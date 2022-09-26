Software-update: Text Editor Pro 24.0.0

EditBone logo (75 pix) Versie 24.0.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, kleine en eenvoudige teksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's en verticale selectieblokken, en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 23.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 24.0.0:
  • Added PyScript to HTML with Scripts
  • Fixed AlphaControls
  • Fixed application options
  • Fixed button bars to use my new TButtonBar control
  • Fixed color themes
  • Fixed file close
  • Fixed highlighters
  • Fixed replace
  • Fixed scaling issues
  • Fixed search
  • Fixed text compare
  • Fixed text editor control
  • Fixed Windows 11 Dark skin
  • Refactored editor font and color options to theme options
  • Refactored editor zoom
  • Refactored TTextEditor control
  • Updated FastMM5 memory manager
  • Updated language files
  • Russian language has been permanently removed due to attacks on civilians in independent Ukraine

Note! Editor color theme format is refactored. All custom color and font changes will be reset.

From now on, changes to the themes will be saved in the Themes directory instead of INI file. Files can override built-in themes or be renamed to new themes.

Changes in version 23.4.1:
  • Fixed drag over in page control
  • Updated langugage files
Changes in version 23.4.0:
  • Added highlighter for Carbon
  • Fixed file types
  • Fixed highlighters
  • Fixed startup
  • Fixed text editor control
  • Updated language files

Text Editor Pro

Versienummer 24.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Text Editor Pro
Download https://texteditor.pro/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 6,43MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-09-2022 06:19 13

26-09-2022 • 06:19

13

Bron: Text Editor Pro

Update-historie

22-04 Text Editor Pro 32.0.0 0
13-01 Text Editor Pro 31.3.1 3
09-12 Text Editor Pro 31.0.0 0
03-11 Text Editor Pro 30.0.0 1
02-'24 Text Editor Pro 28.4.3 0
02-'24 Text Editor Pro 28.4.1 0
12-'23 Text Editor Pro 28.3.0 5
11-'23 Text Editor Pro 28.0 4
09-'23 Text Editor Pro 27.6 0
08-'23 Text Editor Pro 27.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Text Editor Pro

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
9
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
hmeijdam 26 september 2022 07:42
Russian language has been permanently removed due to attacks on civilians in independent Ukraine

Ik ben benieuwd of we dit vaker gaan zien bij community driven freeware ontwikkelingen. Het is wel in de gedachte van de sancties tegen Rusland, want ook daar hebben zowel de schuldigen, onverschilligen als onschuldigen last van.
teapot @hmeijdam26 september 2022 07:48
ik heb dat ook gedaan, kreeg wisselende reacties, maar ben er toch zelf content mee, het is een gebaar en de bedoeling is duidelijk.
Anoniem: 454358 @teapot26 september 2022 09:11
Welk gebaar pr ecies ik snap het niet. De grote baas tref je er niet mee. Wel de gewone man die een stukje software niet meer kan gebruiken en nu misschien gedwongen is om software te gebruiken die eventueel door de regering ondersteunt en gemonitord word.
Loller1 @Anoniem: 45435826 september 2022 11:33
Maar dit argument kan je over alles maken natuurlijk. Inclusief de sancties. Wat wil je dan dat er gedaan wordt? Gewoon business as usual?

Vergeet niet dat er in Rusland nog altijd gepraat wordt over een "speciale operatie" alsof het niet de invasie van een land is onder valse pretens. Dit soort dingen worden ook gedaan om protest uit te lokken; "hey, wil je dat we terug naar Rusland komen, doe dan eerst wat aan wat jullie overheid doet". Als dit ook maar 1 extra Rus in het zadel jaagt, dan was het dat waard.
MischaK @Loller126 september 2022 13:00
Het isoleren van Russen en Oekraïners die Russisch als primaire taal hebben helpt niet echt met het duidelijk maken dat het niet om een "speciale operatie" gaat.

