Versie 28.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

OBS now supports 10-bit and HDR, courtesy of rcdrone, YouTube, and Luxoft. New color format and color space settings have been added in the advanced settings to allow this.

Important notes about HDR and 10-bit:

HDR and 10-bit can only be encoded with AV1 and HEVC encoders. 10-bit HEVC encoding requires NVIDIA 10-series, AMD 5000 series, or newer GPU. Intel QuickSync and Apple VT are not yet supported.

The recommended settings for HDR are Color Format P010 and Color Space Rec. 2100 PQ.

If you wish to encode 10-bit SDR, you can use Color Format P010 with an SDR color space (e.g. Rec. 709, Rec. 601). However, AV1 or HEVC will still be required.

HDR streaming is currently only supported via YouTube's HLS service via an HEVC encoder.

When composing in SDR, games that operate in HDR can now be properly tonemapped to SDR.

Video capture devices can be used to capture and stream in HDR if the device supports it (e.g. EVGA XR1 Pro, Elgato 4K60 Pro Mk.2, AverMedia Live Gamer 4K). For a list of tested devices, see this page

Certain filters will not function if a source is rendering with HDR: Apply LUT, Chroma Key, Color Key, Image Mask/Blend, Luma Key, Sharpness

Mac/Linux support is limited. HDR preview does not work, and several inputs/encoders still need to be updated.

As of May 2020, version 5 of the Qt user interface toolkit ceased public development and is no longer being updated. Since then, our need for a more up-to-date version has been increasing as time goes by. With version 28.0, we felt it was important for us to update our user interface toolkit to the latest version; not just to gain access to the latest features, but also for the latest bug fixes and improved support for newer operating systems and architectures such as Windows 11 and Apple Silicon. Unfortunately, this also means that certain plugins that depend on version 5 of Qt will no longer work when you upgrade to version 28.0 and will need to be updated.

During this beta period of OBS 28.0, many of those plugins which rely on Qt version 5 may not yet be updated yet, and we'll be working with third-party plugin developers in order to get them updated before the final release deploys.

Additionally, Qt 6 has dropped support for Windows 7 & 8, macOS 10.13 & 10.14, Ubuntu 18.04 and all 32-bit operating systems. As such, OBS will no longer be supported on these platforms.

For more details, please refer to our Discussion Post: Plan to Upgrade OBS Studio to Qt 6.

With OBS 28, OBS now has native builds for Apple Silicon systems. This means that OBS will run more optimally and without x86 emulation. Unfortunately, an important caveat for this is that many third-party plugins may not yet be readily available for Apple users running native Apple Silicon builds. Users can still use x86 builds of OBS if they desire a wider selection of third-party plugins that are not yet available natively for Apple Silicon.

Added a new, more optimal and up-to-date implementation of the AMD encoder on Windows

Added support for the ScreenCaptureKit Framework on macOS 12.5+, including support for direct audio capture without requiring third-party solutions on macOS 13+

Added support for CBR, CRF, and Simple Mode to the Apple VT encoder on Apple Silicon (Note: CBR requires macOS 13+)

Added application audio capture on Windows to allow capturing the audio output from a single process

Added the ability to select a separate video mix for the virtual camera

Added support for NVIDIA Background Removal on Windows (requires NVIDIA Video Effects SDK Runtime to be installed)

Added "Room Echo Removal" to NVIDIA Noise Suppression filter on Windows (requires NVIDIA Audio Effects SDK runtime to be installed)

Added obs-websocket 5.0 as a first-party plugin

Added new default Theme "Yami"

Added the ability to automatically split recordings based on file size or duration, or manually via hotkey

Added Accessibility section to the settings window, providing the ability to change colors of certain UI elements (with presets or Custom)

Added native SRT/RIST outputs

Added support for sending chat messages to YouTube from within OBS

Added file integrity check option on Windows to validate and repair the current OBS installation

Added improved macOS permissions flow on startup

The Video Capture Device source on Windows will now save/remember settings changed in the "Configure" dialog

Added “What’s New” dialog on macOS and Linux

Updated all dependencies to their latest versions

It is now possible to use any version of Python 3 on Windows and macOS rather than just 3.6

Added multiview layouts without preview and program

Improved accessibility of the cropped selection border by changing it to a dotted line, and the recording/streaming inactive status bar icons with a visual slash

Added a rotation handle to sources selected in the preview

Added spacing distance helpers to sources selected in the preview

Added a keyboard shortcut to copy/paste scene item transformations

Added copy/paste to visibility transitions

In vertical studio mode, Program is now on top

Hotkeys now require strict modifiers (exact modifier matches)

Added scene names to preview/program labels in Studio Mode

Significantly improved reconnecting when streaming disconnects, including lowering the default reconnect delay to 2 seconds

Added unit suffixes to many places

Reverted OBS 26.0 transitions dock redesign

Added a toolbar to the audio mixer dock

Added the ability to reset the whole UI (View -> Reset UI)

Added the ability to relatively center multiple sources

Dark mode themes get respected in more places

Sources can now be shifted more quickly when using arrow keys in the preview by holding Shift

Switched rendering on Linux from GLX to EGL, which should result in a better experience

Cleaned up source right-click menu

Added an option for low latency audio buffering to Settings -> Audio, primarily designed for outputs like Decklink and NDI (intended to avoid audio/video going out of sync with those outputs)

Improved descriptiveness of many tooltips (e.g. adding sources)

Added support for the b64 Format in the Linux V4L2 (video capture device) source

Added status overlay icons to the dock icon on macOS

The source properties window now defaults to a 50/50 split of preview and properties

Added the ability for sources, filters and encoders to show custom info/warning/error messages alongside their settings/properties

.url and .lnk shortcuts are now resolved when drag-and-dropping into OBS on Windows

Moved Twitch/Restream OAuth to a serverless edge compute platform to improve reliability and response times, especially for users in Asia

Updated obs-browser's CEF (Chromium) to version 103 (5060) on all platforms, fixing a rendering crash on Windows

Image sources will now honor the rotation in the EXIF metadata

Massively improved performance for legacy macOS Window Capture sources

Added support for custom FFmpeg options in media sources

Added support for audio capture to Video Output Device sources on macOS (if supported by the device)

Video Capture Devices on macOS will now default to the "High" preset

Improved macOS virtual camera performance on some setups

Added an output buffer when recording to a file to fix "Encoding overloaded!" warnings when writing to slower media like external drives or network shares

The M3U8 (HLS) recording format was removed from Simple output mode as it was a common cause of user confusion. This format is now only available in Advanced output mode