AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.8.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:
Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Support for:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Thymesia
- Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite
- Enhanced Sync improvements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD Software to provide further stability, and a better overall experience.
Known Issues
- Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid.
- Games based on LOVE2D engine may be rendered incorrectly.
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue crashes during start up.
- Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.
Important Notes
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite with DirectX 11 API when game is first launched on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
- Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
- While playing Lost Ark, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 Graphics.
- Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6600 Graphics.
- DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
- The latest AMD LINK Client for Windows can be downloaded through the Microsoft App Store.
- Hybrid graphics support for Radeon Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor notebooks.
- HDR is no longer compatible with 10-Bit Pixel Format. For the best user experience with HDR displays, it is recommended to disable 10-Bit Pixel Format in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Graphics Settings.