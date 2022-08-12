Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.8.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Highlights
  • Support for:
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
    • Thymesia
    • Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite
  • Enhanced Sync improvements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD Software to provide further stability, and a better overall experience.
Fixed Issues
  • Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid.
  • Games based on LOVE2D engine may be rendered incorrectly.
  • Stormworks: Build and Rescue crashes during start up.
  • Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.
Known Issues
  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite with DirectX 11 API when game is first launched on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
  • Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
  • While playing Lost Ark, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 Graphics.
  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6600 Graphics.
  • DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
  • The latest AMD LINK Client for Windows can be downloaded through the Microsoft App Store.
  • Hybrid graphics support for Radeon Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor notebooks.
  • HDR is no longer compatible with 10-Bit Pixel Format. For the best user experience with HDR displays, it is recommended to disable 10-Bit Pixel Format in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Graphics Settings.

Versienummer 22.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 539,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-08-2022 • 23:07
submitter: AnonymousWP

12-08-2022 • 23:07

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Reacties (16)

willemd
13 augustus 2022 01:52
HDR is no longer compatible with 10-Bit Pixel Format

Wat wil dit zeggen? Kun je nu geen 10 bits HDR meer zien? Dat is toch het formaat waar alle 4K-blu-rays in gemaakt zijn?
fapkonijntje
@willemd13 augustus 2022 10:05
Nee, dit is een compleet andere instelling voor volgens mij oude opengl versies/apps, als die 10bit wilde renderen qua textures moest dat actief aangezet worden. Zie hier.

Dit staat los van alle DirectX en moderne opengl implementaties. Dit staat ook volledig los van hdr en 10bit output naar monitoren/schermen.

De naamgeving is heel irritant en verwarrend. Maar het is iets van 15 jaar geleden nog, toen de wereld er qua HDR, of het gebrek daaraan, anders uitzag. Deze feature was ook niet voor spellen, maar andere vormen van rendering.

Maak je geen zorgen, HDR met 10 of 12bit op 4:4:4 gaat gewoon nog helemaal goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 13 augustus 2022 10:06]

Krondir
@willemd13 augustus 2022 02:08
Het gaat hier om de "10-Bit Pixel Format" in Graphics > Advanced, niet om "Color Depth" in Display.
Simkin
@Krondir13 augustus 2022 07:05
Wat is het verschil?
Changshan
@Simkin13 augustus 2022 18:11
https://www.reddit.com/r/...tm_medium=web2x&context=3

Zie deze link, en dan vooral dit stukje comment:

"Unless you enable the "10-bit Pixel Format", setting above 8 bpc "color depth" makes no difference, since the internal depth is still 8-bit. Setting 6 bpc however would cause the depth to be clipped."

Dus dat is alsnog wel balen voor de HDR-liefhebbers met een 10-bit-paneel.
Erendiz
@willemd13 augustus 2022 11:40
Deze instelling is al overigens sinds de vorige update al niet meer bruikbaar.

En het verwarrende is, je hebt bij de Display instellingen Pixel Format (deze moet je overiges gewoon (RGB 4:4:4: Pixel Format PC Standard (Full RGB)) laten staan en je hebt bij Graphics -> Advanced 10-Bit Pixel Format, deze laatste moet je als je HDR wilt blijven gebruiken uitzetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Erendiz op 13 augustus 2022 11:42]

UnI-NL
13 augustus 2022 01:04
Hopelijk dat ik de zwarte screen bug hiermee voorgoed kwijt ben. Deze komt helaas nog wel eens voor maar straks eens installeren en dan hopelijk werkt het naar behoren eindelijk.

Zo niet dan enhanced sync en alles eromheen maar weer uit zetten xD
Robe90
13 augustus 2022 07:03
Net geinstalleerd, nooit problemen gehad met screen flickering. En die heb ik nu om de haverklap.
Iets wat gepatched zou moeten zijn. :+

Maar weer een versie terug

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robe90 op 13 augustus 2022 07:03]

AnonymousWP
@Robe9013 augustus 2022 11:23
Vaag, ik heb juist vaak screen flickerings in de vorm van groene strepen (voornamelijk als ik m'n monitoren had uitgezet en weer aanzette. Dan startte ik een AMD-gerelateerd proces opnieuw op, wat overigens ook een memory leak veroorzaakte, en was het probleem weer weg). Ben benieuwd of dit heeft geholpen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 13 augustus 2022 12:19]

mare
13 augustus 2022 08:16
Waarom blijft de software/driver aangeven dat de 22.5.1 up to date is? Die is uit mei dit jaar.
edit:
Ah daarom dus, de recommended (WHQL) is 22.5.1 en alle erna zijn optionals.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mare op 13 augustus 2022 08:19]

!GN!T!ON
13 augustus 2022 18:08
Het zou fijn zijn als die warzone lag eens opgelost zou worden. Ik en een paar vrienden hebben hier alweer weken last van. Andere vriend met een groene kaart nergens last. Heel erg irritant.
Tosti55
13 augustus 2022 01:08
Meepakken ! :)
m.z
13 augustus 2022 11:17
HDR is no longer compatible with 10-Bit Pixel Format.
hmmmmm, volgensmij was dit al jaren zo. Namelijk eerst HDR er washed out in veel games.
Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
Mocht ik me zondagavond vervelen ga ik dit testen (en update brengen), maar met mijn 6900XT kon geen video's afspelen in Windows speler, het gehele systeem liep dan vast. Bij afspelen van YouTube gebeurde dit ook, maar meer in fracties.

Vooralsnog, beter om bij de aanbevolen drivers te blijven (die het stabielste is) en niet basisdingen laat slopen per nieuwe optimale driver.

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 13 augustus 2022 11:19]

Changshan
@m.z13 augustus 2022 15:54
Spellen die automatisch HDR inschakelen bij het opstarten (terwijl het daarvoor in Windows uit stond), kunnen dit bij mij nog steeds gewoon voor elkaar krijgen, 10-bit of niet. Het blijft een gek spelletje tussen Windows en Radeon, dit soort features...

Edit: Ik blijk eerder niet goed gekeken te hebben of mijn monitor het hele 10-bit-gebeuren (zowel pixel format als color depth) wel ondersteunt, is dus niet het geval. Dus dat zal wel de reden zijn waardoor HDR nog half werkte (optie niet meer aanwezig in Windows, wél automatisch aan bij bepaalde games).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Changshan op 13 augustus 2022 18:07]

Vyo
@m.z13 augustus 2022 17:50
Oh lord. Ik heb nu tijdelijk maar 1 scherm opgehangen, maar dat was best wel een probleem met meerdere monitoren en/of enhanced sync.

Verschillende mediaplayers en ook de Netflix en Disney+ apps gaven ook vage issues, video lijkt op het laatste frame te blijven hangen tot ik uit full-screen focus ging, dan speelt de video-app in kwestie alle "late" frames ineens met zevenmijlslaarzen af tot ie na een paar seconden weer bij is. Zeer irritant, maar goed dan maar weer een podcast.
Arokhantos
14 augustus 2022 14:04
Krijg black screens en driver crashes met deze vooral tijdens whatsapp video calls sinds 22.7.1 en ook 22.8.1 duidelijk onstabiele drivers.
