2022 07:50
Helemaal mee eens!
Echt een programma dat doet wat het moet doen, ik gebruikt het werkelijk dagelijks, de verkenner start ik al jaren niet meer op.
JobPJ 18 oktober 2022 20:43
Ik begrijp niet waarom men zo enthousiast is over Total Commander. Ik zelf vind Directory Opus veel fijner werken en dat ziet er ook veel rustiger en moderner uit.
Newbey @JobPJ18 oktober 2022 21:41
Ieder zijn smaak!
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
18 oktober 2022 18:06
Het blijft bijzonder hoe snel de ontwikkelingen van Total Commander gaan. Het geld dubbel en dwars waard :)
frups 18 oktober 2022 16:30
Blijft geweldig, heb door voorloper Norton Commander al 35 jaar geleden gebruikt :/

