Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta 2

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.0 van VirtualBox en heeft de tweede bèta uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De changelog voor versie 7.0 bèta 2 ziet er als volgt uit:

The following major new features were added:
  • OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs
  • GUI: Added a new utility similar to "top" or "resource monitor" which lists peformance statistics (CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests
  • GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow
  • GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched
  • Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.
  • Audio: Added "default" host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the "default" driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.
  • Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
  • Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage
  • VBoxManage: Added Guest Control "waitrunlevel" sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level
  • Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments
  • Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant)
In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:
  • GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list in case multiple items are selected
  • GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host's screensaver
  • GUI: Reworked the wizards to improve stability and usability
  • GUI: Improved accessibility
  • OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking easily

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.0 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.0_BETA2/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 13-09-2022 13:52

13-09-2022 • 13:52

22

Bron: Oracle

Anduuuw 13 september 2022 14:26
Zou dit net zo lekker werken als parralels oid ?
dehardstyler @Anduuuw13 september 2022 14:58
Om nog wat meer diepgang toe te voegen aan de reactie van @Zwelgje: de reden dat Parallels beter is, is omdat dat een Tier 1 hypervisor is. Dit betekent dat Parallels directe toegang tot de hardware heeft, waar Virtualbox een Tier 2 hypervisor is. Deze heeft dus geen directe toegang, maar maakt gebruik van een emulatielaag.

Hier kun je er nog wat meer over lezen en er staat ook een mooie vergelijking: https://www.parallels.com/blogs/ras/bare-metal-hypervisor/
Zwelgje @dehardstyler13 september 2022 20:35
dat ook ja maar ik doelde meer op de betere mogelijkheden om virtuele applications in je lokale macOS dock te krijgen zodat het net lijkt alsof die apps lokaal draaien

kan met VB ook wel maar dat werkt toch net even beduidend minder.

De hypervisor support van parallels is ook fijner, die kan gebruik maken van de Mac hypervisor framework API, is inderdaad net even wat sneller.

thx voor de add-on @dehardstyler :)
Zwelgje @Anduuuw13 september 2022 14:33
nee,

parallels heeft gewoon een veel fijnere integratie met het gastOS, dat ga je met VB echt niet krijgen. hoeft ook niet want elk product heeft zijn eigen specifieke gebruikersdoelgroep
Anduuuw @Zwelgje14 september 2022 09:02
Ik heb een proef versie gecontroleerd installatie, werking super fijn inderdaad.
Als ik het goed begrepen heb kan je 1 basis module aanschaffen, die is 1 jaar geldig- en ondersteund de versie die je gekocht hebt. Bij een OSX update, zul je dus opnieuw het pakket moeten aanschaffen?

Vervolgens heb je een subscription based optie, die zal je dan jaarlijks moeten verlengen voor enige updates van of het applicatie of updates in het OSX?

Ik heb er niet al te lang bij stil gestaan, dat model is wel de reden waarom ik nog niet heb besloten om toch parralels aan te schaffen. upside, ik leer nu wel telkens meer over OSX..

Oh, was voornamelijk voor steam.. nog geen applicatie gevonden die ik persee op windows moet gebruiken. aangezien 3d acceleration zowel virtualbox, of vmware fusion niet ondersteunt worden zit ik nog te zoeken naar een gratis variant xD UTM idem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anduuuw op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Zwelgje @Anduuuw14 september 2022 10:52
VMware Fusion (maakt ook gebruik van de Hypervisor framework op MacOS) kan je voor persoonlijk gebruik *gratis* downloaden en gebruiken.

wat minder gelikt dan parallels maar heeft wel veel features en werkt beter dan VB

parallels wil je elk jaar bij een nieuwe update laten betalen, das het verdienmodel. elk jaar een nieuwe MacOS versie: elk jaar een nieuwe parallels versie want ja: je wilt toch bijblijven
jj71 13 september 2022 14:08
Ik zie dat er in de downloaddirectory nu ook een macOS-AArch64 versie staat (dus voor Apple Silicon).