Het terugtrekken van westerse bedrijven uit Rusland en op deze manier indirecte invloed zie ik zelf als iets wat potentiële radicalisering in Rusland ondersteund.

Zo hebben we allemaal onze eigen kijk op wat er gaande is.
Yaz @Anoniem: 45435826 september 2022 11:35
Het idee is hier vaak achter dat juist de kleine man in Rusland het probleem kan oplossen. Daar moet iets gebeuren (noem het een revolutie ofzo) om ervoor te zorgen dat de mannen in de top worden aangepakt.

Of dit de manier is heb ik overigens ook mijn twijfels over.
hmeijdam @Anoniem: 45435826 september 2022 16:09
Daarom had ik bewust het woord "onverschilligen" toegevoegd. Ik had hetzelfde gevoel wat jij beschrijft, maar kon me wel voorstellen, dat de 'gewone man' hierdoor weer even beseft, dat het niet normaal gevonden wordt, wat er in Oekraïne gebeurt.

Wellicht was het goed geweest om in de releasenotes toe te voegen, dat de Russiche taal weer ondersteund zou worden als alle gewapende Russen uit Oekraïne zijn vertrokken. Dan is het niet alleen "stick" maar ook "carrot".
maurict @hmeijdam26 september 2022 15:59
Ondanks dat ik fel tegen Poetin ben heb ik er toch een beetje moeite mee als dit soort maatregelen worden genomen. Ik vind niet dat je de taal/cultuur van een land af moet schrijven op de daden van het regime en daarmee de "gewone" burger moet straffen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door maurict op 25 juli 2024 03:02]

akooijman @maurict28 september 2022 09:29
Met sancties, maatregelen en wapens voor Oekraïne tref je ook voornamelijk de gewone burger en soldaten.
De regering, legerleiding en de oligarchie zitten lekker in hun ivoren torens.
Of denk je echt dat iemand die zich een jacht van vijftig miljoen euro kan veroorloven daadwerkelijk geraakt wordt als het ding aan de ketting ligt?

De enige maatregel die effectief zou zijn is Poetin en zijn trawanten elimineren, maar dat is niet acceptabel vanwege de internationale rechtsorde.
maurict @akooijman28 september 2022 16:39
Die gedachte komt de laatste tijd ook wel eens in me op, waarom leggen ze zulke dictators niet op? Ik twijfel er niet aan of de FBI/CIA/Mossad zoiets kan...
Wat voor gevolgen zou zoiets dan hebben?
akooijman @maurict29 september 2022 21:59
Je gaat dan wel een grens over. Wat valt onder dictators? Ook het 'aanstormend talent ' maar gelijk aanpakken? En de communisten, homoseksuelen, ongelovigen?
maurict @akooijman1 oktober 2022 09:46
Tja, dat is lastig te zeggen
Denk dat je sowieso niet zomaar iemand om moet leggen, maar ik vraag me af wat er - als gedachte-experiment - zou gebeuren als bijv Poetin zou worden omgelegd. Zou dat bijvoorbeeld de oorlog stoppen, of zou er dan wel weer een ander zijn die dezelfde ideologie deelt?
beerse @hmeijdam26 september 2022 17:33
Bedenk dat er ook buiten Rusland best veel Russisch gesproken en geschreven wordt. En dat er binnen Rusland ook veel russen zijn die het eigenlijk niet eens zijn met wat de regering daar doet.

Voor tools als deze tekstverwerker vind ik het jammer dat ze zomaar de Russische taal er uit gegooid hebben. Daar zou toch ook op 1 of andere manier iets creatiefs mee gedaan kunnen worden?

Bijvoorbeeld bij het gebruik van de Russische taal het scherm instellen op de kleuren geel en blauw omdat dat beter is voor de leesbaarheid... Wie bied er meer?

Aan de andere kant: De ontwikkelingen op software gebied in Rusland gaan steeds meer van het msWindows platform af. Daar was onlangs ook al een dekreet over uitgevaardigd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 25 juli 2024 03:02]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq