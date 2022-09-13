Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.0 van VirtualBox en heeft de tweede bèta uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De changelog voor versie 7.0 bèta 2 ziet er als volgt uit:

The following major new features were added: OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs

GUI: Added a new utility similar to "top" or "resource monitor" which lists peformance statistics (CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests

GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow

GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched

Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.

Audio: Added "default" host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the "default" driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.

Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests

Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage

VBoxManage: Added Guest Control "waitrunlevel" sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level

Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)

Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments

Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant) In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list in case multiple items are selected

GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host's screensaver

GUI: Reworked the wizards to improve stability and usability

GUI: Improved accessibility

OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking easily