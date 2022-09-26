Versie 24.0.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, kleine en eenvoudige teksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's en verticale selectieblokken, en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 23.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 24.0.0:
- Added PyScript to HTML with Scripts
- Fixed AlphaControls
- Fixed application options
- Fixed button bars to use my new TButtonBar control
- Fixed color themes
- Fixed file close
- Fixed highlighters
- Fixed replace
- Fixed scaling issues
- Fixed search
- Fixed text compare
- Fixed text editor control
- Fixed Windows 11 Dark skin
- Refactored editor font and color options to theme options
- Refactored editor zoom
- Refactored TTextEditor control
- Updated FastMM5 memory manager
- Updated language files
- Russian language has been permanently removed due to attacks on civilians in independent Ukraine
Note! Editor color theme format is refactored. All custom color and font changes will be reset.
Note! Editor color theme format is refactored. All custom color and font changes will be reset.

From now on, changes to the themes will be saved in the Themes directory instead of INI file. Files can override built-in themes or be renamed to new themes.
Changes in version 23.4.0:
- Fixed drag over in page control
- Updated langugage files
- Added highlighter for Carbon
- Fixed file types
- Fixed highlighters
- Fixed startup
- Fixed text editor control
- Updated language files