Eerder ondersteunde VirtualBox geen Apple Silicon en was het verhaal dat Oracle ook geen plannen had om Apple Silicon te ondersteunen. Maar nu dus blijkbaar wel.
The Third Man @jj7113 september 2022 14:30
Ik zou nog niet te vroeg juichen

https://forums.virtualbox....php?f=8&t=106929#p523075
In a way the ARM64 package "slipped out", and it's not expected to work reliably. The implementation isn't complete yet ... , and in top of that the performance is known to be extremely low. It isn't anywhere near production ready, we know. This will not change for VirtualBox 7, and the "Technology Preview" marker will stay for the foreseeable future, indicating that it won't be supported at all.

At best you'll get some really old 32-bit Linux to run to some degree, such as DSL 4.4.10. No chance even with Ubuntu 16.04 i386.
Low perf is nog een ding, maar alleen i386 geeft gelijk al een behoorlijke beperking tenzij je het voor oude games oid wil gebruiken. En voor bijvoorbeeld de DOS en Win9x games heb je al https://dosbox-x.com/ om maar wat te noemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Third Man op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Bulkzooi @The Third Man13 september 2022 14:54
@jj71
Is dat Apple Silicon support middels "the ARM64 package" vanaf alles na Apple A15 Bionic, beginnend met de M1? (hint: Raspberry Pi/ARM64-Linux maar vooralsnog enkel support voor macOS)
The implementation isn't complete yet ... , and in top of that the performance is known to be extremely low. It isn't anywhere near production ready, we know. This will not change for VirtualBox 7, and the "Technology Preview" marker will stay for the foreseeable future, indicating that it won't be supported at all.

At best you'll get some really old 32-bit Linux to run to some degree, such as DSL 4.4.10. No chance even with Ubuntu 16.04 i386.
Low perf is nog een ding, maar alleen i386 geeft gelijk al een behoorlijke beperking tenzij je het voor oude games oid wil gebruiken. En voor bijvoorbeeld de DOS en Win9x games heb je al https://dosbox-x.com/ om maar wat te noemen.
@The Third Man
Nou, i386 is nooit verandert; da's doorontwikkeld naar 486. Da's een definitie tombola, aangaande ISA, architecture en ABI. Maar geen enkel herimplementatie is "exact" qua API-support.

dosbox is gewoon een OS-implementatie die backward compatibiliteit nastreeft. Je kan ook denken aan MAME, RetroArch en zelfs WASM (browser). En ook plenty GNU/Linux distro's streven backward-compatibility en/of (inter)portability na. Maar ik verwacht in ieder geval wel dat Virtualbox 7 wat long-standing virtualisatie-issues verbetert en het aantal emulatie-performance bottlenecks vermindert.

En Spectre en Meltdown en zo? Lijkt me ook wel handig als dat soort problemen zijn opgelost. Dat zal wel een flinke architectonische ingreep vereisen en wat nadere uitleg. Er zal vast wel wat schrijven over zijn maar ik ben geen specialist dus als iemand een linkje heeft...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

jj71 @Bulkzooi13 september 2022 15:06
Is dat Apple Silicon support middels "the ARM64 package" vanaf alles na Apple A15 Bionic, beginnend met de M1?
Geen idee, ik zag alleen maar dat er nu een AArch64 (= 64-bit ARM) versie voor macOS in de VirtualBox downloads folder staat. Maar volgens wat anderen schrijven is die blijkbaar in deze versie nauwelijks de moeite waard om te gebruiken...

Het is voor macOS dus het zal niet geschikt zijn voor een apparaat met een Apple A-chip zoals een A15 (die worden niet gebruikt in apparaten waar macOS op draait). Dus waarschijnlijk alleen voor M1- en/of M2-chips.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jj71 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Bulkzooi @jj7113 september 2022 15:09
Geen idee, ik zag alleen maar dat er nu een AArch64 (= 64-bit ARM) versie voor macOS in de VirtualBox downloads folder staat. Maar volgens wat anderen schrijven is die blijkbaar in deze versie nauwelijks de moeite waard om te gebruiken...
Ik gebruik VirtualBox niet op Apple maar downloaddirectory betreft toch gewoon Webdav?
jj71 @Bulkzooi13 september 2022 15:11
Ik klik op de link die hierboven staat: https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.0_BETA2/

En dan zie ik daar een versie staan voor macOS AArch64 (dus voor Apple Silicon): VirtualBox-7.0.0_BETA2-153583-macOSAArch64.dmg

Dat is alles, verder begrijp ik niet wat je met je vraag "downloaddirectory betreft toch gewoon Webdav?" bedoelt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jj71 op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

GeroldM @jj7114 september 2022 07:05
WebDAV werkt in essentie hetzelfde als Google Drive of OneDrive. Ben je in staat een webserver op te zetten, waar dan ook (cloud of on-prem), dan is WebDAV op die server inbegrepen. Het is namelijk al jaren onderdeel van het HTTP protocol. Je dient het echter wel aan te zetten op Apache webservers. Stelt weinig voor.

