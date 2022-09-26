Versie 24.0.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, kleine en eenvoudige teksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's en verticale selectieblokken, en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 23.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added PyScript to HTML with Scripts

Fixed AlphaControls

Fixed application options

Fixed button bars to use my new TButtonBar control

Fixed color themes

Fixed file close

Fixed highlighters

Fixed replace

Fixed scaling issues

Fixed search

Fixed text compare

Fixed text editor control

Fixed Windows 11 Dark skin

Refactored editor font and color options to theme options

Refactored editor zoom

Refactored TTextEditor control

Updated FastMM5 memory manager

Updated language files

Russian language has been permanently removed due to attacks on civilians in independent Ukraine

Note! Editor color theme format is refactored. All custom color and font changes will be reset.

From now on, changes to the themes will be saved in the Themes directory instead of INI file. Files can override built-in themes or be renamed to new themes.

Fixed drag over in page control

Updated langugage files