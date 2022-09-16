IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 170 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

The next Core Update is released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 170. It features new IP blocklists for the firewall engine, significant improvements to Pakfire, modernizes the default cryptographic algorithm selection for IPsec connections, as well as a new kernel, and a plethora of bug fixes and security improvements under the hood.

Based on prior development by Tim FitzGeorge, Stefan brought a new feature to the firewall engine, which allows the easy activation of various public IP-based blocklists, just by a single click.

All enabled blocklists are updated automatically at an appropriate interval (a technique we already deployed for updating IPS rulesets), and protect against various threats, such as IP addresses or networks having a poor reputation, being involved with cyber crime hosting, or simply not allocated, hence no traffic should be routed to and from them.

You probably wonder why IPFire now comes with yet another way for IP-based blocking. There are several motivations behind this:

IP blocklists are already available for the Intrusion Prevention System. However, it is a rather expensive way for dealing with network traffic that can already be safely dropped based on the reputation of involved IPs. There is no need to waste more CPU resources on it than absolutely necessary - why not let the firewall engine itself handle such traffic, and bother the IPS with more relevant stuff?

The "drop all traffic from and to hostile networks" feature is meant as a basic level of network protection suitable for IPFire's entire user base, hence enabled by default. It protects against "the baddest of the bad" on the internet, and does not require any attention or maintenance whatsoever.

IP blocklists, as introduced with this Core Update, provide a more fine-grained level, and your mileage may vary: For example, blocking Tor traffic might be appropriate for some IPFire users, but certainly not for all of them. Some may find certain blocklists to be too aggressive for their use-case.

One size doesn't always fit all. The IP blocklist feature is IPFire's way of take this into account, and make further protection against network threats easy and resource-efficient.

Following recommendations not to use Diffie-Hellman groups shorter than 3,000 bits after 2022, MODP-2048 has been dropped from the default cryptographic algorithm selection for new IPsec connections. To provide a more performant alternative to MODP-3072 and MODP-4096 and to be more compatible to other vendors in the default configuration, the NIST-standardized elliptic curves ECP-384 and ECP-521 have been added to the defaults for new IPsec connections.

Existing IPsec connections remain unchanged. However, IPFire users operating IPsec connections are advised to revise the cryptographic settings for these, and drop using weak algorithms, if possible.

Among bug fixes throughout the kernel including security fixes and hardware support improvements, the updated kernel also adds mitigations against Retbleed, another CPU vulnerability affecting various Intel and AMD processors. IPFire's web interface has been updated to display the mitigation state of Retbleed accordingly.

The following kernel-related changes have been made in addition:

On x86_64 , Intel DMA Remapping Devices (better known as IOMMU) are enabled by default during boot, if available.

, Intel DMA Remapping Devices (better known as IOMMU) are enabled by default during boot, if available. To reduce attack surface, legacy DRM drivers are no longer available. Since the respective kernel modules have already been blocklisted for a long time, thus unusable, this should not have an impact in production.

64-bit ARM users experience improved KASLR thanks to the kernel's memory address now being randomized before unpacking it (#12363).

Merging slab caches is no longer permitted, to prevent kernel heap overflows, and adversaries interfering with cache structures used by several programs.

Support for PCI pass-through has been enabled to allow mapping PCI devices into VMs running on IPFire (#12754).