Voor de IIS webserver zijn meerdere stappen nodig, maar ook daaris het niet al te moeilijk. Als je Sharepoint alleen gebruikt als centrale opslagplek, dan zou ik eerder WebDav inschakelen en de licentie kosten van Sharepoint besparen.

Met NginX heb ik (nog) geen ervaring, maar verwacht dat het daar ook vrij simpel op te zetten is.

Een ander voorbeeld: als je denkt dat je een FTP server nodig hebt om je klanten toegang te geven tot bepaalde bestanden, bespaar jezelf die ellende en ga gelijk voor WebDAV. Sneller in gebruik, sneller op te zetten en na de eerste keer wat tijd te investeren is het verder helemaal gratis. Je klant heeft alleeen een browser en toegang tot de gebruikelijke poorten (HTTP:80 en HTTPS:443) nodig. Deze poorten staan zo'n beetje overal op het internet open.

Bonus, je kan je WebDAV server makkelijk beschermen met certificaten en HTTPS. Ook voor nop, als je Let'sEncrypt gebruikt. Daarnaast ook prima te load-balancen, mocht je veel klanten hebben, of veel bestanden.
jj71 @GeroldM14 september 2022 10:37
Ik weet wel wat WebDAV is maar ik heb geen idee waarom Bulkzooi daar een vraag over stelt, dat heeft verder helemaal niets te maken met waar het over ging, namelijk dat er een versie van VirtualBox 7.0.0 beta 2 is voor Apple Silicon. (Die blijkbaar niet af is en niet goed werkt).
PageFault @The Third Man13 september 2022 14:47
Die DOSBox heb ik om die reden ook jaren gebruikt voor antieke games en demo's (second reality etc). Werkt prima.
Neus @jj7113 september 2022 14:47
Nah, gebruik anders UTM - werkt prima op een M1/M2.

https://mac.getutm.app
Bulkzooi @Neus13 september 2022 15:14
Nah, gebruik anders UTM - werkt prima op een M1/M2.

https://mac.getutm.app
Dejavu
UTM employs Apple's Hypervisor virtualization framework to run ARM64 operating systems on Apple Silicon at near native speeds. On Intel Macs, x86/x64 operating system can be virtualized. In addition, lower performance emulation is available to run x86/x64 on Apple Silicon as well as ARM64 on Intel. For developers and enthusiasts, there are dozens of other emulated processors as well including: ARM32, MIPS, PPC, and RISC-V. Your Mac can now truly run anything.
Ongeveer dezelfde reden als waarom VMware beter was/is dan VirtualBox; een technisch competitief nadeel dat niet te overbruggen valt.

Het resultaat zal zijn dat je het best VMware Workstation op x86 kan runnen en UTM op Apple Silicon waarbij VirtualBox zowel op x86 als Apple Silicon nét niet lekker loopt.

Virtualbox is een Tier 2 hypervisor zonder directe toegang tot hardware, maar maakt gebruik van een emulatielaag. Hierdoor is de integratie tussen host en guest minder naadloos.

@dehardstyler
Betreft de historische verschillen tussen VMware en VirtualBox. Parellels is volgens mij een latere ontwikkeling, waarmee ook de Tiers ontstaan, die beter omgaat met de hardware diversiteit en wat exotischere OS'en support zoals bv. Solaris. Maar pin me d'r niet op vast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

GeroldM @Bulkzooi14 september 2022 07:22
VirtualBox levert inderdaad wat in op prestaties vanwwge die laag. Maar deze maakt het dan weer wel mogelijk om de meest buitensporige besturingssystemen mee uit te proberen.

Waar VMWare veel geld voor vraagt en bij het gratis Hyper-V (onderdeel van Windows zelf) je beperkt bent in de besturingssystemen die je erop kan uitproberen. Toegegeven, dat is bij Hypr-V een veel groter pobleem dan bij VMWare.

Voor diegenen die weinig met virtualisatie doen, is VirtualBox toch een goed stuk software. Voor de doorgewinternde hobbyist, die het niet erg vind om wat te spelen, is VirtualBox een goede keuze. Voor diegenen die een eigen home lab hebben en/of voor werk willen oefenen, dan is VMWare de betere keus. Maar zoals eerder gezegd, aan VMWare hangt een stevig prijskaartje, ook voor thuisgebruik is dat al gauw 400 Euro of meer.

Ja, ik weet dat VMWare ook hun gratis 'Player' uitbrengt, maar deze is nogal beperkt in mogelijkheden en minder rap dan 'Workstation'. Dan kan je net zo goed met VirtualBox aan de gang gaan. Wil je echt kennismaken met de snelheid en mogelijkheden van VMWare, dan is Workstation de versie waarmee je begint en deze kost meteen een serieuze som geld.

Hyper-V is gratis beschikbaar in alle versies van Windows, behalve de Home versies, je moet het alleen aanzetten, het is namelijk standaard uitgeschakeld. Deze werkt best simpel en ondersteunt Windows VMs heel goed. Ook Ubuntu Linux en Red Hat werken er prima mee. Maar dan houdt het ook al gauw op.
matty___ @jj7113 september 2022 14:10
Dat zou wel goed nieuws zijn
Bulkzooi 13 september 2022 14:37
Oke, een 4K scherm op GNU/Linux gaat eindelijk scalen. Maar ik denk dat de main virtualbox-7 feautes

* “officiële Windows 11 support” met vTPM (en TPM2.0)
* Switch Van Opus naar Vorbis

zullen zijn.

The 7.0.0 beta 1 manual on page 165 has info on the TPM as follows:
--tpm-type=none | 1.2 | 2.0 | host | swtpm
Specifies the TPM type for Oracle VM VirtualBox to emulate.

Valid values are as follows:
* none – No TPM is present and is the default value.
* 1.2 – A TPM conforming to the TCG specification version 1.2 is present.
* 2.0 – A TPM conforming to the TCG specification version 2.0 is present.
* host – The host TPM is passed through to the guest. May not be available on all
supported host platforms.
* swtpm – The VM connects to an external TPM emulation compliant to swtpm.
Via de changelog van 7 alpha naar 7 beta. Dus niet van 6 - 7.
Q&A session bij Oracle's VirtualBox7 beta 1
Q&A session bij Oracle's VirtualBox7 beta 2

Maar om te virtualiseren blijf ik lekker trouw aan VM Workstation 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 22 juli 2024 14:04]

Sgimi 13 september 2022 14:59
Moet je, om W11 op een Mac te draaien, nog steeds de versie downloaden van Windows waar je Insider voor moet zijn?
Bulkzooi @Sgimi13 september 2022 16:03
Ik weet niet maar je zou het eens op DSL 4.4.10 kunnen proberen
Damn Small Linux 4.4.10 / 4.11 RC2 is distributed as a dual-arch Live CD that supports mainstream architectures.

The project is distributed as a single Live CD ISO image of around 50MB in size, designed to support only the 32-bit instruction set architectures. It offers a minimal boot prompt in the style of Puppy Linux, from where users can only add particular boot parameters.

Comes with two lightweight window managers
It uses both Fluxbox and JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) desktop environments, but it default to the latter when running directly from the Live CD. The system can be easily installed to a hard disk drive from the boot prompt.

Key features include generic and GhostScript-based printer support, a web server, system monitoring applications, USB support, wireless support, PCMCIA support, several command-line tools, as well as support for NFS (Network File System).

The JWM window manager is comprised of a system monitoring widget, a workspace switcher, a device manager, and a bottom panel for interacting with running applications. The main menu can be accessed by right clicking anywhere on the desktop.

Includes a plethora of applications for a small distro
Default applications include the Dillo and Mozilla Firefox web browsers, Sylpheed email client, VNCviewer remote desktop client, XMMS music player, Xpdf PDF viewer, xZGV image viewer, Ted document viewer, Beaver text editor, axyFTP file transfer client, and mtPaint digital painting software.

In addition, it comes with Siag spreadsheet editor, Microsoft Word viewer, PostScript viewer, ICQ and AIM instant messengers, as well as IRC client via Naim, FLwriter word processor, emelFM file manager, Rdesktop RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) client, SSH and SCP server and client, DHCP client, and a PPPoE (ADSL) client.
Bron: Softpedia

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

